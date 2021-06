I was thinking either metal detecting or bottle digging.

Never in a million years would I have guessed of taking pictures of fire engines



So I take it you all piley into his van and he drives you round from station to station?



Presumably they all have to bring a flask of weak lemon drink with them(I joke of course - those of us who spend all day on a football forum don't get the opporunity to take the piss out of others for being geeks that often)