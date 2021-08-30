Well my pup got grabbed by the neck and shook today by what looked like a staff/ mastiff cross My dog was off lead playing with a big bulldog and a Spaniel ( In a public park ) when he ran towards the dog, which was on a lead with an old guy walking it. All the guy was doing was pulling on it's harness and shouting at his dog to get off which obviously wasn't working so I ran over and punched the dog on it's eye, which luckily for both the dog's did the trick ( Especially his because when it doesn't have a collar on and you cant choke it out plan B involves lethal force ) I told him he should have a muzzle on his dog and he told me to f#ck off and keep my dog on a lead.

While he was walking off I asked him for his details in case of any vet bills, and all he kept saying was" f*ck off your dog should be on a lead " I told the prick if it happens again I'll kill it so get a f*cking muzzle on it...

That been said that spray might be a better alternative, because I really, really don't want to go down that road.



Luckily not too much damage done and within a minute my pup was back playfighting with the big bulldog and spaniel like nothing had happed



His dog definitely sounds like it needs a muzzle if its doing shit like that. But one rule I always stick to with my dogs is if there is a dog nearby on a lead, mine get clipped on too. The trainer in the puppy class we took them both to said if another dog is on its lead, theres a reason for it and if another dog approaches it that isnt on one, the other dog could feel threatened and could attack. If I ever had a dog that would do what that dog did to yours though, its definitely be on a muzzle and getting walked in quieter areas. Thankfully I like to think were responsible owners so would never have dogs whod do that to another dog! Although our jackapoo can be a grumpy little shit at timesBoth of ours only want to play and would never do anything themselves but our cockapoo just wants to say hello to everyone and is soft as shite so its to protect him more than anything. Our jackapoo is just obsessed with his ball so he very rarely approaches other dogs when he has that anyway!Unfortunately a lot of irresponsible owners out there.