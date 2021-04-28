Reminds me of a lad off our(Huyton) estate who went down to London looking for work early 70's.

He answered an ad to rent a room from a family and the matriarch asked him if he would like a cup of tea in the morning.

He replied thank you very much without really thinking about it. She brought him a cup of tea in the morning and charged him 2p.

Being naive scousers at that time we were all open mouthed in disbelief when he recounted the tale.



Not a mingebag story but reminded me of a lad in Anfield comp in his last year before leaving school , got caught by the teacher talking in class ....Teacher : Green ( lads surname ) if you continually talk in class you will never make nothing of your work lifeGreen :  It doesnt mater sir when I leave Im going to work on the building sites in Germany , you earn £90 a week there twice as much as here Teacher :  Yes green but food and drink costs twice as much over there Green as quick as a flash  its okay sir Im taking sandwiches and a flask Teacher just gave up as we all pissed ourselves