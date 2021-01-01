« previous next »
Topic: Mingebags

ianburns252

Re: Mingebags
Reply #2160 on: Yesterday at 06:33:14 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 06:15:29 pm
designated drivers get free soft drinks that's the law

When I used to be a soft drink only guy it'd always be the deal that I'd pick the guys up, drive to town, they'd buy my soft drinks and chuck me a bit of petrol money.

About as fair a deal as you can get
paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
Reply #2161 on: Yesterday at 06:35:01 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 02:43:25 pm
Totally agree with him to be honest  :D

If he's drinking a soft drink at £1.50 a pop because he doesn't drink alcohol, why should he pay towards some tit that is getting drinks at £20 a pop?

If I'm going out for pints, I'm not going to do rounds with someone that is drinking double whiskeys. Fuck that, pay for your own.
yep. I think that's fair
PaulF

Re: Mingebags
Reply #2162 on: Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm
Quote from: ianburns252 on Yesterday at 06:33:14 pm
When I used to be a soft drink only guy it'd always be the deal that I'd pick the guys up, drive to town, they'd buy my soft drinks and chuck me a bit of petrol money.

About as fair a deal as you can get
Except these days fuel is dearer per litre than a 57 Bollinger.
ianburns252

Re: Mingebags
Reply #2163 on: Yesterday at 06:37:02 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 06:36:27 pm
Except these days fuel is dearer per litre than a 57 Bollinger.

Good job I drink these days then...
jackh

Re: Mingebags
Reply #2164 on: Today at 12:33:57 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on July 21, 2022, 09:47:19 am
I know someone who visits McNasty's and Burger kings and Subway just so he can nick paper napkins that he uses at home to clean his kitchen top.

And he doesnt go there as a customer. He just enters the mentioned establishment, lifts up the entire bunch of paper napkins and walks out. He has a plastic box filled with such paper napkins.

Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.

Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
Reply #2165 on: Today at 12:43:16 pm
Quote from: jackh on Today at 12:33:57 pm
Can't believe this one was left to pass without comment.

Top class, understated, uncomplicated mingebaggery right there. Pre-meditated rather than opportunistic, too - outstanding.

It makes you wonder what other outrageous minge baggery he is capable of.

I worked with a bloke who used the same piece if waxed paper every day to wrap his sarnies in - every day for years.

He had an aged aunt who had no heirs so he took her out for an ingratiating meal with the rest of the family. This was in pre Internet days and he spent hours on the office phone ringing round restaurants trying to get the cheapest meal. He did surprise us by asking the price of wine as well. Howe ever he decided on a half bottle of white between the five of them.

Dont know whether or not he did get the inheritance.
