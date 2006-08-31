« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: General Thread for Football Played by Women *  (Read 7346 times)

Offline Brick Tamland

  • Helllllo Jen
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,604
  • I love lamp
General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« on: August 31, 2006, 08:22:36 pm »
[snip] (pointless post)
« Last Edit: November 15, 2022, 06:07:09 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
"I'm Brick Tamland. People seem to like me because I am polite and I am rarely late. I like to eat ice cream and I really enjoy a nice pair of slacks."

Offline Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,378
Re: Womens football
« Reply #1 on: May 4, 2010, 01:50:13 am »
I actually played a competetive game against one of the Australian female internationals at the weekend.

I was playing a reserve game for my team, and she played an hour at centre back for the opposition. It's the highest level in Australia the FFA will let women compete in, and then only at reserve grade, but safe to say, 90% of people who criticise women's football... she's better than you.
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #2 on: May 21, 2022, 06:00:20 pm »
.
2022 Women's Champions League Final : Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women : at Juventus' stadium, Turin : Saturday 21st May - a 6pm kick off... 33C at kick off!





www.uefa.com/womenschampionsleague : https://twitter.com/UWCL : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_UEFA_Women%27s_Champions_League_Final


Barcelona W XI: Paños; Torrejón, Paredes, León, Rolfö, Bonmatí, Guijarro, Putellas, Hansen, Caldentey, Hermoso.   https://twitter.com/FCBfemeni
Barcelona W XI & Subs: https://twitter.com/FCBFemeniFR/status/1528036719278411776

Lyon W XI:  Endler, Carpenter, Renard, Mbock, Bacha, Henry, Macário, Horan, Malard, Cascarino, Hegerberg.   https://twitter.com/OLfeminin
Lyon W XI & Subs: https://twitter.com/OLfeminin/status/1528037337703321600



BBC 'Live Match' blog page : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/live/football/61047356

Guardian 'Live Match' blog page : www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/may/21/barcelona-v-lyon-womens-champions-league-final-2022-live

UEFA 'Live Match' blog page : www.uefa.com/womenschampionsleague/match/2034585--barcelona-vs-lyon



The match is live on UK TV on: ITV4, ITV Hub, DAZN, and DAZN YouTube - www.youtube.com/c/DAZNUEFAWomensChampionsLeague

TV channels around the world showing the match live (+ great for IPTV etc) : www.livesoccertv.com/match/4324939/barcelona-vs-olympique-lyonnais


Streams: www.redditsoccerstreams.tv/watch/sports-hd1.htm & https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-353.php & https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-61.php & https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-426.php & https://daddylive.eu/stream/stream-445.php & http://jy.freestreams-live1.com/itv4-live1 & http://jy.freestreams-live1.com/channel-10/



DAZN YouTube Stream for the Women's Champions League Final (free for everyone - no registration or subscriptions required):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/s1o4Glymnzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/s1o4Glymnzc</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/watch?v=s1o4Glymnzc or www.youtube.com/c/DAZNUEFAWomensChampionsLeague - multiple language options





----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Some other info and RAWK threads on women's football...


Liverpool Women FC - http://women.liverpoolfc.com : https://twitter.com/LiverpoolFCW : www.facebook.com/LiverpoolFCW
WSL & FA - www.fawsl.com : https://twitter.com/fawsl : www.facebook.com/FAWSL : www.thefa.com/womens-girls-football & https://womenscompetitions.thefa.com

RAWK's 'Liverpool Women FC' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278911.0
RAWK's 'Women's Super League Thread' - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353086.0
RAWK's 'General Thread for Football Played by Women' thread - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=141605.0 (this thread)

2019 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343060.0
2015 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=318669.msg13442967#msg13442967
2011 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=277305.msg8859691#msg8859691
2007 Women's World Cup - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=192671.msg3357265#msg3357265

UEFA Women's Euro 2022 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352686.0
UEFA Women's Euro 2017 - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=336001


Misc womens football websites - www.womenssoccerunited.com : https://shekicks.net : www.womenssoccerscene.co.uk : www.femalesoccer.net : www.wwfshow.com : http://futbolita.com : www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens : www.thefa.com/play-football : www.thisgirlcan.co.uk/activities/football : https://old.reddit.com/r/WomensSoccer


BBC section for womens football: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/womens

Guardian section for womens football: www.theguardian.com/football/womensfootball


Live Womens football matches on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-womens-football-on-tv.html

Live Womens football matches on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com

« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 11:50:26 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up?

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,667
Re: Womens football
« Reply #3 on: May 21, 2022, 06:07:59 pm »
Thanks mate, was looking for this thread.

Lyon just scored a super goal, bender from 30 yards right into the top corner.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #4 on: May 21, 2022, 06:10:22 pm »
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 06:28:32 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #5 on: May 21, 2022, 06:22:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on May 21, 2022, 06:07:59 pm
Thanks mate, was looking for this thread.

Lyon just scored a super goal, bender from 30 yards right into the top corner.

No worries mate - a bit of a bump, but couldn't quickly find another relevant thread for this match either.

(Kellan's quality 'Liverpool Women's thread' didn't seem right for this - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=278911.0)


Quality goal ;D

Gutting for Lyon's Ellie Carpenter having to go off on 14'.



Barcelona 0 - [2] Lyon; Ada Hegerberg goal on 23' - https://streamja.com/gX5VZ & https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528065252096475136

« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 06:53:22 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Womens football
« Reply #6 on: May 21, 2022, 06:27:28 pm »
Thought Barca were all conquering? oo la la Lyon.
Logged

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,370
Re: Womens football
« Reply #7 on: May 21, 2022, 06:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on May 21, 2022, 06:27:28 pm
Thought Barca were all conquering? oo la la Lyon.

Lyon had won 5 straight CLs before last year (when they were knocked out by PSG).  They'd also had a run of like 14 straight league titles.

Henry, Renard, Hegerberg.  They've got great talent.

No doubt that since women's football is up and running at the club level in Spain that teams like Barca will have staying power though.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #8 on: May 21, 2022, 06:36:52 pm »

Barcelona 0 - [3] Lyon; Catarina Macario goal on 33' - https://streamja.com/m6233 & https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528067703054839808

« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 06:38:59 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Womens football
« Reply #9 on: May 21, 2022, 06:39:50 pm »
Great goals.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline frag

  • ile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,255
  • Weve been to...
Re: Womens football
« Reply #10 on: May 21, 2022, 06:44:31 pm »
Brilliant game this, that first goal was a rocket.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #11 on: May 21, 2022, 06:47:09 pm »

Barcelona [1] - 3 Lyon; Alexia Putellas Segura goal on 41' - https://streamja.com/ZKN5g & https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528069839905955840
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Womens football
« Reply #12 on: May 21, 2022, 07:11:25 pm »
Rooting for Lyon here, as they have Christiane Endler on goal and she's amazing :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XmXsIDEHe38" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XmXsIDEHe38</a>
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #13 on: May 21, 2022, 07:19:31 pm »

wow - Barcelona's Patricia Guijarro from 45 yards out... and hits the crossbar! https://v.redd.it/3ryqihktfv091 & https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528078894795923457
 

^^ that goalie wouldn't happen to be Chilean would she, mate? ;D
« Last Edit: May 21, 2022, 07:24:48 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Womens football
« Reply #14 on: May 21, 2022, 07:21:29 pm »
wow,if that one had gone in,course if they had a 6 ft keeper,she could just tap it up onto the bar.
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Womens football
« Reply #15 on: May 21, 2022, 07:23:45 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 21, 2022, 07:19:31 pm
^^ that goalie wouldn't happen to be Chilean would she, mate? ;D

of course she is ;D
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #16 on: May 21, 2022, 08:05:54 pm »

^ Well in :thumbup and to Lyon. Quality and enjoyable match - especially for a Final.


full-time scenes: https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528089082559012864 & https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528091655189897216

Barcelona receive their finalist medals: https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528092355047280640

The trophy lift: https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball/status/1528093199067136001


Match Highlights: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/uur1m0/barcelona_vs_lyon_uefa_womens_champions_league



10 minute official match highlights:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/U2RiffzKP34" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/U2RiffzKP34</a>



https://twitter.com/DAZNFootball : https://twitter.com/UWCL : www.youtube.com/c/DAZNUEFAWomensChampionsLeague/videos : www.youtube.com/uefatv/videos


« Last Edit: May 22, 2022, 03:15:41 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Womens football
« Reply #17 on: May 22, 2022, 12:23:34 am »
so, with Lyon's victory, Christiane Endler became the first Chilean woman to ever win a Champions League :D

She's a trailblazer and an inspiration to girls all around the country, I feel. She's basically the best Chilean female soccer player ever - she had already won FIFA's The Best award this year and now winning the Champions League just cements this.

Women's Football in Chile has been steadily growing during the past decade and I hope this means the clubs around the country start to take it seriously once and for all. For the good of the game.
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Womens football
« Reply #18 on: November 15, 2022, 04:29:44 pm »

'Sisterhood FC: football club for Muslim women breaks barriers  photo essay':-

A female-only football club in London is giving Muslim women a chance to shine on the sports field. Buoyed by a surge in interest in womens football after Englands Euro 2020 triumph, Sisterhood FC has grown to almost 100 players

www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2022/nov/14/sisterhood-fc-football-club-for-muslim-women-breaks-barriers-photo-essay



Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,279
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Womens football
« Reply #19 on: November 15, 2022, 06:01:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on May 21, 2022, 06:00:20 pm
/snip
99% of everything posted before this point is fuckin embarrassing and is being deleted, with the thread now being *. On the other hand, it's encouraging to see how attitudes are changing - only took 80 or so years.....

Another thing - after the success of this year, it's been pointed out, not unreasonably, that it's "football that happens to be played by women - same sport."

[/mode soapbox]
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,279
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #20 on: November 15, 2022, 06:08:50 pm »
Thanks oojason for turning this into something worth keeping.

Speaking of keeping, I thoroughly enjoyed that Endler YT compilation. Having trained young keepers in Sweden over a decade ago, I can honestly say how much of a relief it is that the "female keepers are shite!" crap has more or less stopped. Most of the ones I've played with were better than I ever was ;)
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,279
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #21 on: November 16, 2022, 10:48:09 am »
Been known for some time, occasional murmurings about especially ACL/ICL injuries, but first time I'm seeing more of a mainstream coverage......

https://www.bbc.com/news/health-63636201


Boots and balls made for men an injury risk to women footballers

By Philippa Roxby
Health reporter

Sports scientists are highlighting the lack of football kit designed for women, saying the use of boots and balls created for male players could be putting them at higher risk of injury.

Knee-ligament injuries in women are causing concern at an elite level.

Despite some progress, the researchers say no large boot manufacturer has yet invested in a design to suit women.

The profile and popularity of women's football in the UK has soared since England won Euro 2022.

But most products are still predominantly designed for men's football and little attention has been paid to the requirements of the women's game, a paper says.

Stress fractures

Writing in the journal Sport Engineering, a group of sports and exercise researchers, doctors and staff involved in the elite women's game - including England captain Leah Williamson - point to the need for more kit and technology tailored to women's needs and body shape.

For example, football boots fail to account for the fact women's feet, heels and arches are shaped differently.

And wearing boots designed for men is causing blisters and stress fractures in elite female players.

Women also move and run in a different way to men and yet the length of studs on boots are designed around male movement and traction.

This increases the risk of women getting their boot stuck in the surface and an injury being caused, author and sports rehabilitation lecturer Dr Kat Okholm Kryger, from St Mary's University, Twickenham, says.

Another factor in women's injuries could be playing "on uneven surfaces where men's teams have played the day before", Dr Kryger says.

Many major manufacturers are reportedly developing boots specific to women in time for the World Cup in 2023.

Tottenham Hotspur club doctor Craig Rosenbloom, who is also a co-author of the paper, says anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injuries are "at least twice as common in elite female footballers when compared to male footballers".

This is putting "a huge burden" on the players and the clubs, he adds.

Most elite male footballers return within seven to eight months of the injury - but for elite female footballers, it is usually at least 10.

"Elite female football squads are usually smaller than male squads, so missing players for longer has a big impact on player availability," Dr Rosenbloom says.

Dark-coloured shorts

The paper also highlights the need to design more comfortable and practical sports bras, shorts and hijabs.

A number of clubs, including Manchester City, are switching to dark-coloured shorts for women because of worries over visible leakage when players are on their period.

The FA says it wants players to feel fully supported on this issue and any feedback from women will be fed into future kit designs.

The authors say technology, such as devices tracking health, performance and menstrual cycles, needs to be better designed for women too.

More research is needed on the concussion risk of heading a football, scientists say

And they call for more research into female players' concussion risk from heading the ball.

"There's a higher level of microtrauma in the white matter in women's brains," Dr Kryger says.

"That's not seen in men's football - so there could be a medical reason to change the ball."
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,504
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #22 on: December 21, 2022, 04:10:43 pm »
Just been reading a Women lead group is in for a NWSL franchise in Boston,also in are Tampa and S.F.
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2022/12/19/sports/all-female-local-investment-group-hopes-bring-nwsl-team-back-boston-expansion-finalist/
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #23 on: December 21, 2022, 08:16:36 pm »

Two Champions League matches tonight - 8pm kick offs - both free and live on youtube...


Barcelona Women v Rosengard Women

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JIbfbPAr6dg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JIbfbPAr6dg</a>



Bayern Munich Women v Benfica Women

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1R1IAkiZACc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1R1IAkiZACc</a>



Live Womens Champions League matches on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/womens-champions-league-on-tv.html

Live Womens Champions League matches on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/uefa-womens-champions-league


60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

Decent stream sites for womens football - https://freestreams-live1.tv : www.4stream.gg/b/football.html : www.daddylive.pro : www.tv-hesgoal.com : https://anonima.to/b/football : www.goatd.me : https://elixx.xyz : https://totalsportek.pro : www.vipboxtv.sk : https://soccerstreams100.io : https://ww1.pawastreams.live : https://mamahd.best/watch-football-live : www.soccerstreams.football : https://nizarstream.com : https://footybite.to : www.redditsoccerstreams.org : www.redditsoccerstreams.tv : www.hesgoals.top : www.hesgoal.name


Womens CL Info: https://twitter.com/UWCL : https://linktr.ee/uwcl : www.uefa.com/womenschampionsleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/UEFA_Women%27s_Champions_League

« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 12:42:21 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 24/Swans-a-7ing

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,279
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #24 on: December 21, 2022, 10:17:47 pm »
Further to the post about boots and balls, here's an article asking why it seems so many more women than men suffer ACL injuries. In Scandinavia a decade ago, the theory was of a connection to playing too often on artificial pitches, in spite of the advances in the materials. This article investigates other potential explanations.


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64032536
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,350
  • Indefatigability
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #25 on: December 21, 2022, 10:21:43 pm »
Pleased for Mead that she lifted SPOTY.
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 100,947
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #26 on: December 21, 2022, 10:46:07 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 21, 2022, 10:21:43 pm
Pleased for Mead that she lifted SPOTY.

Yeah, thats pretty cool. Well done to her and the team for winning their award too.
Logged

Online Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 200
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #27 on: December 21, 2022, 10:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on December 21, 2022, 10:21:43 pm
Pleased for Mead that she lifted SPOTY.

She was clearly devastated about her mum. Thought the whole programme was great.
Logged

Offline RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,418
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #28 on: December 22, 2022, 12:31:26 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 21, 2022, 10:17:47 pm
Further to the post about boots and balls, here's an article asking why it seems so many more women than men suffer ACL injuries. In Scandinavia a decade ago, the theory was of a connection to playing too often on artificial pitches, in spite of the advances in the materials. This article investigates other potential explanations.


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64032536

My daughter had reconstructive surgery 6 weeks ago for an ACL injury, it's just devastating for her and so many of her team mates over the years that have suffered the same injury. She was lucky that she got surgery fairly quickly but others are being told the waiting list is as long as 2 years, clubs/FA's need to look at insurance that at least supports the players surgery and rehab.
Logged

Online tubby

  • absolutely no sense of direction whatsoever, neither in this life nor the next
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,181
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #29 on: December 22, 2022, 09:05:46 am »
Great to see Mead pick up that award.  Not convinced by her outfit, but that's the kids for you.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #30 on: December 22, 2022, 01:19:07 pm »

Well in Beth Mead - the first female footballer to win it, and with lovely speech too  - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality/64045751






'The rise and rise of Beth Mead: Euro 22 winner and now Spoty winner':-
 
www.theguardian.com/sport/2022/dec/22/the-rise-and-rise-of-beth-mead-euro-22-winner-and-now-spoty-winner


'BBC Sports Personality winners: Who won the awards in 2022?' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality/64059276

Good to see Sarina Wiegman get 'Coach Of The Year' award, and the England Lionesses for 'Team Of The Year' award.

« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 01:39:47 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline giverbloke a mistletoe snog

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,163
  • i neither know nor care
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #31 on: December 22, 2022, 01:39:34 pm »
Quote from: oojason on December 22, 2022, 01:19:07 pm
Well in Beth Mead - the first female footballer to win it, and with lovely speech too  - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality/64045751

...

'BBC Sports Personality winners: Who won the awards in 2022?' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/sports-personality/64059276

Good to see Sarina Wiegman get 'Coach Of The Year' award, and the England Lionesses for 'Team Of The Year' award.

duly deserved too

now the men on the other hand can fuck rightly off for their shameful exit

yeh i know we played better than france and it was all because harry kane - who all he does is kick a football all year round every day all day - cannot hit the target from 12 yards with a free hit whereas the poor goalie all he can do is guess but wait a minute he didn't even have to guess did he coz kane missed the friggin goal!!!!

well done lionesses
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,800
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #32 on: December 22, 2022, 11:18:38 pm »
Quote from: RK7 on December 22, 2022, 12:31:26 am
My daughter had reconstructive surgery 6 weeks ago for an ACL injury, it's just devastating for her and so many of her team mates over the years that have suffered the same injury. She was lucky that she got surgery fairly quickly but others are being told the waiting list is as long as 2 years, clubs/FA's need to look at insurance that at least supports the players surgery and rehab.


2 years?! Bloody hell. Definitely need to be having a look at the insurance for players at all levels, for sure.



'Top women footballers are being pushed past breaking point  enough is enough':-

Beth Mead is among a host of players sidelined with ACL injuries, yet Fifas response is to add to a packed schedule

www.theguardian.com/football/2022/dec/22/top-women-footballers-are-being-pushed-past-breaking-point-enough-is-enough


a snippet...


'The photograph of Beth Mead and her partner and Arsenal teammate, Vivianne Miedema, on the red carpet before the England forwards BBC Sports Personality of the Year win, illustrated a problem rocking womens football. Both were standing there, two of the best female players on the planet, on crutches. Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in her knee in November, before Miedema, the Womens Super League record goalscorer, did the same this month. Both will probably miss the Womens World Cup next year in Australia and New Zealand.

Their situation is not unique. In the past year a whole host of players have missed significant portions of the season with ACL injuries. Those at the top as well as further down the pyramid have been affected.

The double Ballon dOr winner Alexia Putellas was cruelly ruled out with an ACL injury on the eve of Euro 2022, with Spain the bookies favourites to win. Frances Marie-Antoinette Katoto ruptured her ACL during the tournament. Chloe Kelly, Dzsenifer Marozsan, Kyah Simon, Ellie Brazil, Ellie Carpenter, Jessica Ziu, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah, Simone Magill, Ada Hegerberg, Christen Press and Catarina Macario have all been sidelined by the knee ligament injury in the last year. Research suggests it as injury that women are four to eight times more likely to suffer from than men.'



« Last Edit: December 22, 2022, 11:45:06 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline kellan

  • Inventor of the most evil 'Stepping On Lego' curse. Cross her at your peril! Icelandic Pleasuredrone and a truly, unruly yet outrageous gem.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
Re: General Thread for Football Played by Women *
« Reply #33 on: Today at 09:46:07 am »
Quote from: 24/Swans-a-7ing on December 21, 2022, 10:17:47 pm
Further to the post about boots and balls, here's an article asking why it seems so many more women than men suffer ACL injuries. In Scandinavia a decade ago, the theory was of a connection to playing too often on artificial pitches, in spite of the advances in the materials. This article investigates other potential explanations.


https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/64032536
This debate is often framed in a 'we know so much more now, so why are the injuries still happening?' kind of way. The article here touches upon the external factors, such as all things sports science being heavily imbalanced toward the male body, but what it could have said a little more about is how the majority of female players today have gone some distance into their careers without ever really having had their bodies benefit from today's better level of understanding. Very few will be able to say that from the outset their training methods and injury prevention methods have been tailored to any biomechanical or hormonal factors that might be at play. Most bodies have been prepared for this career using methods that are now considered inadequate.

The issue here feels like one that we're fixing for the next generation of players rather than the current, but so much of the discussion sounds like a wish to save the knees of who is on the pitch already. So much else of the sport's development has come too late for players and sadly this is probably another area where the same thing will happen given there are still many things to learn about the external factors, and the biomechanical factors, and the hormonal factors, and the equipment factors. Even if this was all solely down to female players just needing the studs their boots to be a different design, nobody is yet wearing the better ones that don't yet exist.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 