Author Topic: Mingebags  (Read 137234 times)

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 09:33:53 AM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 09:23:18 AM
pay for what you eat is only fair

there was a night the mrs was told to chip in same as everyone. said it wasnt fair as she just had a main meal and a coke

why should she pay the same as them on 3 courses with a load of beer and even some champagne

fuck that

I agree, but its still seen as a bit Mingey. Shoudn't be, but is.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 09:46:56 AM »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:33:53 AM
I agree, but its still seen as a bit Mingey. Shoudn't be, but is.
i dunno

she has 20 quids worth of food and drink and has to chip in 40 because to even out people who had 60 euros of stuff

if anything the latter person is mingey
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 09:50:52 AM »
When I worked in the NHS, worked with this Manc

I was a contractor, he was permanent and paid a bit more (though I got expenses for travel only which I never used as I could walk to work). One lunch he went to Tesco and I went with to buy some scran, and he started going on about this Tinder date he'd setup - he was meeting her in a hotel (this boy fucks on the first date!), so he bought, and this still cracks me up, 7up, vodka, Radox bubble bath(!), and candles - that combo'll get any pair of knickers down.

I was ahead of him so he says "do us a favour, buy us a lighter at the ciggie counter, need one for the candles, I'll pay you back".  Yeah sound, I get a quid lighter for I am no cockblocker!

So we get back to the office, then we have a job out on another site, he drives. You know what the NHS is like; the carpark is a pay one.

We get there. "Do you have a quid for parking? I'll pay you back" "Yeah no worries..."

--

A day later. We go out to Tesco again for lunch and this time he can't pay for his butty. He asks me to pay, so I say, poking fun, something like "you're racking up quite the bill with me, a lighter yesterday, and now your lunch!"

He got immediately narky. "Fucking hell Tone you're tight you, just claim it back on expenses".

Think he knew I wouldn't try to claim a lighter back on expenses!! Seemed a bit of a ploy, he never had money on him and some of the other techs said he'd done the same with them. "I'll pay you back". Aye right!

.... As for his date, well, he said she didn't turn up. His new Facebook photo was interesting though - him in what looked like a Travelodge bedroom, in a shirt and tie (IE, his work stuff). Just out of shot, perhaps, was a bottle of 7Up and a lit candle....  ;D

Maybe the date wanted him to go halves on a meal and he bailed on her. Or he asked her to pay, and claim it back on her work expenses - "I'll pay you back!"
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 10:03:22 AM »
reminded me of

Trigger: This bird at work took a fancy to me, real high flyer. You had to go to her for a new broom. Anyway shed heard about this little hotel down on the Thames  she said to me how spending a weekend there?
Mike: Yeah?
Trigger: What?
Mike: Well what happened?!
Alan: Was it a nice weekend?
Trigger: Yeah, at least I thought it was, but she didnt want to see me no more after it.
Del: Trig, what happened?
Trigger: She got jealous. I heard later, through friends, that she wanted to go with me.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 11:09:35 AM »
I think that people who go big on a communal meal and then expect everyone to pay the same can be accused of mingebaggery themselves, as well as a lack of self awareness.

I know bill paying can get messy in big groups, but if I've say drank more and I know there's people who've just had water etc. then I'll always lob a few quid more in to compensate.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 11:59:08 AM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Today at 09:46:56 AM
i dunno

she has 20 quids worth of food and drink and has to chip in 40 because to even out people who had 60 euros of stuff

if anything the latter person is mingey

I agree. I don't even know why it's seen as being a mingebag to be honest?
I don't like doing rounds when people start to go on the spirits. I only drink pints. Fuck paying for someone's drink that is over £7 while mine is £4.50
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 12:50:18 PM »
We were in a restaurant in rural Pennsylvania with a group of mates last year. It was a boss place, proper rustic, family run good homecooked food etc.

The old couple and their daughter who owned/ran the place made a fuss of our group when they found out we were from the UK, big massive portions, friendly chat, advice on where to visit etc, real good people.

One of our group, a notorious mingebag, made a song and dance because he'd been charged for water. His claim of, 'I asked for tap water, I didn't ask them to bring out a pint of iced water', was lost on him, they had charged him a pittance for it and he saw his arse.

The couple were really embarrassed and offered to let him off with it, but we literally forced the money out of his wallet AND made him give a generous tip.

It caused a bit of murder when we got back in the car, mostly because he'd made a holy show out of us but mostly because they were good people and he'd acted like a ballbag.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 12:53:38 PM »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 12:50:18 PM
We were in a restaurant in rural Pennsylvania with a group of mates last year. It was a boss place, proper rustic, family run good homecooked food etc.

The old couple and their daughter who owned/ran the place made a fuss of our group when they found out we were from the UK, big massive portions, friendly chat, advice on where to visit etc, real good people.

One of our group, a notorious mingebag, made a song and dance because he'd been charged for water. His claim of, 'I asked for tap water, I didn't ask them to bring out a pint of iced water', was lost on him, they had charged him a pittance for it and he saw his arse.

The couple were really embarrassed and offered to let him off with it, but we literally forced the money out of his wallet AND made him give a generous tip.

It caused a bit of murder when we got back in the car, mostly because he'd made a holy show out of us but mostly because they were good people and he'd acted like a ballbag.

That was painful to read. What a bellend.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 01:37:18 PM »
When I first joined the company I work for, they didn't do a company-wide Xmas do, so teams organised their own thing and were given a (fairly generous) allowance per-head and an afternoon off. As the team I'm in is fairly small, we doubled-up with another team and about 14 of us went out for a meal & piss-up. In the other team was a right oddball, only been working here about 6 months. After the meal, we went to a bar and opened a tab that the rest of the company cash should cover for a few hours. This oddball is drinking shorts, whilst most others are on pints or wine, but nobody was bothered. We decide to move on after a couple of hours and our manager goes to settle the bill. He comes back steaming and calls the other team's manager over.

Turns out this guy had been buying triples of an expensive (about £6 a shot) rum and knocking them back. Given there were 14 of us, his drinks made up half of the bill and we were over what was left of the allowance. They asked him to make a contribution to the bar bill, but he refuses saying he was told the company was paying for drinks and nobody told him he couldn't drink what he wanted. In the end, he agreed to pay a tenner, and the rest of us threw a couple of quid in to make up the difference.

He then stayed out with us as we moved on, then scavved a lift home off a women he worked with when her husband came to pick her up. To cap it all, he puked up in their car as he was getting out and next day had to be told in no uncertain terms  by one of the senior managers here to pay for a full valet of their car. He left a couple of months later.

Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 01:51:56 PM »
I mean....if they said its a free bar that the company has got covered then its a bit of a pisstake to get angry at the admittedly obvious mingebag filling his boots.
Re: Mingebags
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 01:55:30 PM »
wow nobby. he sounds like a right arsehole. good on the manager for making him pay for a full valet

i had a similar incident with an allowance at a bar one night, was a mates 21st and their da was doing quite well at the time so for a while we had a free bar (i was late so i missed the free bar by about 10 minutes)

table i was at ran up 800 quid of the 2000 he stuck behind the bar. was about 10 tables. lads just start ordering ridiculous mixtures and when they heard the free bar was ending they went up and ordered about 4 drinks each. it didnt go down well at all

it was just pure greed, about 2 hours after the free bar ended they was still loads of the booze they ordered there, they had ordered that much they couldnt finish it. only thing is when people are told there is a free bar someone will always go too far
