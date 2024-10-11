If I'm not mistaken he's had to re-arrange a couple of dates from Europe (Milan I think?) from this summer to next summer. So he would be over here ... oh mate, please.



I can see it happening now given other big concerts have been played here now. Word was before COVID it was going to happen, and if you look at the top of this page there's a post from me where Stevie Van Zandt said it was going to happen in Summer 2024 but couldn't because of a conflict (either Taylor Swift or Pink).



I hope they reel the fucker in for two shows. More actually, do a triple header like we've just had for TS.



Edit: Just seen he has a minimum of four European shows in 2025, Marseille, Prague and a couple in Milan. There's a couple of weeks space between each city. Leaves plenty of time. Get it done John/Billy etc



Called it back in JuneHe's added a third show in Manchester if anyone is interested in an indoors show. 5 dates in just the North West is impressive. It also makes me want a bigger indoor arena in Liverpool than what we have with the Echo Arena.