yesterday my neighbour was walking by as i was doing the lawn - yes, so far not that interesting i'll give you



he had his 2 little girls with him and they asked could they help me mow the lawn - well, what can you say



anyhoo, they stayed for about half an hour and helped me put the grass in the bin and do a little bit of weeding - yeh still not very interesting but you've read this far so stay with me



so i goes out and buys them some sweets as to say thank you for helping me



pops over to his house and gives the sweets to his missus - and she says aw thank you



later that day he knocks over at my house with the 2 packets of sweets and says - sorry mate the girls don't like these sweets could you get them - wait for it - some of these instead and hands me over a note with what sweets they do like written on it



as the french say - je shit you not



so i say okkaaaaaayyy and take the note from him - he smiles and leaves



i goes over to the shops and find that these 'listed' sweets are all much more expensive than the ones i got combined



so i bought them them the cheapest from the list and just the one bag for them to share



so it seems that in some weird warped way that i have been reduced to mingbaggery myself dammit



