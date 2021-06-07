« previous next »
Re: Mingebags
June 7, 2021, 10:03:31 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on June  7, 2021, 02:44:45 pm
Father Romeo Sensini. :D

Everton's next marque signing.
Re: Mingebags
June 8, 2021, 10:59:29 pm
Mingebaggery at its finest at a bar just outside Belfast today

https://g.co/kgs/VNzCj5

Quote
Siobhan Day

2 reviews

5 hours agoNEW

Visited this afternoon after an important meeting. I ordered one hot water and sugar and they wouldn't serve me again as I used my own teabag. The bar was virtually empty and they werent under any pressure with only 2 bar staff working. As a local woman I find it utterly disgraceful that they would begrudge a 2p teabag because it "might as well be alcohol". AVOID IMHO

Response from the owner2 hours ago

Hi Siobhan, Im sorry but I dont know where to start with this. Nothing was ordered by you apart from some hot water and sugar. No food, no snacks - nothing. There is a cost to my business for everything you were consuming while at Ben Madigans - heating/Aircon, lighting, the staff that served you, the electricity to heat the water, the water itself, the dishwasher used to wash the cup and saucer, the sugar, our rent, the cost to clean the building - I could go on and on.but I wont. We have just come out of a pandemic where we have been closed for 13 months out of the past 18 - forgive me if I begrudge you the cost of all of the above, and for you to follow it up with a 1 star review beggars belief. If you would like to discuss any of the above feel free to get in touch with me, I will happily speak to you. Kelvin Collins - Owner

Re: Mingebags
June 8, 2021, 11:27:14 pm
This thread reminded me of a road trip I did for a gig, Belfast to Dublin and back. Brought my mate and his cousin down. It was like pulling hens teeth getting conversation out of the cousin, which is fair enough.

On the way home, I get out at the petrol station fill it up. No word of an offer for money when I get back in which is bad enough. Then went to leave him home, he didnt know where the fuck he lived, a few times he said oh you were meant to turn off there. When I finally got rid of him and home realised hed left his empty crisp and sweet packets lying in the back seat the filthy bugger.
Re: Mingebags
Yesterday at 08:36:10 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on June  8, 2021, 10:59:29 pm
Mingebaggery at its finest at a bar just outside Belfast today



great to see them called out

I've seen the same argument from people when they are asked to pay 50 cent or a euro for blackcurrant. Likewise the barman gave the list of costs incurred, said he would throw it in for free in a case where its in a round and other drinks or ordered or if it is with a meal.

Sometimes thats all i order if i am driving for instance and on my own watching a game in the pub, i see it as a saving anyway, at worst you are paying between 50 cent - 1.50 for a drink instead of 5 or 6 quid.
Re: Mingebags
Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:36:10 am
great to see them called out

I've seen the same argument from people when they are asked to pay 50 cent or a euro for blackcurrant. Likewise the barman gave the list of costs incurred, said he would throw it in for free in a case where its in a round and other drinks or ordered or if it is with a meal.

Sometimes thats all i order if i am driving for instance and on my own watching a game in the pub, i see it as a saving anyway, at worst you are paying between 50 cent - 1.50 for a drink instead of 5 or 6 quid.
I wish more businesses would call out nobheads with reasoned responses such as that. As soon as you step in the building of a hospitality establishment and ask them for a service, you are obliged to be at least buying a drink in my mind.

Same - my partner and I take turns to drive as our 'local' is a few miles away given we live in the sticks. If we're having a meal and I have squash/cordial etc instead of pop, they'll never put it on the bill.
Re: Mingebags
Yesterday at 05:38:39 pm
I was assuming they'd charged her for the hot water. Would Siobhan have gone in and ordered, if they'd charged the price of a tea? Maybe given her the tea bag they would have used, just to not be a mingebag bar!
Re: Mingebags
Yesterday at 10:51:58 pm
My reading of it is that shed taken her own teabag, theyd given her a free hot water in one of their mugs, shes then asked for another/a top up, expecting it to be free again, using the same teabag shes already used/ another one she has on her. That was my interpretation.
Re: Mingebags
Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:51:58 pm
My reading of it is that shed taken her own teabag, theyd given her a free hot water in one of their mugs, shes then asked for another/a top up, expecting it to be free again, using the same teabag shes already used/ another one she has on her. That was my interpretation.

Epic mingebaggery, that...
Re: Mingebags
Today at 08:58:29 am
mingebaggery seems to follow me around like a lost dog

here's another one from my past - only thought of this this morning when a mate sent me a whatsapp about a lad we used to know

anyhoo, i bet a lot of you have came across this situation

i used to play for a football team in widness and used to drive up so i'd give a lift to a couple of mates who also played for the team and lived nearby

one weekend a mate of one of my mates decided to join the team and so i used to pick him up along the way too

he'd walk to the top of the street so i literally drove past that way so it was no problem

in all that time my other 2 mates would throw in a quid or 2 each week towards the petrol - even though i never asked but sort of wanted them to contribute if you see what i mean - but this new fella not once chipped in and it was too awkward to ask him in front of the others

this went on for the whole season and pre season training too

when this fella decided to quit the team i said to my mate 'y'know, your mate never ever chipped in towards the petrol' and he said that he had this discussion with his mate and basically his reply was that i was driving there anyway so i wasn't going out of my way to pick him up

mingebaggery? or because i was going that way anyway and was also getting a few quid of the other lads - am i the mingebag?

Re: Mingebags
Today at 09:09:01 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:58:29 am
mingebaggery seems to follow me around like a lost dog

here's another one from my past - only thought of this this morning when a mate sent me a whatsapp about a lad we used to know

anyhoo, i bet a lot of you have came across this situation

i used to play for a football team in widness and used to drive up so i'd give a lift to a couple of mates who also played for the team and lived nearby

one weekend a mate of one of my mates decided to join the team and so i used to pick him up along the way too

he'd walk to the top of the street so i literally drove past that way so it was no problem

in all that time my other 2 mates would throw in a quid or 2 each week towards the petrol - even though i never asked but sort of wanted them to contribute if you see what i mean - but this new fella not once chipped in and it was too awkward to ask him in front of the others

this went on for the whole season and pre season training too

when this fella decided to quit the team i said to my mate 'y'know, your mate never ever chipped in towards the petrol' and he said that he had this discussion with his mate and basically his reply was that i was driving there anyway so i wasn't going out of my way to pick him up

mingebaggery? or because i was going that way anyway and was also getting a few quid of the other lads - am i the mingebag?

I dont think he could be considered a mingebag. You were travelling that direction regardless of his joining or not.

Having said that, you are spending your petrol to do that travel. So if I was travelling with you, I would offer to buy a 6er beer a month or something. Its customary although not obligatory if that makes sense.
Re: Mingebags
Today at 09:18:20 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:58:29 am
mingebaggery? or because i was going that way anyway and was also getting a few quid of the other lads - am i the mingebag?

Sounds like this lad is saving money (whether on fuel or a bus or whatever) and - even if it's a scenario in which you might not ask for a contribution - even just offering would be the correct gesture.  Especially if you don't know him/he's not your invitee to the footy.

---

Sort of reminds me of the situation with my housemate (which you responded to last year) - I already had a tv package including HD sports subscription long before he moved in, so told him not to bother with contributing to that as it's not like gas/leccy where the bill was set to increase with a 2nd person in the house.  What I didn't know was that he's a fan of a Premier League side (who's been able to watch pretty much every single game across the PL, Champions League, cups, etc...) and an avid follower of the cricket (international) & rugby (international, UK, and Australia).  Obviously there are times when it's not an issue at all, but it's extremely frustrating when he treats things like the football as 'a given' and expects me to make way (if I've got the tv on passively) and/or stop whatever else I might be doing (listening to a record, playing guitar, etc).  Much less an issue if he flagged it up a few hours/a day in advance, and even just the gesture of - say - a 4-pack of beers every now & again as a bit of a ('nice one for the 7 footy matches, all the Six Nations, and the cricket this month') wouldn't go amiss.

Not sure if that's me being tight, though.  Doesn't feel like mingebaggery - perhaps just freeloading to an extent.
Re: Mingebags
Today at 09:56:01 am
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:58:29 am
mingebaggery seems to follow me around like a lost dog

here's another one from my past - only thought of this this morning when a mate sent me a whatsapp about a lad we used to know

anyhoo, i bet a lot of you have came across this situation

i used to play for a football team in widness and used to drive up so i'd give a lift to a couple of mates who also played for the team and lived nearby

one weekend a mate of one of my mates decided to join the team and so i used to pick him up along the way too

he'd walk to the top of the street so i literally drove past that way so it was no problem

in all that time my other 2 mates would throw in a quid or 2 each week towards the petrol - even though i never asked but sort of wanted them to contribute if you see what i mean - but this new fella not once chipped in and it was too awkward to ask him in front of the others

this went on for the whole season and pre season training too

when this fella decided to quit the team i said to my mate 'y'know, your mate never ever chipped in towards the petrol' and he said that he had this discussion with his mate and basically his reply was that i was driving there anyway so i wasn't going out of my way to pick him up

mingebaggery? or because i was going that way anyway and was also getting a few quid of the other lads - am i the mingebag?

Extra weight in the car uses more fuel. Stopping and starting to let him in the car uses more fuel. So over the full season you will have used more petrol than you would have had you not picked him up, despite driving the exact same distance. He's a miserable c*nt.
Re: Mingebags
Today at 10:04:26 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 11:39:19 pm
Epic mingebaggery, that...

Indeed

I find it an incredible story and one that moves out of the realms of mingebaggery and into pure ignorance, self-entitlement and disrespect.

What was her next plan?  Order 2 slices of plain bread and bring her own bangers and sachet of HP to make a sausage butty?

The reply from the cafe owner is wonderful too.  Not sure I could have been so reasoned myself though.
Re: Mingebags
Today at 10:11:16 am
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 10:04:26 am
Indeed

I find it an incredible story and one that moves out of the realms of mingebaggery and into pure ignorance, self-entitlement and disrespect.


Which she highlights by having to tell people she had 'an important meeting'

Absolute gobshite.
Re: Mingebags
Today at 10:15:54 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:11:16 am
Which she highlights by having to tell people she had 'an important meeting'

Absolute gobshite.
Unbelievable story and with a big of self importance thrown in.

It's a bit like people who give 1 star reviews for places that are closed when they visit, or cant find them a table when they haven't booked.
