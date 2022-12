A mingebag or a prudent individual?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-64063387



Mind you a bit unfair that she charges her sons more than the daughters.



It says its becauase her sons work full time whereas her daughters work part time so seems fair to me.Don't think it's mingebaggery to be honest, though the better approach, which we always do is everyone contributes different dishes. This year I'm doing the ham, last year I did the main meat (rib of beef as never do turkey).