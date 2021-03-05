« previous next »
Author Topic: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers  (Read 288717 times)

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4240 on: March 5, 2021, 09:49:19 pm »
That fifth season is mental isn't it?

Even after a load of re-watches it never fails to amaze
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4241 on: June 20, 2021, 01:21:00 am »
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiit watched this from start to finish (again), and it still moves me, even when I know what's in store for some of the characters.

In all the discussion about this, Breaking Bad, GoT, etc...   The Wire is probably on top but what a time it is to have all of these shows on.

I watched "Monster Hunter" and "Kong v Godzilla" and these big budget blockbusters really got me thinking that the brains and creativity have definitely moved onto TV series.

I get that a blockbuster movie is supposed to be popcorn fun for 2 or 3 hours -I normally love them- but I guess I'm getting on, because the old blockbusters had some story, some kind of acting even if the plot was preposterous.

Now it's just a race to who can make the best CGI and it leaves you numb; you see worlds colliding, buildings collapse, and you just shrug because there is no investment.

Switch back to the Wire and you see the build up, the 1st time I watched the series I found myself so uncomfortable with the pressure I had to skip forward just to know what is going to happen as I couldn't bear the feeling of impending peril!!

It really is/was that brilliantly intense.

Wonderful show. Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiit.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4242 on: June 20, 2021, 01:23:31 pm »
I think it's a bit much to compare the wire to things like Godzilla vs Kong. Been plenty of great smaller scale films released this year Minari, Nomadland, Judas and The Black Messiah, and The Sound Of Metal.

However now actors, directors, and producers seem happy to operate in both media realms we get the best of both worlds. I'd imagine 20 years ago something like Game Of Thrones would've only been a series of films due to the production costs etc.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4243 on: June 20, 2021, 03:39:32 pm »
I guess I'm trying to compare popular mediums rather than plot. I'm sure there are many art house and indie pictures that would have better acting and storytelling than Kong, but The Wire, Breaking Bad, GoT etc were popular TV shows.

TV has the luxury of building characters and storytelling that a 2 or 3 hour movie doesn't of course, but I dunno...
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4244 on: June 24, 2021, 11:24:12 am »
Little moment in the trailer for the new season of Bosch which made me smile. They're talking about going after a criminal mastermind who's "like a female version of Stringer Bell". Jamie Hector (Marlon Stansfield in the Wire) who plays Bosch's partner mutters "hmm, I don't like the sound of that..."
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4245 on: June 24, 2021, 12:26:06 pm »
Quote from: Cracking Left Foot on June 24, 2021, 11:24:12 am
Little moment in the trailer for the new season of Bosch which made me smile. They're talking about going after a criminal mastermind who's "like a female version of Stringer Bell". Jamie Hector (Marlon Stansfield in the Wire) who plays Bosch's partner mutters "hmm, I don't like the sound of that..."



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/nkA7xFnndfg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/nkA7xFnndfg</a>

49 seconds in... :D
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4246 on: June 24, 2021, 12:37:43 pm »
"Ain't no nostalgia to this shit here", this quote was followed by one of the most satisfying moments in all of the Wire, if you've seen it, then you know.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4247 on: June 24, 2021, 12:52:21 pm »
PANDEMIC.

GOT YOUR PANDEMIC.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4248 on: June 24, 2021, 02:41:47 pm »
The Mark Kermode interview on "The Wire Stripped" is great
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4249 on: June 24, 2021, 02:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on June 24, 2021, 12:37:43 pm
"Ain't no nostalgia to this shit here", this quote was followed by one of the most satisfying moments in all of the Wire, if you've seen it, then you know.

Haven't seen it in at least five years, but wondered to myself if this might be a line from Cheese moment and was proud of myself haha. Great scene.
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4250 on: June 24, 2021, 08:39:49 pm »
That was for Joe!
Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
« Reply #4251 on: June 25, 2021, 05:27:26 pm »
Downloaded this in 1080p

Never seen so much as 4 seconds of it before

Watching it blind for the first time

Hope it's good  ;D
