mingebaggery? or because i was going that way anyway and was also getting a few quid of the other lads - am i the mingebag?
Sounds like this lad is saving money (whether on fuel or a bus or whatever) and - even if it's a scenario in which you might not ask
for a contribution - even just offering would be the correct gesture. Especially if you don't know him/he's not your invitee to the footy.
Sort of reminds me of the situation with my housemate
(which you responded to last year) - I already had a tv package including HD sports subscription long before he moved in, so told him not to bother with contributing to that as it's not like gas/leccy where the bill was set to increase with a 2nd person in the house. What I didn't know was that he's a fan of a Premier League side (who's been able to watch pretty much every single game across the PL, Champions League, cups, etc...) and an avid follower of the cricket (international) & rugby (international, UK, and Australia). Obviously there are times when it's not an issue at all, but it's extremely frustrating when he treats things like the football as 'a given' and expects me to make way (if I've got the tv on passively) and/or stop whatever else I might be doing (listening to a record, playing guitar, etc). Much less an issue if he flagged it up a few hours/a day in advance, and even just the gesture of - say - a 4-pack of beers every now & again as a bit of a ('nice one for the 7 footy matches, all the Six Nations, and the cricket this month') wouldn't go amiss.
Not sure if that's me being tight, though. Doesn't feel like mingebaggery - perhaps just freeloading to an extent.