I don`t know if I have posted this before.



My parents are genuinely lovely people who would help anyone if asked. They are also relatively well off. What amuses me each year is the present I get for my birthday. Now I am not expecting anything big, or indeed even expensive but some of the presents have been absolutely brilliant. For my 21st (many years ago) a dictionary and for my 30th (also many years ago)......a paperweight.



I would be disappointed if I got anything normal and actually as I have got older I buzz of their madness.