Author Topic: Best crisps??  (Read 64712 times)

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #960 on: October 18, 2024, 12:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 12:17:52 pm
The best I've had, no longer available, were Phileas Fogg's Mignons Morceaux, aka toothcrackers.

I remember them, almost like tiny pieces of very well done toast.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #961 on: October 18, 2024, 01:50:17 pm »
knew you'd reply to that, we've talked about them before in here, greasy little garlic flavoured stale bread.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #962 on: October 18, 2024, 01:53:44 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 01:50:17 pm
greasy little garlic flavoured stale bread.

What dyou call me?
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #963 on: October 18, 2024, 01:58:58 pm »
It seems I mentioned them a few pages and a few months back.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #964 on: October 18, 2024, 02:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 01:58:58 pm
It seems I mentioned them a few pages and a few months back.

No doubt we'll circle back round to them in 80 days time.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #965 on: October 18, 2024, 02:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 18, 2024, 02:08:36 pm
No doubt we'll circle back round to them in 80 days time.

I dont remember posting about them before. Must have brain fogg.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #966 on: October 18, 2024, 05:32:05 pm »
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #967 on: October 18, 2024, 07:32:57 pm »
Not sure if mentioned already but I'm currently addicted to Brets crisps. Tagline - Le Francais Chipster, Cuisinees A L'Huile De Tournesol. I'm guesssing the first bit means French Crisps. The next bit is sadly beyond my grade U French o-level

https://epiceriecorner.co.uk/collections/brets

Pesto Mozarella are prob my favourite but I'd love to give the Crack & Mustard a go (even if the pickles bit is slightly off-putting) - but unfortunately my corner shop doesn't stock them. Need to have a word with them or find a new dealer.   
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #968 on: October 18, 2024, 08:22:37 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 18, 2024, 07:32:57 pm
Not sure if mentioned already but I'm currently addicted to Brets crisps. Tagline - Le Francais Chipster, Cuisinees A L'Huile De Tournesol. I'm guesssing the first bit means French Crisps. The next bit is sadly beyond my grade U French o-level

https://epiceriecorner.co.uk/collections/brets

Pesto Mozarella are prob my favourite but I'd love to give the Crack & Mustard a go (even if the pickles bit is slightly off-putting) - but unfortunately my corner shop doesn't stock them. Need to have a word with them or find a new dealer.   

Cooked in sunflower oil.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #969 on: October 18, 2024, 08:39:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 08:22:37 pm
Cooked in sunflower oil.

Thanks  ;D (pity you weren't sitting next to me in o-levels to crib off )
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #970 on: October 18, 2024, 08:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 18, 2024, 07:32:57 pm
Not sure if mentioned already but I'm currently addicted to Brets crisps. Tagline - Le Francais Chipster, Cuisinees A L'Huile De Tournesol. I'm guesssing the first bit means French Crisps. The next bit is sadly beyond my grade U French o-level

https://epiceriecorner.co.uk/collections/brets

Pesto Mozarella are prob my favourite but I'd love to give the Crack & Mustard a go (even if the pickles bit is slightly off-putting) - but unfortunately my corner shop doesn't stock them. Need to have a word with them or find a new dealer.

I find that a bit moreish mate.

I like the Manomasa tortilla crisps. Manchego and Green Olive in particular.

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #971 on: October 18, 2024, 09:06:19 pm »
Quote from: Six Beardy on October 18, 2024, 08:39:36 pm
Thanks  ;D (pity you weren't sitting next to me in o-levels to crib off )

cuisinees : cooked, as in cuisine
l'huile: oil
tournesol: "tourne" = turn, "sol" = sun
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #972 on: October 18, 2024, 10:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on October 18, 2024, 08:54:08 pm
I find that a bit moreish mate.

I like the Manomasa tortilla crisps. Manchego and Green Olive in particular.



Oh yes defintely - the Manchego and Green Olive (closely followed by the Lays stuff and Lorenz X-Cut paprika) were my favourites for years from the corner shop til they got the  Brets in. I feel slightly guilty for abandoning them in favour of my current Brets fad but I havent completely moved on from them just yet. I'll no doubt be back, pleading forgiveness for straying
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #973 on: October 18, 2024, 10:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on October 18, 2024, 09:06:19 pm
cuisinees : cooked, as in cuisine
l'huile: oil
tournesol: "tourne" = turn, "sol" = sun

Haha thanks again. I'd worked out sol as sun - but Tournesol has the unfortunate sound of a hemorrhoids cream. Prob not the most appealing flavour for a crisp or corn based snack. Then again, those crazy french and the crazy stuff they'll eat...
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #974 on: October 19, 2024, 06:35:07 pm »
We just had a Ukrainian shop open down the road from me and just picked up these on my first visit there. They're definitely not absolutely top tier but solid, if you're into crab flavoured things....

Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #975 on: October 19, 2024, 07:59:45 pm »
 :lmao
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #976 on: October 19, 2024, 08:00:39 pm »
Ukrainian crap crisps as endorsed by Elmo.
Ah classic that.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #977 on: October 19, 2024, 08:00:50 pm »
Quote from: John C on October 19, 2024, 07:59:45 pm
:lmao

Go on John, I promise you these ones are good.  ;D

Also, it would just be wrong not to support a Ukrainian business.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #978 on: October 19, 2024, 08:12:19 pm »
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #979 on: October 19, 2024, 08:14:25 pm »
I spy seabrook, their prawn cocktail used to be immense, some crisps would make your eyes eater with flavour hit.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #980 on: October 19, 2024, 08:15:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 19, 2024, 08:12:19 pm
Sounds like a fun place
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd0z9lelyn9o
Lets have a RAWK meet-up at the international crisp festival  ;D ;D
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #981 on: October 19, 2024, 08:39:31 pm »
Ill wear a carnation, john. So you recognise me.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #982 on: October 19, 2024, 09:14:01 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 19, 2024, 08:39:31 pm
Ill wear a strap-on cock, john. So you recognise me.
:o
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #983 on: October 19, 2024, 09:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 19, 2024, 09:14:01 pm
:o

Some people will do anything to be a mod.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #984 on: October 19, 2024, 09:40:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 19, 2024, 08:12:19 pm
Sounds like a fun place

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd0z9lelyn9o


Had a part time job at morrisons when i was around 18 and ocassionaly worked in the wines dept. They had loadsa these funny names of certain bottled ales like Vicars Beans and Nanas Giblets

2nd ones a lie. True story
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #985 on: October 19, 2024, 10:37:51 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 19, 2024, 08:39:31 pm
Ill wear a carnation, john. So you recognise me.
Yeah I think I'd need to be able to distinguish you amongst the crowd mate :D
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #986 on: October 19, 2024, 11:01:14 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on October 19, 2024, 08:39:31 pm
Ill wear a carnation, john. So you recognise me.
WATERLOO" border="0
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #987 on: October 19, 2024, 11:51:19 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 18, 2024, 12:57:06 am
Don't be sorry.

You need to get all this out there, whether it be on a footy forum or to anyone who will listen, and I'm fairly certain there are more than a few who will.

Stay with the therapy as well and all the very best of luck to you, mate.

Thanks Terry your words mean a lot.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #988 on: October 20, 2024, 12:24:17 am »
Quote from: Claire. on October 18, 2024, 09:11:25 am
like Terry said, don't apologise, and a belated happy birthday! ;D have you got any pets? even if you can't take a pet full time, there's a lot of charities like dog's trust where you can volunteer that'll get you out and about and get all the fun stuff like walking and playing with them. Dogs are the absolute kings of unconditional and uncomplicated love, I'm a knobhead and my dog thinks I'm gods gift.

Thanks again Claire. I love dogs and have had them through my childhood and adult life. My last dog died in 2019 and i was devastated and in a state of grief for months after. I care and help some family members so my home situation is not possible to have a dog. The volunteering and the dogs trust is something that i have thought about in the past and if the environment was right i feel would be of benefit to my mental health.

The problem is the DWP and the effect it would have on my PIP renewal next year. I have come off the sick and gone into work in the past and then months later when i cant cope or function because of my mental health i have left the job and gone back on benefits. I then have to fight for months and sometimes years despite not having the will or the energy to do so to try and get the benefits back.

The government have made noises about people who are sick and/or disabled and helping support them in taking up positions and if it doesnt work out you go back on the sickness benefit you were on before. I await the Benefits white paper that is due out around the same time as the budget with baited breath but if they were to offer a safety net for people to try to work or volunteer it could be a godsend for a lot of people. That's one of the main barriers in helping sick and disabled people i feel.

Anyway on to the crisps. Smoky Bacon pringles are superb and would recommend.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #989 on: October 20, 2024, 12:28:20 am »
Quote from: Draex on October 18, 2024, 09:19:11 am
Dogs are ace, as you say they love you unconditionally, we don't deserve them.

All the best slotmachine :)

Thanks Draex for the nice words means a lot and yes Dogs are great. I loved my dogs like the kids i will never have.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #990 on: Today at 07:59:03 pm »
We just opened a bag of these in the staff room at Capons birthday party.
Not bad at all.
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #991 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm »
Only just found this out. Johns Havin parties now and not inviting the birthday boy till hes ate all the fucking crisps

Walk in an the Fuckers got a neck on him like a Gannet and crumbs all down his Yellow Farah Cardigan

Fat fucker Looks like a Finders Crispy Pancake the scruff



Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #992 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 08:35:10 pm
Only just found this out. Johns Havin parties now and not inviting the birthday boy till hes ate all the fucking crisps

Walk in an the Fuckers got a neck on him like a Gannet and crumbs all down his Yellow Farah Cardigan

Fat fucker Looks like a Finders Crispy Pancake the scruff

 ;D
Re: Best crisps??
« Reply #993 on: Today at 08:52:12 pm »
hahahahahahaha, it's your fucking round now.
