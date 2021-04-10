Yeah, that's not mingebaggery, it's stealing. It can be a blurred line, but I like to think mingebaggery is taking advantage of either somebody's generosity or a loophole in the system.
I might have posted this before as it was years ago, but once upon a time I fixed my ex's dad's computer (I was new to the IT repair game at the time and still did favours). A short while after, one of his golfing buddies, John, got in touch to ask if I would look at a laptop he'd bought for his son, who had some sort of learning difficulties. I gave it a once over and it seemed buggered to me so I used a work KMS Windows key to install W7 from scratch. Technically not allowed, but between the two of us in the office we had 500 activations to use up so I didn't think anything of it.
Time passed and John got in touch again. The previous laptop hadn't worked out but he'd bought another one, and could I have a look at it to make sure it was okay? Sure enough, I turned it on and found it cycling through start up repair so dutifully burned another Windows 7 activations to make it functional, and handed it back. Something seemed a bit off thought as he was no longer saying anything about his son. I talked with my ex about it and we decided that was it.
As you can guess, he came back again with a third laptop he wanted 'help' with. I told him this time that the work keys had expired and whilst I could look at it and give him suggestions, I couldn't do anything with the laptop myself. He didn't bother dropping it round. I heard later on from my ex's dad that he was just planning to flip as many 'dead' car boot sale laptops as he could, with me unwittingly pirating Windows for him each time.
I don't do private IT jobs any more.