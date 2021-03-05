« previous next »
That fifth season is mental isn't it?

Even after a load of re-watches it never fails to amaze
Shiiiiiiiiiiiiit watched this from start to finish (again), and it still moves me, even when I know what's in store for some of the characters.

In all the discussion about this, Breaking Bad, GoT, etc...   The Wire is probably on top but what a time it is to have all of these shows on.

I watched "Monster Hunter" and "Kong v Godzilla" and these big budget blockbusters really got me thinking that the brains and creativity have definitely moved onto TV series.

I get that a blockbuster movie is supposed to be popcorn fun for 2 or 3 hours -I normally love them- but I guess I'm getting on, because the old blockbusters had some story, some kind of acting even if the plot was preposterous.

Now it's just a race to who can make the best CGI and it leaves you numb; you see worlds colliding, buildings collapse, and you just shrug because there is no investment.

Switch back to the Wire and you see the build up, the 1st time I watched the series I found myself so uncomfortable with the pressure I had to skip forward just to know what is going to happen as I couldn't bear the feeling of impending peril!!

It really is/was that brilliantly intense.

Wonderful show. Shiiiiiiiiiiiiiit.
I think it's a bit much to compare the wire to things like Godzilla vs Kong. Been plenty of great smaller scale films released this year Minari, Nomadland, Judas and The Black Messiah, and The Sound Of Metal.

However now actors, directors, and producers seem happy to operate in both media realms we get the best of both worlds. I'd imagine 20 years ago something like Game Of Thrones would've only been a series of films due to the production costs etc.
