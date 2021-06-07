mingebaggery seems to follow me around like a lost dog



here's another one from my past - only thought of this this morning when a mate sent me a whatsapp about a lad we used to know



anyhoo, i bet a lot of you have came across this situation



i used to play for a football team in widness and used to drive up so i'd give a lift to a couple of mates who also played for the team and lived nearby



one weekend a mate of one of my mates decided to join the team and so i used to pick him up along the way too



he'd walk to the top of the street so i literally drove past that way so it was no problem



in all that time my other 2 mates would throw in a quid or 2 each week towards the petrol - even though i never asked but sort of wanted them to contribute if you see what i mean - but this new fella not once chipped in and it was too awkward to ask him in front of the others



this went on for the whole season and pre season training too



when this fella decided to quit the team i said to my mate 'y'know, your mate never ever chipped in towards the petrol' and he said that he had this discussion with his mate and basically his reply was that i was driving there anyway so i wasn't going out of my way to pick him up



mingebaggery? or because i was going that way anyway and was also getting a few quid of the other lads - am i the mingebag?



