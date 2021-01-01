Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.



Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.



It makes you wonder what other outrageous minge baggery he is capable of.I worked with a bloke who used the same piece if waxed paper every day to wrap his sarnies in - every day for years.He had an aged aunt who had no heirs so he took her out for an ingratiating meal with the rest of the family. This was in pre Internet days and he spent hours on the office phone ringing round restaurants trying to get the cheapest meal. He did surprise us by asking the price of wine as well. Howe ever he decided on a half bottle of white between the five of them.Dont know whether or not he did get the inheritance.