Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 30, 2021, 10:28:11 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on August 29, 2021, 11:16:17 pm
Fair do's , it sounds like your the first place they'd look. I used to have my mates Neopolitan Mastiff turn up at our's late at night for a "sleep over " with our Jack Russell but I'd always send him a text.  One night he opened the door and just walked in  :o They'd be f*cking around in the kitchen all night keeping me awake...Pair of tw@s  ;D

This one spent most of the time hiding under the kitchen table(unless someone opened the fridge),I think our dog's a bit too much for her.

When she first started visiting us we had an elderly spaniel who took no notice of her;the one we have now is only a year old and very 'enthusiastic'. ::)
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 30, 2021, 11:32:06 am
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on August 29, 2021, 10:30:12 pm
Well my pup got grabbed by the neck and shook today by what looked like a staff/ mastiff cross My dog was off lead playing with a big bulldog and a Spaniel ( In a public park ) when he ran towards the dog, which was on a lead with an old guy walking it.  All the guy was doing was pulling on it's harness and shouting at his dog to get off  ::) which obviously wasn't working so I ran over and punched the dog on it's eye, which luckily for both the dog's did the trick ( Especially his because when it doesn't have a collar on and you cant choke it out plan B involves lethal force ) I told him he should have a muzzle on his dog and he told me to f#ck off and keep my dog on a lead.
While he was walking off  I asked him for his details in case of any vet bills, and all he kept saying was" f*ck off your dog should be on a lead " I told the prick if it happens again I'll kill it so get a f*cking muzzle on it...
That been said  that spray might be a better alternative, because I really, really don't want to go down that road.

Luckily not too much damage done and within a minute my pup was back playfighting with the big bulldog and spaniel like nothing had happed   ;D

His dog definitely sounds like it needs a muzzle if its doing shit like that. But one rule I always stick to with my dogs is if there is a dog nearby on a lead, mine get clipped on too. The trainer in the puppy class we took them both to said if another dog is on its lead, theres a reason for it and if another dog approaches it that isnt on one, the other dog could feel threatened and could attack. If I ever had a dog that would do what that dog did to yours though, its definitely be on a muzzle and getting walked in quieter areas. Thankfully I like to think were responsible owners so would never have dogs whod do that to another dog! Although our jackapoo can be a grumpy little shit at times  ;D

Both of ours only want to play and would never do anything themselves but our cockapoo just wants to say hello to everyone and is soft as shite so its to protect him more than anything. Our jackapoo is just obsessed with his ball so he very rarely approaches other dogs when he has that anyway!

Unfortunately a lot of irresponsible owners out there.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 30, 2021, 12:59:02 pm
Yeah Ive always made sure mine is on the lead if another is. Although 100% if the other dog is potentially aggressive it should have a muzzle, even one of those soft muzzles would be enough to help prevent something happening like that.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 30, 2021, 10:00:35 pm
Got talking to few owners today,...His dog has done it before a few times, seems it's always small dogs and according one old lady (who won't let her dog off incase he turns up) one of them had to be put to sleep and he got cautioned by the Police. Yesterday he saw three dog off lead playing and knowing what he knows about his dog, he carried on walking towards us regardless, when he could of gone another way. Facts are's he's an horrible c*nt who doesn't give a f *ck...   
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 30, 2021, 10:28:34 pm
Sounds a massive twat and feel for his dog as itll be him who gets the ultimate punishment if he does it again.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 30, 2021, 11:26:36 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 30, 2021, 10:28:34 pm
Sounds a massive twat and feel for his dog as itll be him who gets the ultimate punishment if he does it again.
There seems to be a lot of oap's who walk their dogs there in the afternoon and they all seem to know of him. It honestly feels like he's been intimidating them last few years (he's over 6 ft tall and swears at them if they say anything and he never scolds his dog when it lunges at other dogs )
 I'm thinking he's got an axe to grind since his caution and compo for the dog that had to be put to sleep. He needs an ASBO. 
Edit
He's an ex Boxer and the dog is actually a bitch whose just had another litter, apparently he breeds it regularly.
August 31, 2021, 03:52:00 pm
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 31, 2021, 01:39:48 am
I'm looking after a friend's dog while they are traveling and he's got one bad habit.
He's an 11 year old Wheaten so pretty smart, and he's really chilled out - great with other dogs - walks to heel - all of that.

But when someone rings the doorbell he goes mental, barks really loud and looks to me like he could snap at the visitor for a few seconds when the door is opened - and then he relaxes and - the agitated frenzy last about 30 seconds in total  - it's a bit scary I'm quite used to dogs but he scares me a bit. the rest of the time he is super friendly and relaxed. I'm happy to walk him off the lead as he ambles along next to me and never runs off.

The thing about the doorbell is I live in an apartment (high floor) so people have to ring it t get in, so it's deliveries, mail, friends, my wife if she's forgotten the key, seems like 2 or 3 times a day.

So what would be the best way to train him not to do it? if anyone has any advice, cheers  :wave
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 31, 2021, 07:20:11 am
Quote from: kavah on August 31, 2021, 01:39:48 am
I'm looking after a friend's dog while they are traveling and he's got one bad habit.
He's an 11 year old Wheaten so pretty smart, and he's really chilled out - great with other dogs - walks to heel - all of that.

But when someone rings the doorbell he goes mental, barks really loud and looks to me like he could snap at the visitor for a few seconds when the door is opened - and then he relaxes and - the agitated frenzy last about 30 seconds in total  - it's a bit scary I'm quite used to dogs but he scares me a bit. the rest of the time he is super friendly and relaxed. I'm happy to walk him off the lead as he ambles along next to me and never runs off.

The thing about the doorbell is I live in an apartment (high floor) so people have to ring it t get in, so it's deliveries, mail, friends, my wife if she's forgotten the key, seems like 2 or 3 times a day.

So what would be the best way to train him not to do it? if anyone has any advice, cheers  :wave

I think if shes forgetting her keys 2-3 times a day it would be far easier training the wife to remember to take her keys than it will be to stop the dog barking 😬😬
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 31, 2021, 07:59:37 am
Quote from: kavah on August 31, 2021, 01:39:48 am
I'm looking after a friend's dog while they are traveling and he's got one bad habit.
He's an 11 year old Wheaten so pretty smart, and he's really chilled out - great with other dogs - walks to heel - all of that.

But when someone rings the doorbell he goes mental, barks really loud and looks to me like he could snap at the visitor for a few seconds when the door is opened - and then he relaxes and - the agitated frenzy last about 30 seconds in total  - it's a bit scary I'm quite used to dogs but he scares me a bit. the rest of the time he is super friendly and relaxed. I'm happy to walk him off the lead as he ambles along next to me and never runs off.

The thing about the doorbell is I live in an apartment (high floor) so people have to ring it t get in, so it's deliveries, mail, friends, my wife if she's forgotten the key, seems like 2 or 3 times a day.

So what would be the best way to train him not to do it? if anyone has any advice, cheers  :wave

Considering he's 11 and you only have him for 3 weeks...put a sticker over the doorbell button with your phone number and "don't ring doorbell, baby asleep".

But maybe he's just new to doorbells and will chill out once he's got used to it.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 31, 2021, 08:11:26 am
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on August 31, 2021, 07:20:11 am
I think if shes forgetting her keys 2-3 times a day it would be far easier training the wife to remember to take her keys than it will be to stop the dog barking 😬😬

Ha - it seems like that sometimes  ;D

Quote from: redbyrdz on August 31, 2021, 07:59:37 am
Considering he's 11 and you only have him for 3 weeks...put a sticker over the doorbell button with your phone number and "don't ring doorbell, baby asleep".

I live in a high rise - so it's just one keypad for all units - there are 50 odd apartments, so not individual numbers if you know what I mean - so apartment 2 on floor 15 they hit 215 on the keypad - I suppose I could leave a big note down there. In the meantime I've got a bag of treats for him - but feel I'm training him to bark more when the bell rings to get a treat - like Pavlov's dog experiment -  ;D  -
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 31, 2021, 08:18:03 am
Its likely been conditioned into him by now, so would be hard to break.

Personally Id get their attention with a high value treat (but of chicken or cheese is good for this). Get them in a sit and get someone to ring the doorbell as you keep their attention. If they ignore the bell reward. If they go mental get their attention again, get them in a sit and then reward.

Repeat, repeat, repeat and keep on repeating!!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
August 31, 2021, 10:41:47 pm
^ yes good shout, just reading the Dog Whisperer's website and he says the same sort of thing, I reckon I could do it over a day or two. Need to roast a chicken  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 21, 2021, 10:42:31 pm
just got a cavapoochon, 9 weeks old, shes absolutely boss.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 21, 2021, 11:09:23 pm
A what?!  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 22, 2021, 09:20:17 am
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 22, 2021, 09:22:03 am
Quote from: tray fenny on September 21, 2021, 10:42:31 pm
just got a cavapoochon, 9 weeks old, shes absolutely boss.

A Campachoochoo?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
September 22, 2021, 04:34:35 pm
Quote from: tray fenny on September 21, 2021, 10:42:31 pm
just got a cavapoochon, 9 weeks old, shes absolutely boss.


We've got a Cavachon and she's the sweetest, softest little thing. Yours will have you wrapped round he little paw in no time.

My phone threw out one of those "3 years ago today..." things yesterday, and it was the pics/vids of us on the day we brought her home. So cute!!

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 09:17:25 pm
Are people still taking their dogs out for walks at the minute? Im hearing that there is a new strain of Parvo that is killing a lot of dogs lately, Ive been keeping mine in but shes getting sad and has loads of energy to burn. Shes had all the vaccines required but apparently this new strain is really bad.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:32:16 am
My cousin has been sending me screenshots of Facebook posts saying that, has anyone had anything from a vet about it? Seems to be most of the city listed in the posts as hot spots. Our dog has still been going out and all the regulars are still taking theirs out.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 09:05:27 am
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:32:16 am
My cousin has been sending me screenshots of Facebook posts saying that, has anyone had anything from a vet about it? Seems to be most of the city listed in the posts as hot spots. Our dog has still been going out and all the regulars are still taking theirs out.

I haven't had any discussion with a vet personally but my girlfriend spoke to somebody who went to a vets and the vet has two dogs and said she won't even take them out at the minute due to the severity of it. I know that's hearsay but still scary if true.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 09:45:29 am
This is the last one he sent me:

Quote
Parvovirus/Gastro HEM
Hotspots in Liverpool
Keep your Dogs inside!! Whatever this is
it's killing fully vaccinated Dogs. Areas:
Anfield Anfield Park Bootle Croxteth
Croxteth Hall Park Gateacre Halewood
Huyton-Kirkdale-Litherland-Wavertree
Walton Prescot
These are the areas where we have seen
a rise in cases over the last few days-
week. The virus is all over the city.

We stopped taking him to Croxteth ages ago because there was a warning of Parvo there. Trouble is, can't really keep him totally in cos he's a really active dog and he drives you up the wall until he gets his way!
