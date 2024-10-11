« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Springsteen fans?  (Read 238760 times)

Offline disgraced cake

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2560 on: October 11, 2024, 12:00:22 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on June 17, 2024, 11:18:12 am
If I'm not mistaken he's had to re-arrange a couple of dates from Europe (Milan I think?) from this summer to next summer. So he would be over here ... oh mate, please.

I can see it happening now given other big concerts have been played here now. Word was before COVID it was going to happen, and if you look at the top of this page there's a post from me where Stevie Van Zandt said it was going to happen in Summer 2024 but couldn't because of a conflict (either Taylor Swift or Pink).

I hope they reel the fucker in for two shows. More actually, do a triple header like we've just had for TS.

Edit: Just seen he has a minimum of four European shows in 2025, Marseille, Prague and a couple in Milan. There's a couple of weeks space between each city. Leaves plenty of time. Get it done John/Billy etc  :wanker

Called it back in June  :D

He's added a third show in Manchester if anyone is interested in an indoors show. 5 dates in just the North West is impressive. It also makes me want a bigger indoor arena in Liverpool than what we have with the Echo Arena.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2561 on: October 11, 2024, 12:21:20 pm »
Hope he does Harkness On The Edge Of Town
Offline Nick110581

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2562 on: October 11, 2024, 03:43:14 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on October 10, 2024, 09:01:09 pm
Where for and how much?

Wednesday (FOS) at Anfield.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2563 on: October 11, 2024, 04:35:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 11, 2024, 12:21:20 pm
Hope he does Harkness On The Edge Of Town


Followed by Bjorn Tore Run and Riiselita.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2564 on: October 11, 2024, 04:57:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 11, 2024, 04:35:26 pm
Followed by Bjorn Tore Run and Riiselita.
And Dancing in the Park.
Online mattD

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2565 on: October 11, 2024, 10:36:09 pm »
Got three tickets for myself, brother and mate.

Cannot wait. Saw him at the Stadium of Light in May when it poured down the entire gig - did not hamper spirits though, it galvanised everyone and turned into the best show I've ever seen him. Seeing him at Anfield will be next level.

Anyway, here's Springsteen song of the day - an absolute stunner of a hidden gem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d76S0TsGBtM
Offline Lfc19ynwa

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 09:54:26 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October 11, 2024, 12:21:20 pm
Hope he does Harkness On The Edge Of Town

Working on the heighway
Offline Schmarn

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 11:45:52 am »

Warnock, what is he good for? Absolutely nothing, say it again.
Offline BoRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 01:47:15 pm »
Might do a cover of Jerzy Girl.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 01:59:17 pm »
Greetings from Aspasbury Park
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 02:04:07 pm »
Cant wait to hear him do AntLeTallec City.
Offline whitelightning

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 10:14:51 pm »
Any ideas how and when we'll get tickets?  Got one to pass onto a mate.  Thanks.
Online mattD

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 02:41:48 am »
Greetings From Stanley Park
Terry McDermott's Song
I Wanna Marry Yossi Benayoun
