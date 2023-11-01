Taylor fucking Swift



I thought that, seems the most logical shout right now.That said, all his UK/Ireland dates bar London in July are in May, while she's playing three straight nights here in the middle of June.In the past couple of years Anfield has hosted concerts it's been three per summer, and it looks like it'll be that way next summer. Billy Hogan said recently however they were looking at getting more artists to play there in 2024, because they can hold six non football events per year. Also the new pitch is easier to maintain in the non-playing season ... or something like that.