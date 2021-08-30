I'm looking after a friend's dog while they are traveling and he's got one bad habit.
He's an 11 year old Wheaten so pretty smart, and he's really chilled out - great with other dogs - walks to heel - all of that.But when someone rings the doorbell he goes mental, barks really loud and looks to me like he could snap at the visitor for a few seconds when the door is opened
- and then he relaxes and - the agitated frenzy last about 30 seconds in total - it's a bit scary I'm quite used to dogs but he scares me a bit. the rest of the time he is super friendly and relaxed. I'm happy to walk him off the lead as he ambles along next to me and never runs off.
The thing about the doorbell is I live in an apartment (high floor) so people have to ring it t get in, so it's deliveries, mail, friends, my wife if she's forgotten the key, seems like 2 or 3 times a day.
So what would be the best way to train him not to do it? if anyone has any advice, cheers