So this is a weird dog question for you guys, our neighbour got a call from her daughter when she was over and you could hear the daughter's dog (Arla) in the background. Arla is our dog's best friend and they hang out every weekend, so she put the speaker on so he (Bagel) could hear. But... I didn't really like it, felt like it was teasing him a little because he recognised his buddy and our neighbour was saying her name loads to ram the point home that it was the other dog on the phone, but Bagel just looked confused - he could hear his mate but she wasn't in the house. Just felt really unfair, the neighbour was going "Who is it? WHO IS IT?! That's right, it's Arla, can you hear Arla?!". That kind of thing and poor Bagel was just looking around for his friend.
I know she didn't mean any harm and Bagel will have forgotten about it 30 seconds later, but it still bugged me. So I'm here to whinge about it.
Is that teasing? Is it fair on a dog? Do other people do this kind of thing?