Best crisps??

Re: Best crisps??
October 24, 2024, 11:14:31 pm
Cant we ban Elmo for crisp crimes?
Re: Best crisps??
October 24, 2024, 11:32:19 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on October 24, 2024, 09:08:05 pm
All the evidence points to John having a crisp problem. Do we need to stage an intervention?
Everytime i hear the word Intervention i imagine its some wool like Mick McCarthy talking aboot some invention

Mick McCarthy 'Eee, Tinternet wor t;cracking 'In 't'vention. Sup there with Lat Boolb an t'Chutney Bap'
Re: Best crisps??
October 25, 2024, 12:46:37 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 24, 2024, 11:32:19 pm
Everytime i hear the word Intervention i imagine its some wool like Mick McCarthy talking aboot some invention

Mick McCarthy 'Eee, Tinternet wor t;cracking 'In 't'vention. Sup there with Lat Boolb an t'Chutney Bap'
Re: Best crisps??
October 25, 2024, 10:31:29 am
Quote from: John C on October 19, 2024, 08:15:57 pm
Lets have a RAWK meet-up at the international crisp festival  ;D ;D

A short bus ride away from me.  Had a few ales in that pub a long time ago (mid-2000's).
Re: Best crisps??
October 31, 2024, 10:03:13 am
So, those Harry Kane crisps.
Re: Best crisps??
October 31, 2024, 03:09:22 pm
McCoy's Ridge Cut Flamed Grilled Steak.
Re: Best crisps??
October 31, 2024, 03:10:46 pm
Just having some Wotsits Crunchy, sweet and spicy flavour. Not dissimilar to Nick Naks.
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 01:38:41 pm
on the niknaks theme, I had some KurKure Masala Munch from morissons, same shapes as niknaks but slightly different texture, little bit spicy but delicious. There was another flavour in a green packet that I might investigate (for the thread, obvs) later in the week.
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 04:23:00 pm
Quote from: Rhi on October 15, 2024, 09:44:32 pm
We were in the Lion in town the other week and they had Guinness crisps which were really good. Someone bought a few bags for us all to share and I was sceptical at first but turns out they're actually nice (and taste nothing like Guinness).

Just bought myself a bag of these from a garden centre food section.  Looking forward to tucking into them later. :lickin

Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 04:30:58 pm
Wtf are they actually flavoured with Guinness? Like a sort of marmite thing?
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 04:35:18 pm
Quote from: Claire. on November  3, 2024, 04:30:58 pm
Wtf are they actually flavoured with Guinness? Like a sort of marmite thing?
Just thinking the same.  :-\
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 05:42:00 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  3, 2024, 04:23:00 pm
Just bought myself a bag of these from a garden centre food section.  Looking forward to tucking into them later. :lickin

hahahahahah that's mad.
Feedback asap please Pete.
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 06:47:49 pm
Guinness crisps? Guiness?


Have we learned nothing from the miseducation of Elmo?
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 07:43:00 pm
That is disgusting.  :o
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 07:47:43 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on November  3, 2024, 06:47:49 pm
Guinness crisps? Guiness?


Have we learned nothing from the miseducation of Elmo?

Think I'm with you on this one!  ;D

I'd give them a try though.
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 08:25:12 pm
Fuckin hell i've seen it all now

Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 08:25:58 pm
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 08:26:57 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on November  3, 2024, 08:25:12 pm
Fuckin hell i've seen it all now
hahahahahahahahaha it get nuttier.
Re: Best crisps??
November 3, 2024, 08:30:24 pm
Well they can't be worse than guinness without chilli can they?
Re: Best crisps??
November 4, 2024, 12:28:48 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  3, 2024, 08:30:24 pm
Well they can't be worse than guinness without chilli can they?

Guinness & Ribena.  :)
Re: Best crisps??
November 4, 2024, 01:37:45 pm
Right. My honest opinion on the Guinness crisps.  Opened the bag today and I can honestly say they are bloody lovely.  I didn't think Guinness would put their famous name and logo on something horrendous.

Admittedly, I am a Guinness drinker, but the Guinness taste is really subtle and the Guinness underlying taste is there.  As someone suggested above they kind of lean towards a marmite taste, but not salty.

I'd even say people who dislike the Guinness drink may still like these, but not worth shelling out for if you hate the drink anyway.

The actual 'crispiness' of the crisps is top notch too.

They will probably be an acquired taste, but I'll defo be getting some more :lickin
Re: Best crisps??
November 6, 2024, 11:41:21 am
Quote from: Statto Red on November  3, 2024, 08:25:12 pm
Fuckin hell i've seen it all now



Very interesting
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 07:57:50 am
Quote from: John C on October 24, 2024, 09:19:59 pm
Fucking hell Craig, brown bag crisps hahahahaha wtaf.
I've never heard of them. Can't be worse than the bag of brown Elmo had me hunting for last week though. ffs.

they sell brown bag crisps on Ocado.
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 08:15:39 am
Quote from: Motty on October 24, 2024, 09:13:39 pm
😂 not sure if they sell them over t'border to be honest.

English version just for you then John as they are almost identical 😉

Harry Rednapps favoured snack.
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 08:22:18 am
I had some more of those extra hot doritos at the weekend and found the famed ball of dust/flavour at the bottom. That was interesting, but not bad
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 11:50:40 am
Quote from: voodoo ray on November  3, 2024, 08:30:24 pm
Well they can't be worse than guinness without chilli can they?

Er, yes.  :o
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 12:15:35 pm
Gotta get some of those Guinness Crisps.


Did anyone ever get to try the Hedgehog crisps back in the day?



Re: Best crisps??
Today at 12:27:40 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:15:35 pm
Gotta get some of those Guinness Crisps.


Did anyone ever get to try the Hedgehog crisps back in the day?




I did.
Similar to bacon flavoured if my sozzled memory is not too sozzled.
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 12:32:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:27:40 pm
I did.
Similar to bacon flavoured if my sozzled memory is not too sozzled.

Sozzled, or Frazzled?
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 12:34:14 pm
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 01:05:37 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on November  4, 2024, 01:37:45 pm
Right. My honest opinion on the Guinness crisps.  Opened the bag today and I can honestly say they are bloody lovely.  I didn't think Guinness would put their famous name and logo on something horrendous.

Admittedly, I am a Guinness drinker, but the Guinness taste is really subtle and the Guinness underlying taste is there.  As someone suggested above they kind of lean towards a marmite taste, but not salty.

I'd even say people who dislike the Guinness drink may still like these, but not worth shelling out for if you hate the drink anyway.

The actual 'crispiness' of the crisps is top notch too.

They will probably be an acquired taste, but I'll defo be getting some more :lickin

Yeah I agree with you. Soy sauce was the thing I thought they tasted like. I really liked them and I didnt think I would. Ill have a pint or two of Guinness every now and then (more often a Guinness and black if Im being entirely honest!) but Im not the biggest fan. Regardless I really liked the crisps. Glad you liked them too. Get on the Guinness crisps, crisp lovers. Dont knock em til youve tried em.
Re: Best crisps??
Today at 05:50:36 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:15:35 pm
Gotta get some of those Guinness Crisps.


Did anyone ever get to try the Hedgehog crisps back in the day?




Yes, they were made in Shropshire too
