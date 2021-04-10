some twats on here - no not the members but the people in the stories



i've got one for yers but it isn't mingebaggery i think it's just me being a soft twat or is it?



anyhoo, many moons ago when liverbloke was just a (handsome) young whipper-snapper in his teens, his elder sister was going out with an older bloke



well this older fella used to cycle down on a nice mountain bike and one day he said 'can i leave it with you' and i said 'no problem as long as i could use it' - he said 'no problem' and there yer go



well it was at 'ours' for a few weeks and he hadn't asked for it back but he had still been coming down to see my sister



one day he and my sister split up but still he didn't come back for his bike



so i thought OO! i'll get a new seat for this as the old one was getting a bit tatty



a few more weeks went by and he still hadn't been back so i replaced the tyres



still no sign of him so i replaced the chain and then the derailleur (used) - still no sign



another week and i put new brake blocks on it - you all know where i'm going with this...



i even cleaned it up and serviced it myself



one day i gets home and he's inside talking to my mum



i thought 'ah he's got back with my sister' but alas no he had come back for his bike



i said 'but i've put new tyres on it along with a new seat, replaced the chain and the derailleur etc etc'



he said 'okay then put the old ones back on'



obviously i had binned them so i had no other reason but to give him his bike back



at the time i thought i was hard done by and that he was a mingebag but looking back on it now i'm thinking maybe i was just a soft lad



i loved that bike - still miss it

