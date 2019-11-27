« previous next »
Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 149338 times)

Offline fucking appalled

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 09:41:15 AM »
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on April  7, 2020, 09:57:29 PM
How did mate A still get £750?

Weve assumed its a lesser job.

Quote from: keano7 on April  7, 2020, 10:55:17 PM
Surely theyd agree £375 each similar to splitting the original £1,500? We need the rest of the story!!

Well yeah youd think, but alas here we are in the mingebag thread!
Offline stoz

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 AM »
Or it could be £750 now, and £750 if they are still employed within six months?
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 10:30:28 AM »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 10:27:07 AM
Or it could be £750 now, and £750 if they are still employed within six months?

Nah its a sliding scale, can get £3000 for some apparently!
Offline Liverlee

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 11:21:25 AM »
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.
Offline campioni

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 12:33:13 PM »
Mingebag is probably the politest word than can be used for employers refusing to pay staff wages until they get the furlough payments from the government.  :no
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 12:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 11:21:25 AM
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.

I read that first as mother in laws ashes are in a zip lock sandwich bag
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 01:29:46 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Yesterday at 11:21:25 AM
Mother in law washes a zip lock sandwich bag, she also uses her fingers to scrape the inside of yogurt cartons.
bet she washes and reuses plastic cutlery
Offline Liverlee

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 01:49:02 AM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on Today at 01:29:46 AM
bet she washes and reuses plastic cutlery

Correct. She also has loads of those sachets of ketchup and brown sauce she takes from cafes. Never throws anything out, must be cos she was born post war when there was still rationing. 
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 03:02:04 AM »
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 01:49:02 AM
Correct. She also has loads of those sachets of ketchup and brown sauce she takes from cafes. Never throws anything out, must be cos she was born post war when there was still rationing. 
i have to be honest here whenever I stay in hotels every single I take all the coffee/tea/sugar/shampoo/conditioner/body wash/body lotion packets, hide them in my bag and repeat the next day so I cant judge her on the sachets
