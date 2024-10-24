Right. My honest opinion on the Guinness crisps. Opened the bag today and I can honestly say they are bloody lovely. I didn't think Guinness would put their famous name and logo on something horrendous.Admittedly, I am a Guinness drinker, but the Guinness taste is really subtle and the Guinness underlying taste is there. As someone suggested above they kind of lean towards a marmite taste, but not salty.I'd even say people who dislike the Guinness drink may still like these, but not worth shelling out for if you hate the drink anyway.The actual 'crispiness' of the crisps is top notch too.They will probably be an acquired taste, but I'll defo be getting some more