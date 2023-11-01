« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Springsteen fans?  (Read 223688 times)

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Stevie Van Zandt said on twitter they had Anfield and lost it at the last minute. Someone will have to pay for this  :butt :no
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Hoping to get a few tickets for Cork for Missus and me, My Brother, and my Sister-in-law, who live in Cork.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  1, 2023, 11:44:02 am
Stevie Van Zandt said on twitter they had Anfield and lost it at the last minute. Someone will have to pay for this  :butt :no

Taylor fucking Swift  :no
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: cheesemason on November  1, 2023, 07:16:18 pm
Taylor fucking Swift  :no

I thought that, seems the most logical shout right now.

That said, all his UK/Ireland dates bar London in July are in May, while she's playing three straight nights here in the middle of June.

In the past couple of years Anfield has hosted concerts it's been three per summer, and it looks like it'll be that way next summer. Billy Hogan said recently however they were looking at getting more artists to play there in 2024, because they can hold six non football events per year. Also the new pitch is easier to maintain in the non-playing season ... or something like that.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: disgraced cake on November  1, 2023, 07:20:34 pm
I thought that, seems the most logical shout right now.

That said, all his UK/Ireland dates bar London in July are in May, while she's playing three straight nights here in the middle of June.

In the past couple of years Anfield has hosted concerts it's been three per summer, and it looks like it'll be that way next summer. Billy Hogan said recently however they were looking at getting more artists to play there in 2024, because they can hold six non football events per year. Also the new pitch is easier to maintain in the non-playing season ... or something like that.

Ticketmaster leaked two Pink shows last week that were meant to go on sale tomorrow. Was taken down very quickly and no mention since. So not sure if thats just been delayed or cancelled all together
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reckon itll be the same set from this summer, or hell change it up? Burning Train and Janey in, Nightshift out (please, god).

Jungleland is my last big track Im yet to hear live.. I live in hope!
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: butchersdog on November  2, 2023, 09:05:43 am
Reckon itll be the same set from this summer, or hell change it up? Burning Train and Janey in, Nightshift out (please, god).

Jungleland is my last big track Im yet to hear live.. I live in hope!

Ive seen him 5 times, never heard that. Did they stop playing it after Clarence left us?
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: KillieRed on November  2, 2023, 10:02:06 am
Ive seen him 5 times, never heard that. Did they stop playing it after Clarence left us?

Largely I think so, yeah. The odd show, but nothing more.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: butchersdog on November  2, 2023, 12:11:28 pm
Largely I think so, yeah. The odd show, but nothing more.

I remember seeing Springsteen in Copenhagen shortly after Jake joined and they played "Jungleland" that night. In fact they played the entire "Born to run" album that night. It was very emotional but such a lovely way for the audience to get to say goodbye to Clarence and to say welcome to Jake.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Got a ticket for the 2nd night at Wembley next July, rather too expensive but I've not seen Springsteen since 2016 and this being the 2nd consecutive summer of European gigs who knows when he'll be back.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Got a ticket for Cardiff to pop my Bruce cherry! Going with a die hard fan who's been 4 times already.

Safe to say, I can't wait.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
£120 to stand at Belfast. Thinking about it.

£153 for Sunderland!
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Anyone go to Cardiff on Sunday? Great show, nice that hes brought some spontaneity back into the set too.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: butchersdog on May  7, 2024, 09:13:20 am
Anyone go to Cardiff on Sunday? Great show, nice that hes brought some spontaneity back into the set too.

My sister went, but I haven't spoken to her yet, nice to see you enjoyed it though.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Off to Belfast with the family on Thursday. Fingers crossed for good weather.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
The weather was good.

The band were excellent. Bruce had the cold and struggled throughout, but gutted it out. Him, Nils and Steve can still shred. Love how most every member of the extended E-Street Band got their moment in the sun.

The audience skewed older (like me) and a great deal of them seemed more interested in drink and the chat. Bruce knows how to ramp it up though.

I have to say, though, that the organisation of this event was possibly the worst Ive ever been to. Enormous queues for everything: entry, drinks, food. Card machines that didnt work. Truly pathetic stewards that did nothing about people cutting in. The exit was truly frightening: almost pitch black: people making for signs that said Exit that were not allowed to be used so people were cutting across each other from all directions. I feared a crush. It took ages for even a tannoy announcement of Please leave at the rear of the venue. Where the fuck is that?
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
I saw him in Sunderland last night for the first time since Hampden 2013 on the Wrecking Ball tour. Absolutely pissed it down the entire gig, the whole day was a washout and was soaked by time he came on stage.

But it was for me the most phenomenal gig I've been to for a long time. Better versed in his back catalogue 11 years since I last saw him at university, that probably had something to do with it, but the set was relentless. Very much a greatest hits/best of package, I was shocked at the relentless energy of it all, and for a man who's nearly 75, he had a voice and physical energy to him that puts most 20 year old to shame.

The rain was completely forgotten about, Springsteen braved the elements himself standing out with the crowd and a three hour gig rattled by in no time at all. One of the best experiences I've ever had.

There's literally nothing or nobody better live than Springsteen, he's in a class of his own.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: mattD on May 23, 2024, 03:05:47 pm
There's literally nothing or nobody better live than Springsteen, he's in a class of his own.

Couldn't agree more. Seen him three times so far, and those are the best three concerts I've ever been to.

He's not even near the top of the list of musicians I most listen to, but no one comes near him live. Going again in July, can't wait.

Funny reading back page 1 of this thread, people were worried the E Street Band would call it a day in 2006. ;D
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: BoRed on May 23, 2024, 08:52:44 pm
Couldn't agree more. Seen him three times so far, and those are the best three concerts I've ever been to.

He's not even near the top of the list of musicians I most listen to, but no one comes near him live. Going again in July, can't wait.

Funny reading back page 1 of this thread, people were worried the E Street Band would call it a day in 2006. ;D

And his new stuff sits very nicely with the iconic work too.

A moment last night really really moved me on the final song I'll See You In My Dreams. Springsteen was all alone on stage performing this acoustic number that is about mortality and ageing.

Beside me though was a mother and her son. Her head was rested on his shoulder while he gently held her, and both were in tears. They were quietly grieving for his father and her husband while the Stadium of Light gently echoed the refrain 'I'll see you in my dreams'.

Springsteen's ability to offer honest sentiments with real sincerity is unrivalled, and its all without being mawkish. Music is too caught up these days in what is trendy, hip or cool, I'm often guilty of jumping on those bandwagons. But that moment made me realise that this is what music is about. It was perhaps the most beautiful thing I've seen.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: mattD on May 23, 2024, 03:05:47 pm
I saw him in Sunderland last night for the first time since Hampden 2013 on the Wrecking Ball tour. Absolutely pissed it down the entire gig, the whole day was a washout and was soaked by time he came on stage.

But it was for me the most phenomenal gig I've been to for a long time. Better versed in his back catalogue 11 years since I last saw him at university, that probably had something to do with it, but the set was relentless. Very much a greatest hits/best of package, I was shocked at the relentless energy of it all, and for a man who's nearly 75, he had a voice and physical energy to him that puts most 20 year old to shame.

The rain was completely forgotten about, Springsteen braved the elements himself standing out with the crowd and a three hour gig rattled by in no time at all. One of the best experiences I've ever had.

There's literally nothing or nobody better live than Springsteen, he's in a class of his own.

My son went to Sunderland - he knew very little about Bruce but went as a friend had  a spare ticket. He's done nothing but rave about it since he got back - looks like Bruce has another fan!
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
I took my teenage daughters to Belfast. Both of them loved it.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Trying hard not to build up my hopes too much for fear of them crashing down but I've heard that he's booked to play Anfield next summer. Has come from a fan who knows someone at the club working in that capacity so there's a real hint of credibility to it and certainly enough so  I can't simply pretend to myself that I have to ignore it.

 If it does turn out to be true of course then those on here who've known my devotion to the man over the years will realise that I probably wouldn't make it to see him anyroad as I will almost certainly have spontaneously combusted with joy upon hearing any official confirmation.   ;D
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on Today at 11:09:34 am
Trying hard not to build up my hopes too much for fear of them crashing down but I've heard that he's booked to play Anfield next summer. Has come from a fan who knows someone at the club working in that capacity so there's a real hint of credibility to it and certainly enough so  I can't simply pretend to myself that I have to ignore it.

 If it does turn out to be true of course then those on here who've known my devotion to the man over the years will realise that I probably wouldn't make it to see him anyroad as I will almost certainly have spontaneously combusted with joy upon hearing any official confirmation.   ;D

If I'm not mistaken he's had to re-arrange a couple of dates from Europe (Milan I think?) from this summer to next summer. So he would be over here ... oh mate, please.

I can see it happening now given other big concerts have been played here now. Word was before COVID it was going to happen, and if you look at the top of this page there's a post from me where Stevie Van Zandt said it was going to happen in Summer 2024 but couldn't because of a conflict (either Taylor Swift or Pink).

I hope they reel the fucker in for two shows. More actually, do a triple header like we've just had for TS.

Edit: Just seen he has a minimum of four European shows in 2025, Marseille, Prague and a couple in Milan. There's a couple of weeks space between each city. Leaves plenty of time. Get it done John/Billy etc  :wanker
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 11:18:12 am
If I'm not mistaken he's had to re-arrange a couple of dates from Europe (Milan I think?) from this summer to next summer. So he would be over here ... oh mate, please.

I can see it happening now given other big concerts have been played here now. Word was before COVID it was going to happen, and if you look at the top of this page there's a post from me where Stevie Van Zandt said it was going to happen in Summer 2024 but couldn't because of a conflict (either Taylor Swift or Pink).

I hope they reel the fucker in for two shows. More actually, do a triple header like we've just had for TS.

Edit: Just seen he has a minimum of four European shows in 2025, Marseille, Prague and a couple in Milan. There's a couple of weeks space between each city. Leaves plenty of time. Get it done John/Billy etc  :wanker

He isn't big enough for multiple nights, plenty of tickets been available for the UK dates this year.  Fingers crossed it happens!
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: Oh Campione on Today at 12:35:25 pm
He isn't big enough for multiple nights, plenty of tickets been available for the UK dates this year.  Fingers crossed it happens!

I think it's price more than stature surely. Have both of Pink's nights sold out at Anfield? I imagine they will if not come very close to doing so.

I notice he has a couple of Wembley dates ahead so interesting to see if they have sold. London much bigger than here of course and many more places to stay.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:45:49 pm
I think it's price more than stature. I notice he has a couple of Wembley dates ahead so interesting to see if they have sold. London much bigger than here of course and many more places to stay.

I bought front pit for Cardiff a few days before and plenty left for the second Wembley show.  I agree the price is a factor but can't see that getting dropped much.  I'll be happy with one night to be honest!
