A lad I know told me a good one from his work recently.



His work has a referral scheme - if you refer somebody for a vacancy and they get the job, the person making the referral gets a £500 bonus. The scheme has the obvious caveat that managers can't refer people for vacancies in their own team.



One of the managers was gaming the system by asking colleagues in his team to refer applicants that the manager knew. This was on the proviso that each colleague got to keep £100 and they would send £400 to the manager when the applicant got the job. The manager was involved in the selection process so it was a clear conflict of interest.



The manager would act like a proper loan shark when it came to recovering the referral fee, constantly casing the poor sods that he had forced to make the referrals.



The £500 bonus was subject to tax & NI. When one of the colleagues explained to the manager that she had actually received less than £400 after tax from the company herself, the manager stood his ground and continued to demand the full £400 from her. Proper shithouse.



The manager is now facing a HR investigation over all of this...



