It's completely different in the US compared to the UK though as SamAteTheRedAcid explained yesterday.



I've seen the post you're referring to, and it discusses American cops having rocket launchers and tanks, and that not being the case in the UK.That's not the point I'm referring to here. The principle I'm discussing is that simply investing in the police - increasing numbers, presence and activity, does not necessarily lead to positive outcomes. Crime isn't something that can be solved by simply increasing the number of bobbies on the beat. It's a structural and economic issue. That is the case within the UK as well as the USA.As seen in the Wire - the problem is exacerbated by giving more money to the police and stripping away outreach and community development programs. Ensuring the next generation don't turn out to be criminals is as important as having a funded police force. 'Defund the police' is a way of invoking conversation around this matter.