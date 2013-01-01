When I worked in the NHS, worked with this MancI was a contractor, he was permanent and paid a bit more (though I got expenses for travel only which I never used as I could walk to work). One lunch he went to Tesco and I went with to buy some scran, and he started going on about this Tinder date he'd setup - he was meeting her in a hotel (this boy fucks on the first date!), so he bought, and this still cracks me up, 7up, vodka, Radox bubble bath(!), and candles - that combo'll get any pair of knickers down.I was ahead of him so he says "do us a favour, buy us a lighter at the ciggie counter, need one for the candles, I'll pay you back". Yeah sound, I get a quid lighter for I am no cockblocker!So we get back to the office, then we have a job out on another site, he drives. You know what the NHS is like; the carpark is a pay one.We get there. "Do you have a quid for parking? I'll pay you back" "Yeah no worries..."--A day later. We go out to Tesco again for lunch and this time he can't pay for his butty. He asks me to pay, so I say, poking fun, something like "you're racking up quite the bill with me, a lighter yesterday, and now your lunch!"He got immediately narky. "Fucking hell Tone you're tight you, just claim it back on expenses".Think he knew I wouldn't try to claim a lighter back on expenses!! Seemed a bit of a ploy, he never had money on him and some of the other techs said he'd done the same with them. "I'll pay you back". Aye right!.... As for his date, well, he said she didn't turn up. His new Facebook photo was interesting though - him in what looked like a Travelodge bedroom, in a shirt and tie (IE, his work stuff). Just out of shot, perhaps, was a bottle of 7Up and a lit candle....Maybe the date wanted him to go halves on a meal and he bailed on her. Or he asked her to pay, and claim it back on her work expenses - "I'll pay you back!"