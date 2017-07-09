« previous next »
Reply #2240 on: September 14, 2022, 03:54:41 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on September 14, 2022, 02:10:01 pm
Blimey. I get that to some people having a big fancy wedding isn't the be all and end all and they are a bit of waste of money let's be honest, but even saying all that, fuck me, that sounds like one of the cheapest, most basic, worst weddings I've ever heard of.
That's fucking shocking.
As you say, it's not about spending loads, it's about celebrating and having a good time.

Even as a member of the public there's brewerys that'll sell you a 72 pint barrel of ale for around a ton. Couple of them and you're on your way. You can probably do hot pork baps or beef baps for around £2 per head and a couple of big proper curries. Get a mate who's the best DJ to do the tunes and you've got the basis of a decent do.

Whatever they spent on that shitshow was wasted.
Re: Mingebags
Reply #2241 on: September 14, 2022, 03:57:14 pm
That is bizarre Liverbloke.

Update on the mingebag from work I've posted about before, the one who tried to order curry for his family at the staff meal and who tried to replace my water with coke for himself in a meal deal. He's left the company unfortunately, so that source of mingebaggery is no more for any stories.

He got accused of something by another member of staff and resigned before HR could conclude their investigation.
Reply #2242 on: September 14, 2022, 05:28:21 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 14, 2022, 03:57:14 pm
That is bizarre Liverbloke.

Update on the mingebag from work I've posted about before, the one who tried to order curry for his family at the staff meal and who tried to replace my water with coke for himself in a meal deal. He's left the company unfortunately, so that source of mingebaggery is no more for any stories.

He got accused of something by another member of staff and resigned before HR could conclude their investigation.

You should have fought his corner, we need him in our lives
Reply #2243 on: September 15, 2022, 01:19:02 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 14, 2022, 03:57:14 pm
That is bizarre Liverbloke.

Update on the mingebag from work I've posted about before, the one who tried to order curry for his family at the staff meal and who tried to replace my water with coke for himself in a meal deal. He's left the company unfortunately, so that source of mingebaggery is no more for any stories.

He got accused of something by another member of staff and resigned before HR could conclude their investigation.

Stealing post-it notes?
Reply #2244 on: September 15, 2022, 01:48:11 pm
I don`t know if I have posted this before.

My parents are genuinely lovely people who would help anyone if asked. They are also relatively well off. What amuses me each year is the present I get for my birthday. Now I am not expecting anything big, or indeed even expensive but some of the presents have been absolutely brilliant. For my 21st (many years ago) a dictionary and for my 30th (also many years ago)......a paperweight.

I would be disappointed if I got anything normal and actually as I have got older I buzz of their madness.
Reply #2245 on: September 15, 2022, 11:25:29 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 14, 2022, 03:57:14 pm
That is bizarre Liverbloke.

Update on the mingebag from work I've posted about before, the one who tried to order curry for his family at the staff meal and who tried to replace my water with coke for himself in a meal deal. He's left the company unfortunately, so that source of mingebaggery is no more for any stories.

He got accused of something by another member of staff and resigned before HR could conclude their investigation.
Accused of being a mingebag? 😁
Reply #2246 on: September 16, 2022, 05:15:34 am
Quote from: Dench57 on September 15, 2022, 01:19:02 pm
Stealing post-it notes?
Sheets of toilet paper?
Reply #2247 on: September 16, 2022, 09:32:51 am
Quote from: Dench57 on September 15, 2022, 01:19:02 pm
Stealing post-it notes?
I wish I had a better story to tell but basically he'd just been cutting corners on work and when doing solo, time-sensitive stuff, fudging it to make it look like he didn't manage to get through his workload because of an overwhelming amount of work (which he'd created for himself).

Quote from: Qston on September 15, 2022, 01:48:11 pm
I don`t know if I have posted this before.

My parents are genuinely lovely people who would help anyone if asked. They are also relatively well off. What amuses me each year is the present I get for my birthday. Now I am not expecting anything big, or indeed even expensive but some of the presents have been absolutely brilliant. For my 21st (many years ago) a dictionary and for my 30th (also many years ago)......a paperweight.

I would be disappointed if I got anything normal and actually as I have got older I buzz of their madness.
It's a difficult one. It's certainly not mingebaggery because they obviously think they're thoughtful, useful presents. Have you ever suggested something you might like to them? My Grandparents are the same, wealthy but maybe send me a tenner in a card for my Birthday and get me nothing for Christmas, but are two of the loveliest most hospitable people you'll meet. Feels mean to expect more but I always make a lot of effort on presents for them and it's never reciprocated.

I think they feel that buying a bloke in his late 20s presents is unnecessary basically.
Reply #2248 on: September 16, 2022, 10:44:57 am
We are talking about mingebag individuals.

My wifes ex-employer just mailed in to ask if she has any of the remaining shirts/jackets they gave her. They gave her 3 t shirts, 3 jackets and 2 winter jackets.

If she doesnt, they will subtract 300 euros from her September salary.
Reply #2249 on: September 16, 2022, 11:03:23 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 16, 2022, 10:44:57 am
We are talking about mingebag individuals.

My wifes ex-employer just mailed in to ask if she has any of the remaining shirts/jackets they gave her. They gave her 3 t shirts, 3 jackets and 2 winter jackets.

If she doesnt, they will subtract 300 euros from her September salary.
Bizarre corporate mingebaggery. I always wondered why businesses did this, asking to return ratty polos and jackets that have been worn for years.

I suppose so the individual can't claim to be representing the company. But come on.
Reply #2250 on: September 16, 2022, 11:26:08 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 16, 2022, 10:44:57 am
We are talking about mingebag individuals.

My wifes ex-employer just mailed in to ask if she has any of the remaining shirts/jackets they gave her. They gave her 3 t shirts, 3 jackets and 2 winter jackets.

If she doesnt, they will subtract 300 euros from her September salary.
That happened a mate of mine when he left a football team. He was there years, they demanded it back. Thing was his name and initials were on the gear. They could have easily let him keep it

Things must have sorted themselves though as 10 years later he is coaching them
Reply #2251 on: September 16, 2022, 12:24:58 pm
I was planning on giving them to some homeless people around where we live.

This winter is going to be brutal. But I guess with some misers trying to be penny wise pound foolish, I would rather give it back to them.
Reply #2252 on: September 16, 2022, 12:27:47 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 16, 2022, 10:44:57 am
We are talking about mingebag individuals.

My wifes ex-employer just mailed in to ask if she has any of the remaining shirts/jackets they gave her. They gave her 3 t shirts, 3 jackets and 2 winter jackets.

If she doesnt, they will subtract 300 euros from her September salary.

Could you not just say something like 'What? I left them all on my desk, so someones clearly moved them?' or something.

Then the onus is on them to prove you never and they'll surely not be arsed to?
Reply #2253 on: September 16, 2022, 12:34:38 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on September 16, 2022, 12:27:47 pm
Could you not just say something like 'What? I left them all on my desk, so someones clearly moved them?' or something.

Then the onus is on them to prove you never and they'll surely not be arsed to?

you reminded me of something I did when I left some place

I worked in a section for 10 years, usually did a collection for someone who left, bit of tea and cake etc.

Nothing was done for me, literally no effort made whatsoever which I thought was poor given all the people I looked after and all the people I had trained in down the years. To make matters worse the absolute weasel of a boss sent someone to tell me I was barred from their canteen (instead of coming to me himself he sat in his office and sent someone else to do it like the spineless c*nt he was).

Anyway our office was still unmanned so i went in one day, locked all their desk drawers, locked all their cabinets and said nothing. Few weeks later they had difficulty moving someone in.

came to me
"what happened all them keys"
"havent a clue, havent been there in ages"

I had them all along, took them home and chucked them in the bin. They had to get a load of new ones cut. Hope it cost a few bob
Reply #2254 on: September 16, 2022, 12:53:14 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on September 16, 2022, 12:27:47 pm
Could you not just say something like 'What? I left them all on my desk, so someones clearly moved them?' or something.

Then the onus is on them to prove you never and they'll surely not be arsed to?

Nah mate it was a toxic environment going by what my wife had to say.

There were 5 in her team who never uttered anything else other than a "hello good morning" and "have a nice evening". Not even a courtesy "how was your weekend" or "what are your plans for the evening". Sounded like everyone had a stick up their arses and halfway like the climax of animal farm.

We dont care. I told my wife to tell them to come and collect it from home, or anywhere close. We are not driving 30 kms to drop it there.
Reply #2255 on: September 16, 2022, 01:12:29 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 16, 2022, 10:44:57 am
We are talking about mingebag individuals.

My wifes ex-employer just mailed in to ask if she has any of the remaining shirts/jackets they gave her. They gave her 3 t shirts, 3 jackets and 2 winter jackets.

If she doesnt, they will subtract 300 euros from her September salary.

surely the law interprets 'gave' as to present voluntarily and without expecting compensation

so if he has written 'gave' in an email - unless you've just paraphrased - then a written email is admissible as evidence that you were given it and therefore owe nothing in return

if taken to a tribunal or similar

Reply #2256 on: September 16, 2022, 01:20:27 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on September 16, 2022, 01:12:29 pm
surely the law interprets 'gave' as to present voluntarily and without expecting compensation

so if he has written 'gave' in an email - unless you've just paraphrased - then a written email is admissible as evidence that you were given it and therefore owe nothing in return

if taken to a tribunal or similar

to be honest it'll likely need to be in the employment contract, or a separate thing signed when receiving the items, that they are to be returned upon leaving the business and if not a certain amount can be withheld from the final pay.

If it's in neither then tell them to fuck off.
Reply #2257 on: September 16, 2022, 01:30:48 pm
Yeah they can't just say we want these back or pay *finger in the air* eeer, £300.

Scumbag c*nts.
Reply #2258 on: September 16, 2022, 01:32:22 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September 16, 2022, 01:20:27 pm
to be honest it'll likely need to be in the employment contract, or a separate thing signed when receiving the items, that they are to be returned upon leaving the business and if not a certain amount can be withheld from the final pay.

If it's in neither then tell them to fuck off.

good point that man
Reply #2259 on: September 16, 2022, 01:35:27 pm
Nah mate. It is a good jacket yes but not worth of holding it and facing a tribunal or anything like that.

We were planning on giving all of them away to homeless people who would otherwise be cold in the upcoming winter. We definitely have no intention of wearing them outside even if they had said we could hold on to them.

Let them keep the jacket and do whatever they want with it.
Reply #2260 on: Today at 06:05:30 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on September 16, 2022, 12:53:14 pm
Sounded like everyone had a stick up their arses and halfway like the climax of animal farm.

Effes approves of this.
