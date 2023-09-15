« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 01:31:58 pm
fingers and paws crossed for him here as well, Debs.
Crosby Nick 128

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 01:37:48 pm
Shows the importance of pet insurance too I guess. We just renewed last week. My wife was asking was it worth it. Im a bit more wary and said we should. Obviously some years you wont need it, but when you do youll be glad you have it.

Does anyone here not have it?
Terry de Niro

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 03:17:34 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 01:37:48 pm
Shows the importance of pet insurance too I guess. We just renewed last week. My wife was asking was it worth it. Im a bit more wary and said we should. Obviously some years you wont need it, but when you do youll be glad you have it.

Does anyone here not have it?
We learned our lesson the hard way with a Border Collie we had from a pup until he was 3 and a half.
This was about 15 years or so.
He started having fits when he was about 3 and we had to get him on medication which cost us a bomb. As it went on he was having more and more until it became too much and we had to get the vet to put the poor thing to sleep.
Heartbroken we were, but never will we have a pet again that is not insured.
We have a half Staff half Frenchie now and she is 4 and a half months old, and properly loved and insured.
redbyrdz

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 03:58:03 pm
My vet won't take anyone without insurance now.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 04:00:00 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on September 15, 2023, 03:58:03 pm
My vet won't take anyone without insurance now.

In case they start treatment that the owners then cant pay for?
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 04:15:14 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 01:37:48 pm
Shows the importance of pet insurance too I guess. We just renewed last week. My wife was asking was it worth it. Im a bit more wary and said we should. Obviously some years you wont need it, but when you do youll be glad you have it.

Does anyone here not have it?

I've had dogs all my life and our current two are the only ones we've ever insured probably because they're both rescues and already had insurance when we got them which we continued.

Both of them had health issues when we got them (that we didn't know about) so that's expensive as they're not covered.

Petplan got way too expensive though so I changed to purelypets about 3yrs ago.
redbyrdz

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 05:55:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 04:00:00 pm
In case they start treatment that the owners then cant pay for?

Think they said it's because many owners don't realise what costs can occure.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 15, 2023, 07:23:26 pm
Quote from: reddebs on September 15, 2023, 04:15:14 pm
Petplan got way too expensive though so I changed to purelypets about 3yrs ago.

petplan is ridiculous prices, wanted over £100 for Floyds so I've gone with Waggel.
Rhi

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 16, 2023, 03:18:16 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September 15, 2023, 01:37:48 pm
Does anyone here not have it?

I don't. I got my two JRTs from a rescue 9 years ago, aged 7. One passed away a few years ago aged 13 having never had to have any sort of vet treatment that wasn't a check-up or flea/worming stuff. The other has had 2 dentals (teeth out etc), the first cost me about £500. The second cost me close to £1k because her kidneys have deteriorated and she needed more medication and blood tests to make sure it was safe for the second dental. Just last week she's been in for an infection - another £450. But for a 16 yr old doggo, she's a little warrior.

Obviously I've been relatively lucky with mine (JRTs are hardy little things and don't tend to have many health issues), but I think overall I will have paid much less than insurance over the years. Obviously if one of them would have got cancer or something it would have been different and potentially difficult financially. But I think I'd be comfortable with the level of risk again in future of not taking out insurance (though would probably put away £x monthly for anything that does come up).
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 16, 2023, 05:56:44 pm
Quote from: Claire. on September 15, 2023, 07:23:26 pm
petplan is ridiculous prices, wanted over £100 for Floyds so I've gone with Waggel.

Petplan claimed that our friends' dog was anorexic and tried to quadruple their monthly payments.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 19, 2023, 11:33:18 am
A question on insurance - our dog has had multiple vet visits for pretty minor things. The only claim we made was when she had a bad knee, which needed first a check-up (prescribed some anti-inflammatory tablets & recommended rest) then when that didn't help, another check-up followed by another booking for an x-ray, then more anti-inflammatory tablets.

What annoyed me was that we paid for the first check-up & tablets - cost was about £70 and we have a £75 excess so couldn't claim on the insurance. The second occasion came to something like £50, then the x-ray/tablets a further £250 so we claimed - but it all went through the vet and they were trying to just put through the £250.

I argued that, as the whole series of visits and charges related to the same issue, they should all be bundled together into one £370 claim. They said it doesn't work like that, but seemingly reluctantly agreed to add the £50 and £250 together.

Fast forward 3 years, and she's got a problem with her knee again. Already taken her for an initial assessment with the same prognosis - rest it and see if it gets better (and paid the vet). 6 weeks on and it hasn't, so she's booked in for Wednesday. Likely going to need an x-ray, and possibly an operation.

Does anyone have any advice in terms of getting all the bills for essentially the same treatment grouped together under one insurance claim? Or is my vets just being awkward?



A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 19, 2023, 12:57:16 pm
Could you not ask the vet to wait until treatment is over before billing you ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Nobby Reserve

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 19, 2023, 01:30:26 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 19, 2023, 12:57:16 pm
Could you not ask the vet to wait until treatment is over before billing you ?


That was the first thing we asked and the answer was "no"

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 19, 2023, 01:31:53 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 19, 2023, 11:33:18 am
A question on insurance - our dog has had multiple vet visits for pretty minor things. The only claim we made was when she had a bad knee, which needed first a check-up (prescribed some anti-inflammatory tablets & recommended rest) then when that didn't help, another check-up followed by another booking for an x-ray, then more anti-inflammatory tablets.

What annoyed me was that we paid for the first check-up & tablets - cost was about £70 and we have a £75 excess so couldn't claim on the insurance. The second occasion came to something like £50, then the x-ray/tablets a further £250 so we claimed - but it all went through the vet and they were trying to just put through the £250.

I argued that, as the whole series of visits and charges related to the same issue, they should all be bundled together into one £370 claim. They said it doesn't work like that, but seemingly reluctantly agreed to add the £50 and £250 together.

Fast forward 3 years, and she's got a problem with her knee again. Already taken her for an initial assessment with the same prognosis - rest it and see if it gets better (and paid the vet). 6 weeks on and it hasn't, so she's booked in for Wednesday. Likely going to need an x-ray, and possibly an operation.

Does anyone have any advice in terms of getting all the bills for essentially the same treatment grouped together under one insurance claim? Or is my vets just being awkward?

If they know it's going to need an x-ray this will surely push it quite expensive anyway, so they should def group it with the others.

Are you def covered for existing issues, btw?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 19, 2023, 03:49:00 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on September 19, 2023, 01:31:53 pm
If they know it's going to need an x-ray this will surely push it quite expensive anyway, so they should def group it with the others.

Are you def covered for existing issues, btw?


Same insurers since puppy, and it's 'lifetime' cover so, unless I've got my small-print reading very wrong, they're on the hook.

(it might even be the other back leg knee!)

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 19, 2023, 04:28:20 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 19, 2023, 03:49:00 pm

Same insurers since puppy, and it's 'lifetime' cover so, unless I've got my small-print reading very wrong, they're on the hook.

(it might even be the other back leg knee!)

Ah good stuff. Know some companies look for anything to wiggle out of paying.
kloppismydad

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 6, 2023, 11:33:39 am
I look after quite a few community dogs, and the last few days have been rough. One of my little ones, barely 3 years old, got paralyzed earlier this year and passed away due to intestinal failure a couple of days ago.

Now her mother, 10+ years of age, has been diagnosed with acute renal failure and the doctors have said she has a 5-10% chance of survival. Feels like a punch to the gut.

Now I have to go abroad on Monday and feel utterly devastated leaving the mother behind, knowing I won't see her again. Breaks my heart.

Sorry for this mini rant. Feeling a bit let down today.
Quote from: Livbes on June 24, 2023, 09:39:51 am
Mark my words. Top 8 will be a massive struggle.

Quote from: vinothmct on July 19, 2019, 06:33:40 am
We won't make any big signings this season and we will go back to being a top4 club.

peelyon

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 12:13:40 am
I've recently moved house and our previously well toilet trained golden retriever (11 months old) has really struggled to adjust.
We've gone from a garden with plenty of grass to essentially a fully patio yard.
I've tried doing exactly what we did when she was a puppy (regular trips outside, lots of praise / rewards when using the toilet outside), but she is still having lots of accidents after multiple weeks of the new home.

It's both number 1s and numbers 2s.

Anyone any thoughts / experienced moving home?  Do I just keep going as I am?

THe moves been stressful for the whole family, but knowing that were regressing with toilet habits is also getting us down!
CraigDS

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 12:18:49 am
Experienced similar when we moved with a slightly younger (9 months) dog. Just took it right back to basics as if he was 8 weeks old again and he ended up picking it up no probs.
peelyon

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 12:30:42 am
I'll be honest I havent had her on a lead like we did when she was a puppy so might have to go back to that.
Problem is since the move we've had to spend more time at work / doing stuff to the house so that set time we had when she was puppy (I took time off work early on to get the basics nailed down).

Might have to take some time off work before the weather gets any worse and hammer it more then!
