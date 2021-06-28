We're now at the stage where my missus won't go on holiday without our fog. In 2019 my parents minded her (the dog, not 'the wife') and she was fine, but my mum's Alzheimer's has got worse and my couldn't cope with looking after a dog for a week as well.



Trouble is, she's really clingy. We used to leave here home alone for 2 days a week and she was *alright* but since lockdown and me working mostly from home (with kids also at home for 5 and half months last year), she's got really bad. If we have to leave her for a few hours, she'll have collected items of ours around her by the time we return (socks, pyjamas, shoes, etc), then goes proper nuts when we return. It's cute and everything, but it makes us worry about her mental state when we leave her. The last couple of times she's stayed at my parents for just a day or night-day, she's pined all the time she's been there.



Kennels are rules out, as are dog hotels really. I know you can get dog-minders, but I don't know if she'd take to one. And my wife would fret all the time we were away.



Took her to France in a villa on the west coast with us last year and it was great, but I'm worried now we won't get another family holiday that needs a flight.



What does everyone else do?



