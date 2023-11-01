I saw him in Sunderland last night for the first time since Hampden 2013 on the Wrecking Ball tour. Absolutely pissed it down the entire gig, the whole day was a washout and was soaked by time he came on stage.



But it was for me the most phenomenal gig I've been to for a long time. Better versed in his back catalogue 11 years since I last saw him at university, that probably had something to do with it, but the set was relentless. Very much a greatest hits/best of package, I was shocked at the relentless energy of it all, and for a man who's nearly 75, he had a voice and physical energy to him that puts most 20 year old to shame.



The rain was completely forgotten about, Springsteen braved the elements himself standing out with the crowd and a three hour gig rattled by in no time at all. One of the best experiences I've ever had.



There's literally nothing or nobody better live than Springsteen, he's in a class of his own.