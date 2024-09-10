They def change your life!Norbs has settled in really well in Spain. TBF it's not a shock for him being great in a new place, he's always been a dog that settles no matter where we take him. I wasn't sure how well he'd do in the car for so long, although he tends to just sleep in the car anyway, but 4-5hrs a day for 5 days (1 off on the ferry) is a lot more than he's ever done but he just wasn't arsed. Odd moment of wanting to sneak into the front with us (in the UK he used to go in the boot, but we moved him onto the back seat for the journey so was new to him), but wasn't too bad.Heat was always the big worry, he's been good with it though. Tries to lie out in it any chance he gets, including moving the curtains so it's like he's in a greenhouse (thankful for AC), but he's an idiot like that. Walking him late on at night or really early, and we got lucky that there is a dedicated dog beach 5 min drive down the road so he loves it down there as he loves water.