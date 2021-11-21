Keane also injured Haalands right knee.





I know he did mate, not arguing that, but after the other knee injury caused by Keane he never played a full 90 again. It obviously had a big impact. The quote above is him saying so 100%. Unless the guy is lying then Ive no reason to not believe that.



I never disputed thatI see that but given it was his left knee that caused him to retire it's a bit inaccurate for people to say Keane retired himAt the time of Keane's tackle, Håland's left knee was already giving him sufficient problems for him to have to play with strapping around it.[13] After the tackle, Håland finished the match and played a midweek friendly for Norway coming off at half-time,[14] and the next league game, coming off in the 68th minute.[15] That summer, he underwent surgery on his left knee, but only managed a further four substitute appearances the following season,[16] and finally retired in July 2003 after failing to recover full fitness.Following the release of Keane's autobiography in 2002, Håland and Manchester City stated that they were considering taking legal action against Keane. However, it emerged that Håland had stated on his personal website that he had been playing with the injury to his left knee a few months, that his left leg did not receive a knock in the game (Keane kicked his right thigh), and that Keane did not cause his long term injury.[18][19][20] Legal action was dropped in February 2003 after the club reviewed the medical adviceNo doubt being kicked how he did had to hurt and effected him. Never a doubt in my mind it was deliberateChallenge of a thugIncidentally the incident that provoked Keane so much in 1997 was entirely Keanes fault too. He tried to injure haaland and injured himself. He was annoyed at haaland and David Weatherall's reaction but no way they knew he had done his cruciate. Keane actually played on in the game as united were out of subsCouldnt have helped Keane was in poor shape for that game, drank heavily that week and was even arrested