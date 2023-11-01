« previous next »
Any Springsteen fans?

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2440 on: November 1, 2023, 11:44:02 am
Stevie Van Zandt said on twitter they had Anfield and lost it at the last minute. Someone will have to pay for this  :butt :no
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2441 on: November 1, 2023, 02:27:33 pm
Hoping to get a few tickets for Cork for Missus and me, My Brother, and my Sister-in-law, who live in Cork.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2442 on: November 1, 2023, 07:16:18 pm
Stevie Van Zandt said on twitter they had Anfield and lost it at the last minute. Someone will have to pay for this  :butt :no

Taylor fucking Swift  :no
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2443 on: November 1, 2023, 07:20:34 pm
Taylor fucking Swift  :no

I thought that, seems the most logical shout right now.

That said, all his UK/Ireland dates bar London in July are in May, while she's playing three straight nights here in the middle of June.

In the past couple of years Anfield has hosted concerts it's been three per summer, and it looks like it'll be that way next summer. Billy Hogan said recently however they were looking at getting more artists to play there in 2024, because they can hold six non football events per year. Also the new pitch is easier to maintain in the non-playing season ... or something like that.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2444 on: November 1, 2023, 07:25:13 pm
I thought that, seems the most logical shout right now.

That said, all his UK/Ireland dates bar London in July are in May, while she's playing three straight nights here in the middle of June.

In the past couple of years Anfield has hosted concerts it's been three per summer, and it looks like it'll be that way next summer. Billy Hogan said recently however they were looking at getting more artists to play there in 2024, because they can hold six non football events per year. Also the new pitch is easier to maintain in the non-playing season ... or something like that.

Ticketmaster leaked two Pink shows last week that were meant to go on sale tomorrow. Was taken down very quickly and no mention since. So not sure if thats just been delayed or cancelled all together
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2445 on: November 2, 2023, 09:05:43 am
Reckon itll be the same set from this summer, or hell change it up? Burning Train and Janey in, Nightshift out (please, god).

Jungleland is my last big track Im yet to hear live.. I live in hope!
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2446 on: November 2, 2023, 10:02:06 am
Reckon itll be the same set from this summer, or hell change it up? Burning Train and Janey in, Nightshift out (please, god).

Jungleland is my last big track Im yet to hear live.. I live in hope!

Ive seen him 5 times, never heard that. Did they stop playing it after Clarence left us?
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2447 on: November 2, 2023, 12:11:28 pm
Ive seen him 5 times, never heard that. Did they stop playing it after Clarence left us?

Largely I think so, yeah. The odd show, but nothing more.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2448 on: November 2, 2023, 03:36:55 pm
Largely I think so, yeah. The odd show, but nothing more.

I remember seeing Springsteen in Copenhagen shortly after Jake joined and they played "Jungleland" that night. In fact they played the entire "Born to run" album that night. It was very emotional but such a lovely way for the audience to get to say goodbye to Clarence and to say welcome to Jake.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2449 on: Today at 05:36:35 pm
Got a ticket for the 2nd night at Wembley next July, rather too expensive but I've not seen Springsteen since 2016 and this being the 2nd consecutive summer of European gigs who knows when he'll be back.
Re: Any Springsteen fans?
Reply #2450 on: Today at 05:43:47 pm
Got a ticket for Cardiff to pop my Bruce cherry! Going with a die hard fan who's been 4 times already.

Safe to say, I can't wait.
