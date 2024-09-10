« previous next »
Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 433999 times)

They def change your life!

Norbs has settled in really well in Spain. TBF it's not a shock for him being great in a new place, he's always been a dog that settles no matter where we take him. I wasn't sure how well he'd do in the car for so long, although he tends to just sleep in the car anyway, but 4-5hrs a day for 5 days (1 off on the ferry) is a lot more than he's ever done but he just wasn't arsed. Odd moment of wanting to sneak into the front with us (in the UK he used to go in the boot, but we moved him onto the back seat for the journey so was new to him), but wasn't too bad.

Heat was always the big worry, he's been good with it though. Tries to lie out in it any chance he gets, including moving the curtains so it's like he's in a greenhouse (thankful for AC), but he's an idiot like that. Walking him late on at night or really early, and we got lucky that there is a dedicated dog beach 5 min drive down the road so he loves it down there as he loves water.



^ great photos
Quote from: kavah on September 10, 2024, 11:41:24 pm
^ great photos
Yep. There's one content and happy pooch.
He's gonna get a shock in Dec, as we're going to spend 5 weeks driving up to Granada, over to Sierra Nevada to go skiing, from there to Valencia, Barcelona, Montpelier, Lyon, Geneva, some random place the other side of Lake Geneva, back to Geneva, across to the french alps skiing again, then driving back down over the next 10 days to south coast of Spain (not decided on the stops on that leg yet). Not driving more than 4 ish hours a day and staying at least 3 night in most places (over a week in some). So hot to snow to hot :D
Not sure how he'll do on skis though, mate, short legs.
Quote from: CraigDS on September 10, 2024, 10:26:16 pm




They do say dogs look like their owners.
Quote from: Claire. on September 11, 2024, 11:03:27 am
Not sure how he'll do on skis though, mate, short legs.

He's more of a snowboarder!

Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 11:11:41 am
They do say dogs look like their owners.

Had to double check if that was me for a minute  :o
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 11, 2024, 11:11:41 am
They do say dogs look like their owners.
True.

Here's a picture of our Roxy me a few weeks ago on the beach at Leasowe.

^ ha ! what a cracker
Pearlie got Pet of the Month in my building #proud  ;D
Quote from: kavah on September 11, 2024, 10:06:13 pm
^ ha ! what a cracker
Thank you and Pearlie is too.
So this is a weird dog question for you guys, our neighbour got a call from her daughter when she was over and you could hear the daughter's dog (Arla) in the background.  Arla is our dog's best friend and they hang out every weekend, so she put the speaker on so he (Bagel) could hear.  But... I didn't really like it, felt like it was teasing him a little because he recognised his buddy and our neighbour was saying her name loads to ram the point home that it was the other dog on the phone, but Bagel just looked confused - he could hear his mate but she wasn't in the house.  Just felt really unfair, the neighbour was going "Who is it?  WHO IS IT?!  That's right, it's Arla, can you hear Arla?!".  That kind of thing and poor Bagel was just looking around for his friend.

I know she didn't mean any harm and Bagel will have forgotten about it 30 seconds later, but it still bugged me.  So I'm here to whinge about it.

Is that teasing?  Is it fair on a dog?  Do other people do this kind of thing?
We've done it occasionally when my missus has been away and we'll put her on video chat. He def gets a little confused but he's soon over it so it's not bothered me too much.
Probably done no harm as an isolated event but if you could see your dog getting stressed then best to avoid in future.

Floyd barks at phones like theyre witchcraft.
We were watching a film last night and someones Ring doorbell went off. Sydney went nuts even though we dont have one. How does she know what that sound means?!
Doing his food order and it had a 'Christmas shop open' banner and one of the flavours is Beef & Brussels sprouts, who in their right mind ;D the city would need evacuation for noxious gas clouds.
Quote from: Claire. on November  6, 2024, 02:58:04 pm
Doing his food order and it had a 'Christmas shop open' banner and one of the flavours is Beef & Brussels sprouts, who in their right mind ;D the city would need evacuation for noxious gas clouds.
Our Roxy is very cute but when she lets one go she stinks the place out.
I think I'll give the Beef & Sprouts a swerve.   ;D
My dog has stopped eating from her bowl and will only eat if I pick the food and hand feed her. The vet said there is nothing physically wrong with her.


Any ideas why this might be happening ?
Could well be an attention thing.

Have you tried a different bowl in case that one has banged or something and scared her? If it's not that I'd personally just keep feeding her in the bowl and if she doesn't eat then take it away - she won't starve herself and will soon eat.
Quote from: CraigDS on November  7, 2024, 05:41:32 pm
Could well be an attention thing.

Have you tried a different bowl in case that one has banged or something and scared her?

Thanks Craig, ill get a new Bowl see how that goes.
My sister's dog has just passed 💔

12yrs old and was diagnosed with cancer in the summer so was just a matter of time as they couldn't treat it. 
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  7, 2024, 05:36:37 pm
My dog has stopped eating from her bowl and will only eat if I pick the food and hand feed her. The vet said there is nothing physically wrong with her.


Any ideas why this might be happening ?

Friends have ours have cultivated a spoilt little pooch who only eats while sat on a park bench either being hand fed or with a little bowl put out for her. Saw her the other week and it looked ridiculous. Id do what Craig says - he or she will eat when hungry!

Sorry to hear that Debs.What breed were they?
Quote from: Corrie Nick on November  7, 2024, 06:06:41 pm
Friends have ours have cultivated a spoilt little pooch who only eats while sat on a park bench either being hand fed or with a little bowl put out for her. Saw her the other week and it looked ridiculous. Id do what Craig says - he or she will eat when hungry!

Sorry to hear that Debs.What breed were they?

Thanks Nick.  We don't really know to be honest, Jack Russell markings but taller 😄
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  7, 2024, 05:43:01 pm
Thanks Craig, ill get a new Bowl see how that goes.

has she started eating again? other thing to try is raising the bowl to her.

Quote from: reddebs on November  7, 2024, 05:47:09 pm
My sister's dog has just passed 💔

12yrs old and was diagnosed with cancer in the summer so was just a matter of time as they couldn't treat it. 

sorry to hear that, Debs ❤️
Ours has just lost a claw. Started last week - think it happened when the daft thing fell off the window ledge she loves to lie on (she's a nosey bugger) and got tangled in the curtain (we have a pouffe under the window that doubles as one of her several beds around the house 🙄). Kept getting worse then better and she's been licking/nibbling at it. By Monday night, it was hanging off. Trip to the vet yesterday and he just trimmed it off and gave some antiseptic solution to keep applying to it (only charged £25 all in, which isn't bad). She's feeling so sorry for herself, though.

Quote from: Claire. on November 13, 2024, 08:03:35 am
has she started eating again? other thing to try is raising the bowl to her.

sorry to hear that, Debs ❤️

Yes, (thanks craig)

Her previous bowl was this silver thing could really clatter, shes got a plastic one now. We took her the vets and shes got an ear infection and on antibiotics.

So currently on week 5 ( of 8 ) with a litter of golden retriever puppies.

By sheer dumb luck they're ready to go on the 23rd December - wasn't intentional for them to be Christmas pups.  Done a lot of "vetting" on the potential families who have requested one and managed to meet them all in person.  Thankfully we were inundated with requests so managed to narrow the list down to those who have dogs or have had dogs previously so hoping we've chosen well with regards to a dog for life etc.

My dad bred a few litters when I was a kid so was great for me to share this with my kids, I had so many amazing memories of the litters when I was younger and my kids have loved it so far, but oh my word this past week theyre all coming into their own and it is a poonami / fight fest almost 24/7!

Only other downside - one of the pups is staying in Liverpool and we only found out they were Blues when they came to visit!  Might send him home with a red blanket with the litters / mums scent on!
Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:49:35 am
So currently on week 5 ( of 8 ) with a litter of golden retriever puppies.

By sheer dumb luck they're ready to go on the 23rd December - wasn't intentional for them to be Christmas pups.  Done a lot of "vetting" on the potential families who have requested one and managed to meet them all in person.  Thankfully we were inundated with requests so managed to narrow the list down to those who have dogs or have had dogs previously so hoping we've chosen well with regards to a dog for life etc.

My dad bred a few litters when I was a kid so was great for me to share this with my kids, I had so many amazing memories of the litters when I was younger and my kids have loved it so far, but oh my word this past week theyre all coming into their own and it is a poonami / fight fest almost 24/7!

Only other downside - one of the pups is staying in Liverpool and we only found out they were Blues when they came to visit!  Might send him home with a red blanket with the litters / mums scent on!


Your house is going to feel very quiet and calm for Xmas!

Quote from: peelyon on Today at 08:49:35 am
So currently on week 5 ( of 8 ) with a litter of golden retriever puppies.

By sheer dumb luck they're ready to go on the 23rd December - wasn't intentional for them to be Christmas pups.  Done a lot of "vetting" on the potential families who have requested one and managed to meet them all in person.  Thankfully we were inundated with requests so managed to narrow the list down to those who have dogs or have had dogs previously so hoping we've chosen well with regards to a dog for life etc.

My dad bred a few litters when I was a kid so was great for me to share this with my kids, I had so many amazing memories of the litters when I was younger and my kids have loved it so far, but oh my word this past week theyre all coming into their own and it is a poonami / fight fest almost 24/7!

Only other downside - one of the pups is staying in Liverpool and we only found out they were Blues when they came to visit!  Might send him home with a red blanket with the litters / mums scent on!

Ha, lovely - years ago Cilla Black got one of our dog's pups from an ad in the Echo  ;D
