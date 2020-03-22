« previous next »
The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers

Daniel Cabbaggio

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4200 on: March 22, 2020, 05:07:42 PM
My mate is as hooked on this as bubs was with that "W-m-d"


It's a good time to recommend the show if people have more free time, nice having someone else to talk to about it..

Anyone else think as well, when it's all died down the west Baltimore hoppers will be calling out...... "Got that Covid-19 right here"

 :D
YNWA

RedSince86

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4201 on: March 22, 2020, 06:57:54 PM
Quote from: Daniel Cabbaggio on March 22, 2020, 05:07:42 PM
My mate is as hooked on this as bubs was with that "W-m-d"


It's a good time to recommend the show if people have more free time, nice having someone else to talk to about it..

Anyone else think as well, when it's all died down the west Baltimore hoppers will be calling out...... "Got that Covid-19 right here"

 :D
  ;D
rafathegaffa83

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4202 on: March 26, 2020, 12:18:21 PM
The Ringer to do a episode-by-episode rewatch podcast series
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/amp/news/ringer-debut-wire-rewatch-podcast-1286466?
Dull Tools

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4203 on: April 7, 2020, 06:52:50 AM
4 seasons in now and it's living up to the hype.

Couldn't ever get past the first couple of episodes before but lockdown has been a blessing.

Love the way it shows you all sides of the city and why it's in the mess it's in. Sad to think the murder rate is 50% up since the series ended.

The only thing I think they haven't really shown very well is what the women in the projects do.
Damo58

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4204 on: May 12, 2020, 01:47:13 PM
Watched the first episode of this 4-5 times over the last 10 years and never pushed through to the second one. Now that I've watched the first 7 episodes I feel a bit silly.

I know it's a late review and a down right obvious choice but there's nothing better than getting gripped to a TV show and just wanting to watch the next episode constantly. 
bornandbRED

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4205 on: June 30, 2020, 02:55:38 PM
Been watching this over lockdown. Feels especially relevant given the current situation unfolding in the states.

Also lends to the argument around defunding the police. There is a scene where the new mayor opts to invest in the police force - taking funds away from community projects in order to do so. Leading to the extermination of a program designed for troubled children.

In a nutshell, that is why defund the police exists - simply investing in the police is not an effective method in solving the root causes of criminality and deviance. Particularly at the expense of community outreach and interaction. Believe many academics agree with this.

This is why its foolish to simply dismiss defunding the police as a nonsense. And sums up why the Wire is such a fantastic program.
AndyMuller

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4206 on: June 30, 2020, 03:08:56 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on June 30, 2020, 02:55:38 PM
Been watching this over lockdown. Feels especially relevant given the current situation unfolding in the states.

Also lends to the argument around defunding the police. There is a scene where the new mayor opts to invest in the police force - taking funds away from community projects in order to do so. Leading to the extermination of a program designed for troubled children.

In a nutshell, that is why defund the police exists - simply investing in the police is not an effective method in solving the root causes of criminality and deviance. Particularly at the expense of community outreach and interaction. Believe many academics agree with this.

This is why its foolish to simply dismiss defunding the police as a nonsense. And sums up why the Wire is such a fantastic program.

It's completely different in the US compared to the UK though as SamAteTheRedAcid explained yesterday.
BER

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4207 on: June 30, 2020, 03:17:08 PM
Been doing the same. There's really nothing else like it, like no one even tried to copy it, would be too difficult.
bornandbRED

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4208 on: June 30, 2020, 03:30:50 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 30, 2020, 03:08:56 PM
It's completely different in the US compared to the UK though as SamAteTheRedAcid explained yesterday.

I've seen the post you're referring to, and it discusses American cops having rocket launchers and tanks, and that not being the case in the UK.

That's not the point I'm referring to here. The principle I'm discussing is that simply investing in the police - increasing numbers, presence and activity, does not necessarily lead to positive outcomes. Crime isn't something that can be solved by simply increasing the number of bobbies on the beat. It's a structural and economic issue. That is the case within the UK as well as the USA.

As seen in the Wire - the problem is exacerbated by giving more money to the police and stripping away outreach and community development programs. Ensuring the next generation don't turn out to be criminals is as important as having a funded police force. 'Defund the police' is a way of invoking conversation around this matter.
AndyMuller

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4209 on: June 30, 2020, 03:44:04 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on June 30, 2020, 03:30:50 PM
I've seen the post you're referring to, and it discusses American cops having rocket launchers and tanks, and that not being the case in the UK.

That's not the point I'm referring to here. The principle I'm discussing is that simply investing in the police - increasing numbers, presence and activity, does not necessarily lead to positive outcomes. Crime isn't something that can be solved by simply increasing the number of bobbies on the beat. It's a structural and economic issue. That is the case within the UK as well as the USA.

As seen in the Wire - the problem is exacerbated by giving more money to the police and stripping away outreach and community development programs. Ensuring the next generation don't turn out to be criminals is as important as having a funded police force. 'Defund the police' is a way of invoking conversation around this matter.

Give more money to the police and keep/make more outreach and community development programs at the same time. Find the money elsewhere it doesn't necessarily have to come from 'defunding the police'.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4210 on: June 30, 2020, 05:07:01 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 30, 2020, 03:44:04 PM
Give more money to the police and keep/make more outreach and community development programs at the same time. Find the money elsewhere it doesn't necessarily have to come from 'defunding the police'.

Think B&B's point about defunding the police emphasizes all the issues except the actual monetary ones. Defunding the police involves hiring new officers from outside the current entrenched unions and changing their training to be "guardians" rather than "warriors," with the accompanying military arsenals he references, which are very costly.

Defunding the police stateside doesn't always, not even in most cases, mean fully getting rid of police.

It means changing the training and personnel, with an emphasis on community rather than, well, combat...
AndyMuller

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4211 on: June 30, 2020, 05:11:20 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on June 30, 2020, 05:07:01 PM
Think B&B's point about defunding the police emphasizes all the issues except the actual monetary ones. Defunding the police involves hiring new officers from outside the current entrenched unions and changing their training to be "guardians" rather than "warriors," with the accompanying military arsenals he references, which are very costly.

Defunding the police stateside doesn't always, not even in most cases, mean fully getting rid of police.

It means changing the training and personnel, with an emphasis on community rather than, well, combat...

I agree with defunding the police in the US. Its a different ballgame over here in the UK though seeing as weve lost 20,000 police since the Tories started austerity.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4212 on: June 30, 2020, 05:29:04 PM
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 30, 2020, 05:11:20 PM
I agree with defunding the police in the US. Its a different ballgame over here in the UK though seeing as weve lost 20,000 police since the Tories started austerity.

Fair point...
BER

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4213 on: July 2, 2020, 01:53:41 AM
Man, Bodies death still fucks me up... McNulty, what a dipshit.  :wanker

Surprised that actor didn't go on and have more fame.
Darren G

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4214 on: July 2, 2020, 02:27:45 AM
Quote from: BER on July  2, 2020, 01:53:41 AM
Man, Bodies death still fucks me up... McNulty, what a dipshit.  :wanker

Surprised that actor didn't go on and have more fame.

 I know that it's an old show, but you might want to put a spoiler tag in there mate for any new viewers as that's a pretty major revalation.
bornandbRED

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4215 on: July 2, 2020, 02:35:45 AM
Just finished season 4 there. Wow. The only way I can describe that is that it was an absolute education.
a treeless whopper

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4216 on: July 3, 2020, 08:31:16 PM
Greatest TV show of all time.
Darren G

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4217 on: July 5, 2020, 12:56:09 AM
Djozer

Re: The Wire for Newbies and Those Still Watching... No spoilers
Reply #4218 on: July 5, 2020, 01:03:14 AM
By a fucking mile, too. God I miss it.
