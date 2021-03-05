Shiiiiiiiiiiiiit watched this from start to finish (again), and it still moves me, even when I know what's in store for some of the characters.



In all the discussion about this, Breaking Bad, GoT, etc... The Wire is probably on top but what a time it is to have all of these shows on.



I watched "Monster Hunter" and "Kong v Godzilla" and these big budget blockbusters really got me thinking that the brains and creativity have definitely moved onto TV series.



I get that a blockbuster movie is supposed to be popcorn fun for 2 or 3 hours -I normally love them- but I guess I'm getting on, because the old blockbusters had some story, some kind of acting even if the plot was preposterous.



Now it's just a race to who can make the best CGI and it leaves you numb; you see worlds colliding, buildings collapse, and you just shrug because there is no investment.



Switch back to the Wire and you see the build up, the 1st time I watched the series I found myself so uncomfortable with the pressure I had to skip forward just to know what is going to happen as I couldn't bear the feeling of impending peril!!



It really is/was that brilliantly intense.



Wonderful show. Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiit.