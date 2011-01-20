like Terry said, don't apologise, and a belated happy birthday! have you got any pets? even if you can't take a pet full time, there's a lot of charities like dog's trust where you can volunteer that'll get you out and about and get all the fun stuff like walking and playing with them. Dogs are the absolute kings of unconditional and uncomplicated love, I'm a knobhead and my dog thinks I'm gods gift.



Thanks again Claire. I love dogs and have had them through my childhood and adult life. My last dog died in 2019 and i was devastated and in a state of grief for months after. I care and help some family members so my home situation is not possible to have a dog. The volunteering and the dogs trust is something that i have thought about in the past and if the environment was right i feel would be of benefit to my mental health.The problem is the DWP and the effect it would have on my PIP renewal next year. I have come off the sick and gone into work in the past and then months later when i cant cope or function because of my mental health i have left the job and gone back on benefits. I then have to fight for months and sometimes years despite not having the will or the energy to do so to try and get the benefits back.The government have made noises about people who are sick and/or disabled and helping support them in taking up positions and if it doesnt work out you go back on the sickness benefit you were on before. I await the Benefits white paper that is due out around the same time as the budget with baited breath but if they were to offer a safety net for people to try to work or volunteer it could be a godsend for a lot of people. That's one of the main barriers in helping sick and disabled people i feel.Anyway on to the crisps. Smoky Bacon pringles are superb and would recommend.