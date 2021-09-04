I guarantee you that this will be one of the top 5 nature-related YouTube videos you will see all year. Insane! <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6QcBSbQo4XA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6QcBSbQo4XA</a>
Daft really, but thought it cool to see - hand made and took 2 and half years to build... 'WORLD´S LARGEST RC AIRWOLF BLACK BELL-222 ELECTRIC SCALE 1:3.5 MODEL HELICOPTER FLIGHT DEMONSTRATION' - 12 minute video; the flight starts 7m 30s in:-<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tZOIr0g5Ju8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tZOIr0g5Ju8</a>^ you can almost hear the theme tune in your head....
People are crazy <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-C_jPcUkVrM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-C_jPcUkVrM</a>
Seen this South Korean guy perform While My Guitar Gently Weeps in Edinburgh last week.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_ZiTFe1I4s
Nice. My version...
Bloody hell, Terry. You are a wonderfully talented man.That gave me goosebumps. As did your version of Wish You Were Here by Pink Floyd, which I clicked onto afterwards. 🎸
Bloody hell, Terry. You are a wonderfully talented man.
I've seen Terry do an Elton John number on karaoke after a load of pints and he smashed it, fucking brilliant
