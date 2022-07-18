« previous next »
Author Topic: Any Springsteen fans?  (Read 205944 times)

Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2400 on: July 18, 2022, 01:35:12 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 14, 2022, 01:56:56 pm
That's probably that as far as the UK stadium dates go. Think he'll do some festivals, possible even Glastonbury but a really underwhelming selection for the UK stadium dates.

Anfield would have been biblical I reckon  :(

So massively pissed off over this. Was really believing with the Macca tie ups in New Jersey and Glastonbury and the success and special Scouse atmospheres of the recent Stones and Elton John gigs at our sacred shrine that the expanded Anfield was a shoe in. I mean those four venues are fucking crap by comparison. I mean Villa fucking Park again. Fer fucks sake. He and the band deserve a special place and the UK has never provided him with a single one and Ive been to them all to see him down the years. Sure, his performances are always great despite the shitty venues but Anfield would have finally  righted that wrong and him and his management have fucked it up big time. Such a huge shame. So much so he can get to fuck and play without me this time.
Offline jackh

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2401 on: July 18, 2022, 01:39:32 am »
Quote from: MadErik on July 14, 2022, 09:40:36 am
https://twitter.com/springsteen/status/1547495147386044417?s=21&t=U_EMPMErTPA12ROJtdBN4A

No Liverpool gig  :(

Quote from: disgraced cake on July 14, 2022, 01:56:56 pm
That's probably that as far as the UK stadium dates go. Think he'll do some festivals, possible even Glastonbury but a really underwhelming selection for the UK stadium dates.

Anfield would have been biblical I reckon  :(

Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 18, 2022, 01:35:12 am
So massively pissed off over this. Was really believing with the Macca tie ups in New Jersey and Glastonbury and the success and special Scouse atmospheres of the recent Stones and Elton John gigs at our sacred shrine that the expanded Anfield was a shoe in. I mean those four venues are fucking crap by comparison. I mean Villa fucking Park again. Fer fucks sake. He and the band deserve a special place and the UK has never provided him with a single one and Ive been to them all to see him down the years. Sure, his performances are always great despite the shitty venues but Anfield would have finally  righted that wrong and him and his management have fucked it up big time. Such a huge shame. So much so he can get to fuck and play without me this time.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-anfield-concerts-stadium-breaking-24474875

Quote
Liverpool make decision on Anfield concerts for final phase of stadium work

Liverpool hosted three successful music concerts during the summer but stadium development will take priority next year
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2402 on: July 18, 2022, 02:04:06 am »
Quote from: jackh on July 18, 2022, 01:39:32 am
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-anfield-concerts-stadium-breaking-24474875


What a twat of a decision. Bastards.

Btw ta for clarification Jack. Bruce will be relieved Im no longer blaming him  ;D
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2403 on: July 18, 2022, 09:08:53 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 18, 2022, 02:04:06 am
What a twat of a decision. Bastards.

Btw ta for clarification Jack. Bruce will be relieved Im no longer blaming him  ;D

Actually just reflecting on those dates. The UK Springsteen dates announcements suspiciously held back until just after that Echo announcement that Anfield wasn't having any concerts next summer.

A Red/Bruce mad cock-eyed optimist like myself might just interpret that coincidence as a definite sign that Bruce was champing at the bit to play at the holy shrine next summer and is most likely even more pissed off than me that he can't and has to make do with shitholes like Villa and Hyde Park.

 ;D
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2404 on: July 18, 2022, 09:51:05 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 18, 2022, 02:04:06 am
What a twat of a decision. Bastards.

Btw ta for clarification Jack. Bruce will be relieved Im no longer blaming him  ;D

So eat your humble pie and get yer tickets for Villa Park booked.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2405 on: July 18, 2022, 11:19:16 am »
I'm a little surprised that it's down to the stadium redevelopment. I'm no expert like the fine folks on the Road End expansion thread, but if anything I thought it would have been more likely that work would have prohibited concerts in summer 2022 much more likely than in summer 2023. How much work will actually follow the ending of the 22/23 season? Finishing touches, surely?

It's annoying because this one felt like it would have been 'the' time for it to happen. The good news is we're probably going to get plenty of good artists playing in the coming years, the ones this summer have been a success so there's little doubt about that. This one is an unfortunate miss though, in general just a strange set of dates, two at Hyde Park which is fucking meh and one at Villa Park/Scotland. I think he'll have festival appearances lined up in England on a couple of other dates. Quite a lot of strange venues across the European tour, loads not taking place inside stadiums, but they do seem to be places he's played at in the past several times.

On the Anfield note, I wonder if in future when the AR end is complete will they move the stage back to the Kop end side and have fans in the Road end?
Offline jediwarrior

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2406 on: July 18, 2022, 11:21:10 am »
Got our tickets for Hyde Park this morning. Bit of a shit venue and get people going just for the event. Last time there watching him had people around me just chatting and not listening to Bruce telling his story about a particular song.
Offline jackh

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2407 on: July 18, 2022, 11:33:26 am »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 18, 2022, 09:08:53 am
Actually just reflecting on those dates. The UK Springsteen dates announcements suspiciously held back until just after that Echo announcement that Anfield wasn't having any concerts next summer.

A Red/Bruce mad cock-eyed optimist like myself might just interpret that coincidence as a definite sign that Bruce was champing at the bit to play at the holy shrine next summer and is most likely even more pissed off than me that he can't and has to make do with shitholes like Villa and Hyde Park.

 ;D

I think there's a fair chance of this. A couple of posts from on this topic from the Glastonbury thread a few weeks ago...

Quote from: jackh on June 26, 2022, 12:01:17 pm
My understanding is that this was booked but never announced back in 2020 or 2021, and is very much a possibility for next year.

Quote from: disgraced cake on June 26, 2022, 12:31:36 pm
Oh mate, please!

By that, do you mean it was booked in advance ahead of summer 2023 or was he supposed to be playing there if Covid had not happened?

Quote from: jackh on June 26, 2022, 12:39:49 pm
This, I believe. I asked the question to someone I thought would know a few weeks ago - they weren't sure at the time, but came back to me a week or two later after it had come up on conversation.

Crossing my fingers it turns out to be good info!

I get the impression that it was probably a plan thwarted.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2408 on: July 19, 2022, 11:25:27 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 14, 2022, 11:00:39 am
I would have preferred Glasgow over Murrayfield, but promised my kids Id take them.

Cheapest ticket, £164. Standing starts at £209.

At least it makes my decision not to go a bit easier now.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2409 on: July 19, 2022, 11:47:45 am »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 19, 2022, 11:25:27 am
Cheapest ticket, £164. Standing starts at £209.

At least it makes my decision not to go a bit easier now.

Ooooft
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2410 on: July 19, 2022, 12:19:21 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on July 18, 2022, 09:51:05 am
So eat your humble pie and get yer tickets for Villa Park booked.

 ;D

Humble pie well and truly scoffed H lad.  :D

Not sure I'd have gone anywhere to see him this time if he wasn't coming to see me, even if I could have afforded it and justified it to the missus at these fucking ridiculous prices. I must have spent a fortune following the guy all over the show these past 40 years but them days are gone. For whatever time is left it's either you come and see me here Bruce lad or you can do one. The beauty of your unparalleled music will just have to suffice from now on ;D
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2411 on: July 19, 2022, 01:21:23 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 19, 2022, 11:25:27 am
Cheapest ticket, £164. Standing starts at £209.

At least it makes my decision not to go a bit easier now.

"Only" about £80 cheaper than a Glastonbury ticket

 :o
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2412 on: July 19, 2022, 01:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 19, 2022, 11:25:27 am
Cheapest ticket, £164. Standing starts at £209.

At least it makes my decision not to go a bit easier now.

I thought Bruce was all about the 'working man'?
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2413 on: July 19, 2022, 01:33:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 19, 2022, 01:32:47 pm
I thought Bruce was all about the 'working man'?

 ;D
Offline Craig Mac

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2414 on: July 19, 2022, 03:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on July 19, 2022, 11:25:27 am
Cheapest ticket, £164. Standing starts at £209.

At least it makes my decision not to go a bit easier now.

I managed to get Villa Park tickets this morning for £110 standing, am I missing something here?

Still a rip off don't get me wrong
Offline KillieRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2415 on: July 19, 2022, 03:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Craig Mac on July 19, 2022, 03:19:58 pm
I managed to get Villa Park tickets this morning for £110 standing, am I missing something here?

Still a rip off don't get me wrong

Had a quick look; those seem to be "premium tickets", possibly available on early access. There`s supposedly cheaper ones than that for Murrayfield. The stands (depending where) can be cheaper too. Given the length of his gigs that`s the way i would go. Might be worth signing up to Live Nation for early access from tomorrow.
Offline KillieRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2416 on: July 19, 2022, 03:48:24 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 19, 2022, 01:32:47 pm
I thought Bruce was all about the 'working man'?

I suspect you`ve only ever heard the song "Born in the USA" and made the same (wrong) judgement that Ronald Reagan made.
Offline Timbo's Goals

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2417 on: July 19, 2022, 03:55:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 19, 2022, 01:32:47 pm
I thought Bruce was all about the 'working man'?

To be fair Andy, that's by no means an unwarranted question to ask someone who for his entire career has championed the downtrodden and underprivileged. Exorbitant ticket pricing doesn't sit comfortably at all. A mate of mine from New York state who had been a massive fan from the the early Asbury Park  and Stone Pony days completely lost his Bruce faith over the ticketing prices for his amazing Broadway show which all but excluded anyone without abundant disposable income and certainly the ordinary working man section of his fan base.

I guess the only defence against what you're implying is that the pricing for watching any artist may be out of the hands of the artists themselves and that the prevailing market and all the associated costs decide where the price level ends up. Not that I can see how that could explain his prohibitive solo Broadway Show pricing but perhaps it does go some way towards explaining the stadium tour ticket pricing.

Speaking for myself, I stopped pining for heroes without feet of clay some time ago. Looking back, perhaps the mould was broken after Shanks. However Bruce, for his part, still ticks every other box for me artistically, lyrically, musically and emotionally. Once you have invested lock, stock and barrel into the ride he has laid out from Asbury Park right through to today, there is no going back.

That said, he can still  fuck off if he thinks I'm going to make the trek to that shithole in Aston.  ;D

Offline AndyMuller

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2418 on: July 19, 2022, 04:33:22 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 19, 2022, 03:55:55 pm
To be fair Andy, that's by no means an unwarranted question to ask someone who for his entire career has championed the downtrodden and underprivileged. Exorbitant ticket pricing doesn't sit comfortably at all. A mate of mine from New York state who had been a massive fan from the the early Asbury Park  and Stone Pony days completely lost his Bruce faith over the ticketing prices for his amazing Broadway show which all but excluded anyone without abundant disposable income and certainly the ordinary working man section of his fan base.

I guess the only defence against what you're implying is that the pricing for watching any artist may be out of the hands of the artists themselves and that the prevailing market and all the associated costs decide where the price level ends up. Not that I can see how that could explain his prohibitive solo Broadway Show pricing but perhaps it does go some way towards explaining the stadium tour ticket pricing.

Speaking for myself, I stopped pining for heroes without feet of clay some time ago. Looking back, perhaps the mould was broken after Shanks. However Bruce, for his part, still ticks every other box for me artistically, lyrically, musically and emotionally. Once you have invested lock, stock and barrel into the ride he has laid out from Asbury Park right through to today, there is no going back.

That said, he can still  fuck off if he thinks I'm going to make the trek to that shithole in Aston.  ;D

Haha great reply that Timbo! Suppose £100 isnt too bad for the Hyde Park Festival which some of my mates are going to.
Online Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2419 on: July 19, 2022, 05:42:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig Mac on July 19, 2022, 03:19:58 pm
I managed to get Villa Park tickets this morning for £110 standing, am I missing something here?

Still a rip off don't get me wrong

https://www.viagogo.co.uk/Theatre-Tickets/Comedy/Bruce-Springsteen-Tickets/E-150300377


Thats where I looked as they weren't on ticket master this morning. Good news if they available cheaper than that.
Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2420 on: July 22, 2022, 10:38:04 pm »
Anyone get tickets in the end?

I see a lot of noise online about prices. Are those £400+ prices standard??
Offline KillieRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2421 on: July 23, 2022, 08:23:51 am »
Nope. I was trying for 6, perhaps that made a difference?

My wife said she could get two standing tickets for £445 each. No thanks.

My brother got 2 at standard price & another friend got a standing ticket at £106. All very confusing.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2422 on: July 23, 2022, 09:33:38 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on July 22, 2022, 10:38:04 pm
Anyone get tickets in the end?

I see a lot of noise online about prices. Are those £400+ prices standard??

No they arent but signed off by him and his team.

Dynamic pricing.

Working class hero tho 🤣
Offline KillieRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2423 on: July 25, 2022, 11:02:20 am »

Are bots/resale companies buying these up and reselling at the higher price?

That wouldn`t explain the original vendors selling the same tickets at higher prices though? Old fashioned capitalism is more likely.
Offline irc65

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2424 on: July 25, 2022, 02:57:34 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 25, 2022, 11:02:20 am
Are bots/resale companies buying these up and reselling at the higher price?

That wouldn`t explain the original vendors selling the same tickets at higher prices though? Old fashioned capitalism is more likely.

Ticketmaster have a new dynamic pricing system where algorithms adjust tickets where increased demand is detected. Has caused havoc for the American dates of the tour where incredibly high demand caused standard priced tickets to increase to several thousand dollars. Lots of long standing American fans are understandably massively hacked off about this, but so far the Springsteen camp hasn't commented.

This is apparently intended to hit resale companies but what happens in practice is the mark up on resales just goes to Ticketmaster rather than the touts. So no benefits whatsoever for genuine fans buying the tickets. But...

... I tried to get 4 standing for Villa park. Joined the queue just before 9 on Thurs but by the time I had got to the end of the queue the standing tickets were sold out. Looked on Viagogo a couple of hours later and there were loads of blocks of 4 available for over £200 per ticket so 100% mark up. Old fashioned capitalism indeed as endorsed by the former culture secretary: https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/2014/04/10/sajid-javid-ticket-touts-naive_n_5124008.html. The dynamic pricing system doesn't seem to be working as efficiently here.

To be honest I am done with this kind of shite now and although I will always love his music and had some of the best nights of my life watching him play live, the Boss can do one. This is no way to treat your fans.

 
« Last Edit: July 25, 2022, 03:32:42 pm by irc65 »
Offline KillieRed

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2425 on: July 25, 2022, 03:44:17 pm »

I`ve seen him 4 times, loved every show. That`s why i wanted to take my kids as i`d guess the E-Street Band will be nearing the end, however i won`t be paying those over-inflated prices.
Offline Seebab

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2426 on: July 25, 2022, 05:51:28 pm »
Boy am I glad that I decided to go for tickets in Copenhagen a month ago. In the Pit and a new country to visit for me.

I never expected the mess that we are seeing in the UK and the US to happen. Outrageous.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2427 on: July 25, 2022, 06:46:53 pm »
There's simply no justification for these ticket prices at all, shameful, I thought the Dublin prices were bad, but the prices in England and Scotland are outrageous.
Offline Momos_righteye

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2428 on: August 3, 2022, 12:32:26 pm »
Quote from: Seebab on July 25, 2022, 05:51:28 pm
Boy am I glad that I decided to go for tickets in Copenhagen a month ago. In the Pit and a new country to visit for me.

I never expected the mess that we are seeing in the UK and the US to happen. Outrageous.

Same - off to Monza.

Thing I don't get is who is buying all the tickets off the resale sites? Mental money
Offline Red46

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2429 on: August 5, 2022, 04:39:27 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on July 19, 2022, 03:55:55 pm
To be fair Andy, that's by no means an unwarranted question to ask someone who for his entire career has championed the downtrodden and underprivileged. Exorbitant ticket pricing doesn't sit comfortably at all. A mate of mine from New York state who had been a massive fan from the the early Asbury Park  and Stone Pony days completely lost his Bruce faith over the ticketing prices for his amazing Broadway show which all but excluded anyone without abundant disposable income and certainly the ordinary working man section of his fan base.

I guess the only defence against what you're implying is that the pricing for watching any artist may be out of the hands of the artists themselves and that the prevailing market and all the associated costs decide where the price level ends up. Not that I can see how that could explain his prohibitive solo Broadway Show pricing but perhaps it does go some way towards explaining the stadium tour ticket pricing.

Speaking for myself, I stopped pining for heroes without feet of clay some time ago. Looking back, perhaps the mould was broken after Shanks. However Bruce, for his part, still ticks every other box for me artistically, lyrically, musically and emotionally. Once you have invested lock, stock and barrel into the ride he has laid out from Asbury Park right through to today, there is no going back.

That said, he can still  fuck off if he thinks I'm going to make the trek to that shithole in Aston.  ;D

I remember listening to a George Galloway Radio show episode years ago where he was discussing the miners strike, people were on talking about that red wedge thing and the musicians of the time who did benefit gigs for the Miners and Galloway said that one of the biggest single contributions to the Miners strike fund came from Bruce Springsteen. Springsteen gave the money anonymously but apparently his donation was very generous.
Offline Seebab

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 07:42:19 pm »
Yes!! Love it :D :D


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/O0jBwk71Qcw&amp;ab_channel=BruceSpringsteenVEVO" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/O0jBwk71Qcw&amp;ab_channel=BruceSpringsteenVEVO</a>
Offline Seebab

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm »
For some context, Bruce is releasing a new album of old soul covers.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/bruce-springsteen-only-the-strong-survive-album-3319722
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Any Springsteen fans?
« Reply #2432 on: Today at 07:05:54 am »
Quote from: Seebab on Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
For some context, Bruce is releasing a new album of old soul covers.

https://www.nme.com/news/music/bruce-springsteen-only-the-strong-survive-album-3319722

Would love to look that fit at 73.
