Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 17, 2022, 11:15:59 am
Little legend went out like a light in her crate last night around half 10 and slept straight through to 5.45.

When she woke she took herself outside for a dump. Joyous scenes. :D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 7, 2022, 10:33:57 pm
Here we go..... :no
Fireworks near and around me... but not just a family box of 'Standard Fireworks' .. no .. no..
more like Mortars or Cluster bombs  :butt
I'm all for fun and family entertainment like but jeeeez... why so feckin loud..

My old Jack Russell 12yrs used to shiver and shake for ages... not too bad nowadays..  :wanker
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 7, 2022, 10:37:16 pm
My old dog Arnie never bothered with fireworks. In fact so much so we could have him out for bonfire and he'd not flinch and be fine.

Norbert barks a little to them if they suddenly go off out of nowhere which they have been recently, however I always try to just pretend nothing is going on, maybe turn the TV or music up a tad louder and tell him all is ok and he tends to settle down.

Do think the less we react the less they do, but then I know there are dogs who are just so reactive to them regardless (my sister has a dog who is petrified of them).
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 8, 2022, 09:33:35 am
Our beautiful Irish Terrier Peggy has taken a sudden downturn over the last 24 hrs. She is 14 and has lived a truly exceptional dog life, had 6 beautiful puppies even with a traumatic pregnancy, she has lived in California, swam on Malibu beach , walked round Beverly Hills and been to every park in Liverpool gathering compliments everywhere she went. Yesterday though her back legs have finally given up and she hasnt been able to move since 6pm last night. (Why do these things happen Friday night after the vets close??) Shortly we have to go to the vets for maybe her final appointment and we are devastated that this looks like the end for her. We knew this day was approaching but it is so much harder than I expected. I love this dog so much.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 9, 2022, 02:02:20 am
Agh mate, heartbreaking that. Poor thing
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 9, 2022, 06:03:51 am
Im sorry to hear that, mate. I truly am.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
October 9, 2022, 07:18:06 am
Thanks for your kind words, I would like to thank the brilliant staff and particularly the vet at Woolton Vets for looking after Peggy and us yesterday, they made one of the hardest moments into something peaceful and respectful. It doesnt stop the pain of the loss but seeing her go so gently was a massive help to us . Obviously we had a very difficult day yesterday and waking up early to see the cat and our other Irish Terrier both asleep together in Peggys bed has broken me again this morning.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
November 17, 2022, 11:50:49 am
Just thought I'd see if anyone else's dog does this.  Whenever he hears anything in the back he rushes over to the door to be let out, but it's pissing down outside today so he doesn't actually go out, just looks into the garden through the open door.  But... when I close the door and he turns around to head back to his spot on the sofa, he shakes himself dry, even though he didn't actually get rained on, he just saw rain from inside.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
November 17, 2022, 01:08:16 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 17, 2022, 11:50:49 am
Just thought I'd see if anyone else's dog does this.  Whenever he hears anything in the back he rushes over to the door to be let out, but it's pissing down outside today so he doesn't actually go out, just looks into the garden through the open door.  But... when I close the door and he turns around to head back to his spot on the sofa, he shakes himself dry, even though he didn't actually get rained on, he just saw rain from inside.

Friends of mine worked at the Dogs Trust for years and they were taught that when dogs shake they're essentially 'shaking off their mood'. It's a simplistic take, but also fairly accurate as you'll often see dogs do it when they stop playing for example. Mine do it all the time when they've been rucking with each other and then stop (usually because I've barked at them to stop play-fighting!).

With yours, have you noticed if he does it regardless of the weather? One of mine is really territorial with my flat so whenever she sees dogs walking past outside her hackles will be raised and she'll growl, but once they've passed she always 'shakes it off' so to speak.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
November 17, 2022, 03:12:09 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 17, 2022, 01:08:16 pm
With yours, have you noticed if he does it regardless of the weather? One of mine is really territorial with my flat so whenever she sees dogs walking past outside her hackles will be raised and she'll growl, but once they've passed she always 'shakes it off' so to speak.

Nah he only does it after getting wet, or just looking at rain from inside.  I've not seen him shake off being mad at people outside, though, he generally just huffs to himself a little once they're out of the way.

Dogs are great.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
November 17, 2022, 03:59:17 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 17, 2022, 11:50:49 am
Just thought I'd see if anyone else's dog does this.  Whenever he hears anything in the back he rushes over to the door to be let out, but it's pissing down outside today so he doesn't actually go out, just looks into the garden through the open door.  But... when I close the door and he turns around to head back to his spot on the sofa, he shakes himself dry, even though he didn't actually get rained on, he just saw rain from inside.

Its associative behaviour.

He associates the door as an entry point of "potential" danger and that its his "duty" to protect you from that. You can train him to not react to anything by

1. Showing him that you are incharge and that its all fine --> What you do is, pull him to the side, have a look around and then go back indoors and call him in. And do it with an aura of confidence. He will learn that what he sees as a danger is being taken care of by someone thats an "alpha". Do this many times and each time step away from the door. I mean, first go through the door, then look through the window, and then peep out of the kitchen area like that. But do them in baby steps. I mean really baby baby steps. And each time you do, and you walk back, pat on his shoulder and congratulate him.

2. Distract him momentarily by throwing him a fav toy and such. He will learn to associate the noise outdoors as a play time and disconnect it with what he considers a danger. Keep the choice of toy constant and he will probably get you the toy when he hears the noise.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
November 17, 2022, 05:23:07 pm
Quote from: tubby on November 17, 2022, 11:50:49 am
Just thought I'd see if anyone else's dog does this.  Whenever he hears anything in the back he rushes over to the door to be let out, but it's pissing down outside today so he doesn't actually go out, just looks into the garden through the open door.  But... when I close the door and he turns around to head back to his spot on the sofa, he shakes himself dry, even though he didn't actually get rained on, he just saw rain from inside.

People do it too. "It makes you shudder", and give a little shivering shudder.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
November 18, 2022, 09:22:31 am
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on November 17, 2022, 03:59:17 pm
.

It's interesting because I've always encouraged that type of behaviour in my dogs but it depends what you're looking for. I was burgled years back so it's always been top of the list of behaviours I look for and encourage.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 01:05:27 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 18, 2022, 09:22:31 am
It's interesting because I've always encouraged that type of behaviour in my dogs but it depends what you're looking for. I was burgled years back so it's always been top of the list of behaviours I look for and encourage.

Well yes it definitely depends on what you are looking for.

But in any case, you want to show your dog that you are the alpha. In your absence, the dog may assume that role and once you are back into the vicinity, he/she must give you back that crown.

In that regard, some dogs are much easier to train than others. Doberman, Pinscher, and Alsatian are all natural guard dogs. So it going to take a lot more effort to establish yourself as the alpha. But thats all it takes. Time and effort.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 03:56:33 pm
Not advice butours has taken to sniffing out slippers/socks and he went quiet for a few minutes the other day and I found him stuck to one of our sea shoes by the Velcro, just sat there patiently waiting for someone to remove it from his beard
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 04:08:35 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:56:33 pm
Not advice butours has taken to sniffing out slippers/socks and he went quiet for a few minutes the other day and I found him stuck to one of our sea shoes by the Velcro, just sat there patiently waiting for someone to remove it from his beard

Mine loves socks, absolutely loves them, but only when you're wearing them. She wants the sock right now as soon as you take your shoe off, but once she has both of them she loses interest about 2 min later.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 03:05:16 pm
There used to be an Argos advert on the telly that had the exact same doorbell chime as ours. Whenever it came on, the dog would start barking and leg it to the front door.

Last year we got a Ring doorbell.

And now there's a Ring doorbell advert. Same response from the dog  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 03:07:46 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 03:56:33 pm
Not advice butours has taken to sniffing out slippers/socks and he went quiet for a few minutes the other day and I found him stuck to one of our sea shoes by the Velcro, just sat there patiently waiting for someone to remove it from his beard


 :lmao


This is disgusting, but...

I live with my wife and two daughters. You always know when one is 'on' because the dog always manages to find a pair of worn knickers, takes them into a corner, and sets about licking away at them   :puke2
