Just thought I'd see if anyone else's dog does this. Whenever he hears anything in the back he rushes over to the door to be let out, but it's pissing down outside today so he doesn't actually go out, just looks into the garden through the open door. But... when I close the door and he turns around to head back to his spot on the sofa, he shakes himself dry, even though he didn't actually get rained on, he just saw rain from inside.



Its associative behaviour.He associates the door as an entry point of "potential" danger and that its his "duty" to protect you from that. You can train him to not react to anything by1. Showing him that you are incharge and that its all fine --> What you do is, pull him to the side, have a look around and then go back indoors and call him in. And do it with an aura of confidence. He will learn that what he sees as a danger is being taken care of by someone thats an "alpha". Do this many times and each time step away from the door. I mean, first go through the door, then look through the window, and then peep out of the kitchen area like that. But do them in baby steps. I mean really baby baby steps. And each time you do, and you walk back, pat on his shoulder and congratulate him.2. Distract him momentarily by throwing him a fav toy and such. He will learn to associate the noise outdoors as a play time and disconnect it with what he considers a danger. Keep the choice of toy constant and he will probably get you the toy when he hears the noise.