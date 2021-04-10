« previous next »
Author Topic: Mingebags

Billy The Kid

Re: Mingebags
April 10, 2021, 11:07:27 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on April  7, 2021, 12:51:02 pm
I remember a few years ago I lent my cousin a tenner. A few weeks later I remembered and just asked him nicely if he intends on paying me back. After a bit of back and forth, he paid me back but then he put up a status on Facebook saying "enjoy that tenner lad." Is that mingebaggery on my part or his?  He's a simpleton and I knew I wouldn't get it back unless I reminded him, and he's not someone I'm close to so wasn't about to do him any favours. Would've been a different story if it was a close mate.

If that happened to me, I'd have commented on his post and explained (to anyone reading) the full backstory behind it

I wouldn't have let it go. I'd have gone in hard on him for being a bitter little c*nt about it and shamed him in front of all and sundry

Speaking from personal experience, people who have no shame in bumming money from people they're not close to usually aren't the most trustworthy of folk to begin with

I'd be willing to bet you're not the first person he's "borrowed" money from nor are you the first person he has conveniently forgotten to pay back

That's fair game for shaming publicly in my book

 
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Mingebags
April 10, 2021, 11:29:49 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April  9, 2021, 12:46:51 pm
When the bill came round, everyone chucked a few quid extra in for a tip. There was probably about £30 - £40 in tip on top of a bill around £250 quid. When the bill came round to them with the notes stacked up, last, they checked it and I heard the lad say to his missus, no joke whatsoever, 'well x has already paid £40 on his card, so there's enough here now to pay for the rest.'

So they had the food.. And considered the tip (that others have paid for) as their portion of the payment?
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 10:40:42 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 10, 2021, 11:29:49 am
So they had the food.. And considered the tip (that others have paid for) as their portion of the payment?
Yes, one person paid their share on card, the rest of us dropped wrappers and tips, when the plate reached them last, the lad counted it up and the tip was enough to account for what theyd had, so they just got up and left for a smoke in assumption that they neednt pay. Then made me out to be like I was being weird or awkward asking them to actually pay.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 11:49:43 am
Oh wow. That's two accounts of theft I can see. Not only did this person did not pay for their portion, but also took what was the tip portion (and belonged to the waiter/service/chef etc.) and simply converted it into the payment for their portion.

What happened after that? If it was me, I would've gone to the manager and informed them of this lovely person and their act.
Riquende

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 05:52:51 pm
Yeah, that's not mingebaggery, it's stealing. It can be a blurred line, but I like to think mingebaggery is taking advantage of either somebody's generosity or a loophole in the system.

I might have posted this before as it was years ago, but once upon a time I fixed my ex's dad's computer (I was new to the IT repair game at the time and still did favours). A short while after, one of his golfing buddies, John, got in touch to ask if I would look at a laptop he'd bought for his son, who had some sort of learning difficulties. I gave it a once over and it seemed buggered to me so I used a work KMS Windows key to install W7 from scratch. Technically not allowed, but between the two of us in the office we had 500 activations to use up so I didn't think anything of it.

Time passed and John got in touch again. The previous laptop hadn't worked out but he'd bought another one, and could I have a look at it to make sure it was okay? Sure enough, I turned it on and found it cycling through start up repair so dutifully burned another Windows 7 activations to make it functional, and handed it back. Something seemed a bit off thought as he was no longer saying anything about his son. I talked with my ex about it and we decided that was it.

As you can guess, he came back again with a third laptop he wanted 'help' with. I told him this time that the work keys had expired and whilst I could look at it and give him suggestions, I couldn't do anything with the laptop myself. He didn't bother dropping it round. I heard later on from my ex's dad that he was just planning to flip as many 'dead' car boot sale laptops as he could, with me unwittingly pirating Windows for him each time.

I don't do private IT jobs any more.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 06:03:01 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April 11, 2021, 05:52:51 pm
Yeah, that's not mingebaggery, it's stealing. It can be a blurred line, but I like to think mingebaggery is taking advantage of either somebody's generosity or a loophole in the system.

I might have posted this before as it was years ago, but once upon a time I fixed my ex's dad's computer (I was new to the IT repair game at the time and still did favours). A short while after, one of his golfing buddies, John, got in touch to ask if I would look at a laptop he'd bought for his son, who had some sort of learning difficulties. I gave it a once over and it seemed buggered to me so I used a work KMS Windows key to install W7 from scratch. Technically not allowed, but between the two of us in the office we had 500 activations to use up so I didn't think anything of it.

Time passed and John got in touch again. The previous laptop hadn't worked out but he'd bought another one, and could I have a look at it to make sure it was okay? Sure enough, I turned it on and found it cycling through start up repair so dutifully burned another Windows 7 activations to make it functional, and handed it back. Something seemed a bit off thought as he was no longer saying anything about his son. I talked with my ex about it and we decided that was it.

As you can guess, he came back again with a third laptop he wanted 'help' with. I told him this time that the work keys had expired and whilst I could look at it and give him suggestions, I couldn't do anything with the laptop myself. He didn't bother dropping it round. I heard later on from my ex's dad that he was just planning to flip as many 'dead' car boot sale laptops as he could, with me unwittingly pirating Windows for him each time.

I don't do private IT jobs any more.

That's straight scumbaggerry.
rob1966

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 06:53:29 pm
For months now, since covid started, the coffee machine at work has been free, so when I work on a Saturday, I no longer make a flask of coffee, I get 4 coffees from the machine and fill my flask, then fill my travel mug with my first coffee of the day and get a chicken soup too. If I'm going to the Midlands depot, I'll refill my flask and travel mug there too. Don't get a soup though, as its tomato in their machine and its shite.

That's mingebaggery isn't it?
Jake

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 09:29:01 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April 11, 2021, 05:52:51 pm
Yeah, that's not mingebaggery, it's stealing. It can be a blurred line, but I like to think mingebaggery is taking advantage of either somebody's generosity or a loophole in the system.

I might have posted this before as it was years ago, but once upon a time I fixed my ex's dad's computer (I was new to the IT repair game at the time and still did favours). A short while after, one of his golfing buddies, John, got in touch to ask if I would look at a laptop he'd bought for his son, who had some sort of learning difficulties. I gave it a once over and it seemed buggered to me so I used a work KMS Windows key to install W7 from scratch. Technically not allowed, but between the two of us in the office we had 500 activations to use up so I didn't think anything of it.

Time passed and John got in touch again. The previous laptop hadn't worked out but he'd bought another one, and could I have a look at it to make sure it was okay? Sure enough, I turned it on and found it cycling through start up repair so dutifully burned another Windows 7 activations to make it functional, and handed it back. Something seemed a bit off thought as he was no longer saying anything about his son. I talked with my ex about it and we decided that was it.

As you can guess, he came back again with a third laptop he wanted 'help' with. I told him this time that the work keys had expired and whilst I could look at it and give him suggestions, I couldn't do anything with the laptop myself. He didn't bother dropping it round. I heard later on from my ex's dad that he was just planning to flip as many 'dead' car boot sale laptops as he could, with me unwittingly pirating Windows for him each time.

I don't do private IT jobs any more.

:lmao I'm sorry but that made me laugh more than the April fools. He used you in his dodgy dealings!
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
April 11, 2021, 09:33:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:53:29 pm
For months now, since covid started, the coffee machine at work has been free, so when I work on a Saturday, I no longer make a flask of coffee, I get 4 coffees from the machine and fill my flask, then fill my travel mug with my first coffee of the day and get a chicken soup too. If I'm going to the Midlands depot, I'll refill my flask and travel mug there too. Don't get a soup though, as its tomato in their machine and its shite.

That's mingebaggery isn't it?

As you are taking the coffee and soup offered by your employers for work purposes that is definitely legitimate.

However if you were taking it home for your wife and kids - mingebaggery.
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 08:14:39 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 11, 2021, 09:33:38 pm
As you are taking the coffee and soup offered by your employers for work purposes that is definitely legitimate.

However if you were taking it home for your wife and kids - mingebaggery.

When visiting my ex-collegue at our ex-workplace, I ask him to fill up my coffee mug as its a monotonous 2 hour drive after that. I dont think he or our ex-boss ever minded. Or atleast I didnt get that impression.

Jeezus now I have become conscious of it. I hate to think of it as mingebaggery. I am officially a coffee stealer.  :-\ :-\
gazzam1963

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 08:31:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:53:29 pm
For months now, since covid started, the coffee machine at work has been free, so when I work on a Saturday, I no longer make a flask of coffee, I get 4 coffees from the machine and fill my flask, then fill my travel mug with my first coffee of the day and get a chicken soup too. If I'm going to the Midlands depot, I'll refill my flask and travel mug there too. Don't get a soup though, as its tomato in their machine and its shite.

That's mingebaggery isn't it?

No wonder you can afford all these fancy holidays Rob 😉
rob1966

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 09:02:28 am
Quote from: gazzam1963 on April 12, 2021, 08:31:49 am
No wonder you can afford all these fancy holidays Rob 😉

Don't. I'm supposed to be sat in the lounge at Manchester now waiting to board the A380 to Dubai  :'( :'( :'( :'( :'( :'(
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 10:17:00 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:53:29 pm
For months now, since covid started, the coffee machine at work has been free, so when I work on a Saturday, I no longer make a flask of coffee, I get 4 coffees from the machine and fill my flask, then fill my travel mug with my first coffee of the day and get a chicken soup too. If I'm going to the Midlands depot, I'll refill my flask and travel mug there too. Don't get a soup though, as its tomato in their machine and its shite.

That's mingebaggery isn't it?
Nah that's fair enough - if you worked in the offices as opposed to driving, you'd maybe take that much coffee across an eight hour day so what's the difference? No issue with that from me.

Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on April 11, 2021, 11:49:43 am
Oh wow. That's two accounts of theft I can see. Not only did this person did not pay for their portion, but also took what was the tip portion (and belonged to the waiter/service/chef etc.) and simply converted it into the payment for their portion.

What happened after that? If it was me, I would've gone to the manager and informed them of this lovely person and their act.
People covered the tip again after another swoop round of the plate because they were less suspicious than me and fully believed the couple intended to pay and either got confused or were coming back inside to pay. Outside they were finishing a smoke by the car, I confronted them, they got all defensive and weird about it and acted as if I was over the top for literally just asking them for the money that other people had paid to cover their food. They did pay and made out like they always intended to, but I heard their conversation in there and they never ever intended to pay.

Not seen them since but they will be on my table at a wedding in August I'll be having to attend. Looking forward to that  ::) At least there's no bill to settle.
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 10:35:10 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 12, 2021, 10:17:00 am
Nah that's fair enough - if you worked in the offices as opposed to driving, you'd maybe take that much coffee across an eight hour day so what's the difference? No issue with that from me.
People covered the tip again after another swoop round of the plate because they were less suspicious than me and fully believed the couple intended to pay and either got confused or were coming back inside to pay. Outside they were finishing a smoke by the car, I confronted them, they got all defensive and weird about it and acted as if I was over the top for literally just asking them for the money that other people had paid to cover their food. They did pay and made out like they always intended to, but I heard their conversation in there and they never ever intended to pay.

Not seen them since but they will be on my table at a wedding in August I'll be having to attend. Looking forward to that  ::) At least there's no bill to settle.

Bet you any money they won't be drinking water that day. Just keep an eye that the table wine doesn't go missing.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 11:16:22 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on April 12, 2021, 10:35:10 am
Bet you any money they won't be drinking water that day. Just keep an eye that the table wine doesn't go missing.
Probably will want to ignore them but will end up keeping an eye on them  ;D After the whole thing happened my missus - who sees the good in people - said something along the lines of 'I'm sure they did mean to pay, otherwise why drink water and share a starter. They've just moved in together so maybe they're struggling for money.'

To which I replied, probably not massively pleasantly 'well don't accept an invite to a meal out then.' It just grates when you work hard and have to be careful with money to be able to enjoy the odd meal out when someone then tries to take advantage of people who they call their friends.
Barrowred

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 11:21:44 am
There is a guy at work who has scrounged 2 phones of other members of the team when they got upgrades. As if that isn't bad enough he put the date in his calendar for when they get their next upgrade (in two years time) and sent them emails asking what they were doing with their old phones this time. Thankfully they both fukced him off this time.

Same guy at a free works bash actually put a bottle of wine in his jacket pocket to take home, not at the end of the night but around 10 minutes in! I fukced him right off with that one and made him put it back out on the table when I found out.
Kekule

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 11:38:21 am
A while back a work mate of mine told me the following exchange he had with someone on the same street. He was walking home one night and saw someone a few doors down had a skip that was pretty much full.  On or near the top were a some garden gates.  My mate just noticed them, he wasnt nosing through the skip or anything, and just thought that if they had a lick of paint theyd probably do ok.

He quite politely just said the the neighbour if youre just going to throw those out would you mind if I took them?

You can have them for £20

...?  But youre just throwing them out. What does it matter where they go?

£20 to you. I dont mind getting nothing if they go to the tip, if someone else has a use for them then they should pay me for them.

Ok. I m not going to get into an argument, I just thought Id ask. Forget it.

He later went out to put the bins out and saw the neighbour taking stuff out the skip so he could bury the gates further down presumably on the assumption that my mate would go back and just help himself at some point, which he had no intention of doing.  He wouldnt have been able to put them up without the neighbour noticing anyway.
liverbloke

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 12:55:44 pm
some twats on here - no not the members but the people in the stories

i've got one for yers but it isn't mingebaggery i think it's just me being a soft twat or is it?

anyhoo, many moons ago when liverbloke was just a (handsome) young whipper-snapper in his teens, his elder sister was going out with an older bloke

well this older fella used to cycle down on a nice mountain bike and one day he said 'can i leave it with you' and i said 'no problem as long as i could use it' - he said 'no problem' and there yer go

well it was at 'ours' for a few weeks and he hadn't asked for it back but he had still been coming down to see my sister

one day he and my sister split up but still he didn't come back for his bike

so i thought OO! i'll get a new seat for this as the old one was getting a bit tatty

a few more weeks went by and he still hadn't been back so i replaced the tyres

still no sign of him so i replaced the chain and then the derailleur (used) - still no sign

another week and i put new brake blocks on it - you all know where i'm going with this...

i even cleaned it up and serviced it myself

one day i gets home and he's inside talking to my mum

i thought 'ah he's got back with my sister' but alas no he had come back for his bike

i said 'but i've put new tyres on it along with a new seat, replaced the chain and the derailleur etc etc'

he said 'okay then put the old ones back on'

obviously i had binned them so i had no other reason but to give him his bike back 

at the time i thought i was hard done by and that he was a mingebag but looking back on it now i'm thinking maybe i was just a soft lad

i loved that bike - still miss it
Just Elmo?

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 01:05:20 pm
Might have told this one already but have a similar tip stealing story. On a work lunch out, we all paid up and then left a tip on the table, it probably came to about £30.

One of my colleagues was last to leave the table and met us outside. We were heading off to a bar and were organising a kitty for drinks.

Said colleague quips up "I've got the £30 tip here to add to the kitty".

The rest of us look at him and are like "WTF? That was the tip", he says "I'm not leaving them a tip, why the fuck would I do that?".

He still didn't get it when we exaplined to him it wasn't really up to him, it was all of us had put in our own money, and now we all looked like complete arseholes.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 02:31:22 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April 12, 2021, 12:55:44 pm
i loved that bike - still miss it
Think you played yourself there! Though it wasn't really on him leaving it there for what sounds like months, you're not a storage facility.

jackh

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 02:36:32 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April 12, 2021, 01:05:20 pm
Might have told this one already but have a similar tip stealing story. On a work lunch out, we all paid up and then left a tip on the table, it probably came to about £30.

One of my colleagues was last to leave the table and met us outside. We were heading off to a bar and were organising a kitty for drinks.

Said colleague quips up "I've got the £30 tip here to add to the kitty".

The rest of us look at him and are like "WTF? That was the tip", he says "I'm not leaving them a tip, why the fuck would I do that?".

He still didn't get it when we exaplined to him it wasn't really up to him, it was all of us had put in our own money, and now we all looked like complete arseholes.

Hope he gets absolutely no credit or positive feedback for anything he does in work then - just 'doing the job' isn't it?  :rolleyes

Deserved marching back in to the restaurant so that you could hand over the cash & apologies on behalf of the group, whilst he gave a reason as to why he didn't believe the staff deserved the tip...
Riquende

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 03:10:12 pm
Only once in my life have I ever not left a tip, and that was a couple of years back at a busy and loud lobster place in London where a sour faced young girl mumbled at us all evening and acted like taking our orders (party of 5 or 6, none of us tipped) was some massive hardship she had to endure.
paulrazor

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 03:13:53 pm
Quote from: Riquende on April 12, 2021, 03:10:12 pm
Only once in my life have I ever not left a tip, and that was a couple of years back at a busy and loud lobster place in London where a sour faced young girl mumbled at us all evening and acted like taking our orders (party of 5 or 6, none of us tipped) was some massive hardship she had to endure.
people just need to learn about tipping, i wasnt aware until i delivered take aways and in 6 years it wasnt worth my while unless i got tips

so i always tip now but if the service is shit and the person is rude (like your issue above) they get nothing
Just Elmo?

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 03:14:03 pm
Quote from: jackh on April 12, 2021, 02:36:32 pm
Hope he gets absolutely no credit or positive feedback for anything he does in work then - just 'doing the job' isn't it?  :rolleyes

Deserved marching back in to the restaurant so that you could hand over the cash & apologies on behalf of the group, whilst he gave a reason as to why he didn't believe the staff deserved the tip...

I wanted him to go back in with the tip but the consensus from everyone else was it was too late to save face...
leroy

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 03:52:24 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on April 12, 2021, 10:17:00 am
At least there's no bill to settle.

Well you've got your opening line sorted at least.
Tricia Dingle

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 04:57:13 pm
Knew somebody at university who lived with her friend who came from quite a wealthy background and because of that her parents paid for her to go through uni, no need for a part time job etc

Said person still got a student loan though but just stuck it in a high interest ISA. She lived with 3 friends who all had to work and scrimp by...

Which is all fair enough, until one morning one of her friends had ran out of bread and asked whether they could take a slice of hers to make some toast for breakfast. She said "yeah okay then, you can just give me a piece of yours back when you next get a loaf"  :wanker

She wanted a piece of bread back from her friend!
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 05:04:43 pm
Quote from: Tricia Dingle on April 12, 2021, 04:57:13 pm
Knew somebody at university who lived with her friend who came from quite a wealthy background and because of that her parents paid for her to go through uni, no need for a part time job etc

Said person still got a student loan though but just stuck it in a high interest ISA. She lived with 3 friends who all had to work and scrimp by...

Which is all fair enough, until one morning one of her friends had ran out of bread and asked whether they could take a slice of hers to make some toast for breakfast. She said "yeah okay then, you can just give me a piece of yours back when you next get a loaf"  :wanker

She wanted a piece of bread back from her friend!

How do you think her parents acquired their wealth? A slice of bread here, borrow a cup of sugar there - it all adds up over time.
moondog

Re: Mingebags
April 12, 2021, 11:56:41 pm
Quote from: Tricia Dingle on April 12, 2021, 04:57:13 pm
Knew somebody at university who lived with her friend who came from quite a wealthy background and because of that her parents paid for her to go through uni, no need for a part time job etc

Said person still got a student loan though but just stuck it in a high interest ISA. She lived with 3 friends who all had to work and scrimp by...

Which is all fair enough, until one morning one of her friends had ran out of bread and asked whether they could take a slice of hers to make some toast for breakfast. She said "yeah okay then, you can just give me a piece of yours back when you next get a loaf"  :wanker

She wanted a piece of bread back from her friend!



Thats how a Breadhead gets rich like daddy.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Mingebags
April 13, 2021, 08:36:50 am
Quote from: moondog on April 12, 2021, 11:56:41 pm


Thats how a Breadhead gets rich like daddy.

Haven't heard that expression since 1973.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: Mingebags
April 13, 2021, 09:31:39 am
Always tipped back home. But since moving to Spain tipping is apparently not the done thing. As such I rarely tip now as I would be the only one in a group who does. In some ways it is easier and less stress about how much to tip or thinking about other people in the group tipping pennies while you give them something more.

That said I still always end up feeling like a dick upon leaving a place - especially as tapas orders are a nightmare and drinks are always served to the table. As they do smaller beer sizes, that can also end up being a looot of drinks getting brought over.

Anyway....the main bit of mingebaggery that does my tits in is here people haggling the price of beers with the guys who sell them to you on the street or the beach. These guys selling beers are nearly all immigrants and clearly living off pennies - half the time they even have to split their proceeds with a boss who owns their ´patch´. They will come around usually try to sell you a beer for 1.50. They often do this all day up and down the beach in 30c sun. Hard and sweaty work. It´s a great service really, and they are nearly everywhere you might find yourself short of a beer.

And still people will try and haggle the price down on these beers, even though they have brought it straight to you so you don´t have to move your lazy arse, all because you can buy said beer in a shop for 0.60 or whatever.

I get that occasionally they will mistake you for a tourist and try to rip you off like 2.5 or 3 or whatever. In which case I will usually just pass.

But if you aren´t prepared enough to have your own beers, then just give the man his fucking euro and shut up about it. Yet nearly everyone does it. Fucking tightarses around here.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Mingebags
April 13, 2021, 10:02:42 am
Havent read this thread for a while, always good fun

A few years ago we had a team Christmas lunch which we all paid for ourselves. Our boss, whos based in another office and couldnt go, stuck 100 quid or thereabouts behind the bar which basically covered a round of drinks or so, nice gesture. One guy couldnt make it, but was going out with his wife on the same day and asked, repeatedly, for his share of the money so he could get himself a drink with it. Think it came to £7 or £8 each.

 Hes long since left but it still gets talked about a fair bit. No one ever speaks of him unless its about the time he asked for his share of the money for an event he wasnt at. What a way to ruin your legacy for the sake of a free drink!

Every leaving card thats done the round since still gets signed from him, asking for his money back. :D
Riquende

Re: Mingebags
April 13, 2021, 11:09:34 am
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April 13, 2021, 09:31:39 am
Always tipped back home. But since moving to Spain tipping is apparently not the done thing. As such I rarely tip now as I would be the only one in a group who does. In some ways it is easier and less stress about how much to tip or thinking about other people in the group tipping pennies while you give them something more.



Surprised me, the first restaurant in Rome I went to (which was my first proper 'adult' holiday) when I left a few coins on the dish at the end and the guy looked at me like I was mad. Only read after that that service is included in the bill in Italy generally and tipping isn't a thing.
Riquende

Re: Mingebags
April 13, 2021, 11:12:53 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April 13, 2021, 10:02:42 am

Reminds me of this guy:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/cJ-Id1VQ-BA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/cJ-Id1VQ-BA</a>
Jwils21

Re: Mingebags
April 13, 2021, 11:48:24 am
Quote from: rob1966 on April 11, 2021, 06:53:29 pm
For months now, since covid started, the coffee machine at work has been free, so when I work on a Saturday, I no longer make a flask of coffee, I get 4 coffees from the machine and fill my flask, then fill my travel mug with my first coffee of the day and get a chicken soup too. If I'm going to the Midlands depot, I'll refill my flask and travel mug there too. Don't get a soup though, as its tomato in their machine and its shite.

That's mingebaggery isn't it?

Depends if you store the chicken soup and the coffee in the same flask, really. If you have a few litres of chicken flavoured barista blend, then you're not a mingebag. If you're building an empire of warm beverages solely on company money, then i'm surprised they haven't taken you to court.  ;)
free_at_last

Re: Mingebags
April 17, 2021, 09:41:40 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on April 12, 2021, 05:04:43 pm
How do you think her parents acquired their wealth? A slice of bread here, borrow a cup of sugar there - it all adds up over time.
Reminds me of a lad off our(Huyton) estate who went down to London looking for work early 70's.
He answered an ad to rent a room from a family and the matriarch asked him if he would like a cup of tea in the morning.
He replied thank you very much without really thinking about it. She brought him a cup of tea in the morning and charged him 2p.
Being naive scousers at that time we were all open mouthed in disbelief when he recounted the tale.  :shocked
Drinks Sangria

Re: Mingebags
Today at 02:34:41 pm
May have done something a bit on the mingebag scale of behaviours myself today - though I wouldn't say so, a few I work with certainly do.

Last night I made some asian-inspired chicken skewers, marinated in a little light soy sauce, with ginger, garlic and honey. Lovely. Normally I'd do a salad and some bao (frozen, from the Chinese supermarket) with it, but we've no bao left and my girlfriend had a massive craving for Salt and Pepper Chips, so she popped down the Chinese and got a portion to have with our chicken.

Lovely it was. Anyway, after we'd eaten the chips, there was an absolute tonne of the glorious seasoning still left over in the bottom of the box, so I said don't throw it away as I'll chuck some rice through that for my lunch tomorrow. And today I did just that, cooking some rice before chucking it through the leftover seasoning. It was very nice.

Mingebag for saving leftover seasoning, or reasonable behaviour? In my eyes it's not all that different to eating your takeaway leftovers the day after and I routinely do that.
Welshred

Re: Mingebags
Today at 02:37:58 pm
Completely reasonable. If there was enough there to make your rice taste nice then why would you throw it away?
