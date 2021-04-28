« previous next »
Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 181510 times)

Offline paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2000 on: April 28, 2021, 03:22:49 pm »
tell them to piss off
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2001 on: April 28, 2021, 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 28, 2021, 03:21:28 pm
Thank you all, I feel vindicated  ;D. A few work colleagues laboured on the subject after they asked what I'd had for lunch, a pair of them definitely thought it was mingebaggery and not worth the effort. In my mind it's no different to saving the dipping sauce etc.

And it's not like you can replicate the flavour exactly at home. Or go there and buy just a pot of their seasoning.
JFT96.

Offline afc turkish

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2002 on: April 28, 2021, 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on April 28, 2021, 03:22:49 pm
tell them to piss off

But not directly on the rice...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2003 on: April 28, 2021, 03:35:32 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 28, 2021, 03:29:59 pm
But not directly on the rice...

True minge bags wouldn't use their own pot to piss in.......
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2004 on: April 28, 2021, 03:39:32 pm »
Bizarre that anyone would think that is mingebaggery.
Offline redforlife

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2005 on: April 28, 2021, 03:54:12 pm »
If you're a mingebag then so am I

No one has lost out from what you did, you've not caused others to be hard done to.
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2006 on: April 28, 2021, 04:00:29 pm »
Deffo not.
Not wasting grub is never mingebaggery.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2007 on: April 28, 2021, 04:02:44 pm »
Your mingebag radar is way off DS
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online Lfc19ynwa

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2008 on: April 28, 2021, 05:35:12 pm »
Think it was the washed and re-used foil container that made them think he was a mingebag 😬😬
Offline gazzam1963

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2009 on: April 28, 2021, 05:54:56 pm »
Quote from: free_at_last on April 17, 2021, 09:41:40 am
Reminds me of a lad off our(Huyton) estate who went down to London looking for work early 70's.
He answered an ad to rent a room from a family and the matriarch asked him if he would like a cup of tea in the morning.
He replied thank you very much without really thinking about it. She brought him a cup of tea in the morning and charged him 2p.
Being naive scousers at that time we were all open mouthed in disbelief when he recounted the tale.  :shocked
.

Not a mingebag story but reminded me of a lad in Anfield comp in his last year before leaving school , got caught by the teacher talking in class ....

Teacher : Green ( lads surname ) if you continually talk in class you will never make nothing of your work life

Green :  It doesnt mater sir when I leave Im going to work on the building sites in Germany , you earn £90 a week there twice as much as here 

Teacher :  Yes green but food and drink costs twice as much over there 

Green as quick as a flash  its okay sir Im taking sandwiches and a flask 

Teacher just gave up as we all pissed ourselves
Offline Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2010 on: May 10, 2021, 10:45:49 am »
So stumbled across this on youtube and I just had to share it on here. Absolutely insane how this guy lives. Sorry about the link but no idea how to embed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Yerg78m7M
Online rob1966

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2011 on: May 10, 2021, 11:06:04 am »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on May 10, 2021, 10:45:49 am
So stumbled across this on youtube and I just had to share it on here. Absolutely insane how this guy lives. Sorry about the link but no idea how to embed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Yerg78m7M

There you go.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/D8Yerg78m7M" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/D8Yerg78m7M</a>

You remove the watch? and also replace the = with a slash / to embed.
Offline Riquende

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2012 on: May 10, 2021, 12:42:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on May 10, 2021, 10:45:49 am
So stumbled across this on youtube and I just had to share it on here. Absolutely insane how this guy lives. Sorry about the link but no idea how to embed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D8Yerg78m7M

I 100% don't believe anybody in these US shows is legit, it's all just wannabe actors.

On a similar vein to mingebags, I used to waste a lot of time on r/choosingbeggars:

https://www.reddit.com/r/ChoosingBeggars/

Some of it sounds too fantastical to be true but there are some right corkers on there sometimes.
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online .adam

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2013 on: May 10, 2021, 04:33:27 pm »
There is absolutely no way that clip above is real.
Online Welshred

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2014 on: May 10, 2021, 05:08:52 pm »
Yeah there's no way any of that video is real.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2015 on: May 10, 2021, 05:15:01 pm »
I always assume any American reality TV is complete fiction to be honest.
Offline Jake

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2016 on: May 11, 2021, 09:28:08 pm »
Just like Fox News?
Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR - Fuck VAR!

Online jackh

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2017 on: May 11, 2021, 09:35:22 pm »
This is one of the best threads to see bumped on the whole of RAWK - so many have said that over the course of 50+ pages... Please don't start crying wolf 😄
Offline afc turkish

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2018 on: May 11, 2021, 09:43:26 pm »
Quote from: jackh on May 11, 2021, 09:35:22 pm
This is one of the best threads to see bumped on the whole of RAWK - so many have said that over the course of 50+ pages... Please don't start crying wolf 😄

Never cry wolf... Fox, maybe. Ferret, perhaps.
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline damomad

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2019 on: May 12, 2021, 11:16:11 pm »
Meals with workmates is one thing I havent missed about lockdown. I pay for my own because of too many awkward nights out over the years.

The last Christmas do (2019) one person got the hump and a spreadsheet comes out on the Monday morning, one of the lads is trying to sort out who owes who what. Going over to him to with him a quid and being reminded of the 4 vodkas you had with your roasties.

You're still the one pool where I'd happily drown

Offline RedSince86

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2020 on: May 13, 2021, 01:47:48 pm »
That Strongbow post, Jesus wept as he didn't actually purchase those cans. :butt

I cannot comprehend how people are like this, deffo a Human flaw, seems they don't care about the response when they show their mingebaggary or what people are saying behind their back because they are like that.

Thick skinned or what.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online liverbloke

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 03:11:46 pm »
yesterday my neighbour was walking by as i was doing the lawn - yes, so far not that interesting i'll give you

he had his 2 little girls with him and they asked could they help me mow the lawn - well, what can you say

anyhoo, they stayed for about half an hour and helped me put the grass in the bin and do a little bit of weeding - yeh still not very interesting but you've read this far so stay with me

so i goes out and buys them some sweets as to say thank you for helping me

pops over to his house and gives the sweets to his missus - and she says aw thank you

later that day he knocks over at my house with the 2 packets of sweets and says - sorry mate the girls don't like these sweets could you get them - wait for it - some of these instead and hands me over a note with what sweets they do like written on it

as the french say - je shit you not

so i say okkaaaaaayyy and take the note from him - he smiles and leaves

i goes over to the shops and find that these 'listed' sweets are all much more expensive than the ones i got combined

so i bought them them the cheapest from the list and just the one bag for them to share

so it seems that in some weird warped way that i have been reduced to mingbaggery myself dammit

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online B0151?

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 03:14:58 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:11:46 pm
yesterday my neighbour was walking by as i was doing the lawn - yes, so far not that interesting i'll give you

he had his 2 little girls with him and they asked could they help me mow the lawn - well, what can you say

anyhoo, they stayed for about half an hour and helped me put the grass in the bin and do a little bit of weeding - yeh still not very interesting but you've read this far so stay with me

so i goes out and buys them some sweets as to say thank you for helping me

pops over to his house and gives the sweets to his missus - and she says aw thank you

later that day he knocks over at my house with the 2 packets of sweets and says - sorry mate the girls don't like these sweets could you get them - wait for it - some of these instead and hands me over a note with what sweets they do like written on it

as the french say - je shit you not

so i say okkaaaaaayyy and take the note from him - he smiles and leaves

i goes over to the shops and find that these 'listed' sweets are all much more expensive than the ones i got combined

so i bought them them the cheapest from the list and just the one bag for them to share

so it seems that in some weird warped way that i have been reduced to mingbaggery myself dammit
Your neighbour is a weirdo. Who does that?? Even the 'buy my kids some sweets' is a bit much

I don't have kids like but Jesus
Online liverbloke

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 03:41:19 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:14:58 pm
Your neighbour is a weirdo. Who does that?? Even the 'buy my kids some sweets' is a bit much

I don't have kids like but Jesus

he's usually alright and we can have a good gab about the footy - he's a chelsea fan even though he's scouse (don't ask) - but we don't go for a drink together or anything like that and i've never been in his house or him in mine

my girl says maybe he was happy that i bought the girls some sweets and it was just that they didn't like those particular sweets - asda's own jelly babies

but she always thinks the best of people

i hope he's not reading this as i've been quite specific - too late now  :wave

i did grumble like victor meldrew though


∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 03:44:21 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 03:14:58 pm
Your neighbour is a weirdo. Who does that?? Even the 'buy my kids some sweets' is a bit much

I don't have kids like but Jesus
Yeah not sure mingebaggery but definitely bizarre. You've done a nice gesture, that you didn't have to do, and he comes over saying their specific preferences for how they'd like to be rewarded? Oddball behaviour and a bit out of order from him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Craig 🤔

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 03:45:38 pm »
I think it's more weird he asked if his kids could help than anything else!
Online Kekule

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 03:52:58 pm »
He can buy them the sweets his fucking self.

He can still reward his kids for doing a good turn, it doesnt have to come from you. You already showed your appreciation.

I agree, the blokes a massive weirdo.
