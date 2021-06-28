« previous next »
Author Topic: Rox's Dog Advice Thread  (Read 294995 times)

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,859
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4600 on: June 28, 2021, 09:15:10 pm »
Does anybody elses dog love watching sports on tv? My 18 month old loves watching Footy, Snooker and now shes watching Wimbledon! I think its the balls on screen that she loves watching haha.
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4601 on: June 28, 2021, 09:54:45 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2021, 09:15:10 pm
Does anybody elses dog love watching sports on tv? My 18 month old loves watching Footy, Snooker and now shes watching Wimbledon! I think its the balls on screen that she loves watching haha.
Our dog who died in 2015 used to love watching Crufts, The Bill and Wheeler Dealers.

It was surprising that he liked Crufts because he'd normally kick off if he saw a dog on the telly, but he used to lie down in front of the box and watch Crufts from start to finish without a peep out of him.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4602 on: June 28, 2021, 10:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 28, 2021, 09:54:45 pm
Our dog who died in 2015 used to love watching Crufts, The Bill and Wheeler Dealers.

It was surprising that he liked Crufts because he'd normally kick off if he saw a dog on the telly, but he used to lie down in front of the box and watch Crufts from start to finish without a peep out of him.

The only thing our dog watches is the AA advert,she's fascinated by it.
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,859
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4603 on: June 28, 2021, 10:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 28, 2021, 09:54:45 pm
Our dog who died in 2015 used to love watching Crufts, The Bill and Wheeler Dealers.

It was surprising that he liked Crufts because he'd normally kick off if he saw a dog on the telly, but he used to lie down in front of the box and watch Crufts from start to finish without a peep out of him.

The Bill?!  ;D

Did he want to be a police dog?
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4604 on: June 29, 2021, 01:20:25 am »
Quote from: Slippers on June 28, 2021, 10:25:00 pm
The only thing our dog watches is the AA advert,she's fascinated by it.
Mrs Spion and I love that ad too. 😄
Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,493
  • Bitters Are Gobshites.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4605 on: June 29, 2021, 01:23:32 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2021, 10:53:58 pm
The Bill?!  ;D

Did he want to be a police dog?
I think he wanted to be a villain more than a police dog.

He stole a ten pound note out of my mum's handbag once. I found him with it in his mouth.  :roger
« Last Edit: June 29, 2021, 02:18:57 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4606 on: June 29, 2021, 08:46:14 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 29, 2021, 01:23:32 am
I think he wanted to be a villain more than a police dog.

He stole a ten pound not out of my mum's handbag once. I found him with it in his mouth.  :roger
Thats one of the things I love about doggos. The random and silly stuff they do. I can imagine how proud he was when he managed to get hold of that note.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4607 on: June 29, 2021, 12:34:35 pm »
Ah that's shit, horrible when a dog dies  :(
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4608 on: June 29, 2021, 12:41:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 28, 2021, 09:15:10 pm
Does anybody elses dog love watching sports on tv? My 18 month old loves watching Footy, Snooker and now shes watching Wimbledon! I think its the balls on screen that she loves watching haha.


Our has zero interest in the telly, never watches it.

But there's an Argos ad that has the exact same doorbell ring as ours and, when it's on, she'll start barking and run to the front door.



PS - sorry to hear about your loss, Dalarr.  :'(
Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,927
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4609 on: June 29, 2021, 03:20:10 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on June 28, 2021, 06:22:23 pm
Our beautiful Staffordshire Bullterrier was put down today after nine glorious years of cuddling and long walks.

Sorry to hear that.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4610 on: June 29, 2021, 03:32:23 pm »
Quote from: dalarr on June 28, 2021, 06:22:23 pm
Our beautiful Staffordshire Bullterrier was put down today after nine glorious years of cuddling and long walks. We had talked to our daughters beforehand and they are taking it relatively well.
I was never a dog person until I met my wife. We decided to get a doggo nine years ago and aside from my daughters its the best thing thats ever happened to me. I became more empathetic, more active and a lot more calmer. Nothing beats the feeling of a soft and cuddly Staffy under the blanket during Winter.

I used to look down on dog people until I got one on my own and became the worst of the worst. Im the annoying twat that shows pictures of my dog at work. Its amazing how emotionally attached one becomes to a dog. They are wonderful animals and I wish you all many healthy and happy years with your pets.

I'm so sorry for your loss.

Hopefully knowing you gave your friend the best life possible will bring you some comfort in the days ahead.
Offline dalarr

  • Call me sensitive
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,770
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4611 on: June 30, 2021, 08:21:50 am »
Thank you all. Sincerely.
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4612 on: July 16, 2021, 12:14:24 am »
Just collected my new puppy Lakeland / Paterdale cross working stock 13 week old I'm going to call him Tyke.   :) :) :)
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4613 on: July 16, 2021, 01:45:24 pm »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on July 16, 2021, 12:14:24 am
Just collected my new puppy Lakeland / Paterdale cross working stock 13 week old I'm going to call him Tyke.   :) :) :)

Let the puppy fun begin!
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4614 on: July 18, 2021, 08:26:40 am »
As all dog owners with a garden we love that they can be outside all day rather than cooped up like before but obviously in this weather and no shade it's not possible.

So we've come up with the solution of opening the boot of the car, it's an SUV and where they always travel, then opening all the windows and letting them come and go as they please.

The car is in the shade and on the north side of the house so it's lovely and cool, usually with a nice breeze.
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4615 on: July 18, 2021, 08:51:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 18, 2021, 08:26:40 am
As all dog owners with a garden we love that they can be outside all day rather than cooped up like before but obviously in this weather and no shade it's not possible.

So we've come up with the solution of opening the boot of the car, it's an SUV and where they always travel, then opening all the windows and letting them come and go as they please.

The car is in the shade and on the north side of the house so it's lovely and cool, usually with a nice breeze.

Any shade in our garden is claimed by next door's cat,poor Scout's got no chance.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4616 on: July 18, 2021, 09:34:09 am »
Quote from: Slippers on July 18, 2021, 08:51:52 am
Any shade in our garden is claimed by next door's cat,poor Scout's got no chance.

That's our problem, we have no shade anywhere till maybe 6pm unless like yesterday when I ended up putting my lounger in the border.

Hopefully I'll have my massive 3mtr brolly by Wednesday so I can stay out all day without frazzling.  I'm already like a crisp 🙄
Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4617 on: July 18, 2021, 10:17:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on July 18, 2021, 09:34:09 am
That's our problem, we have no shade anywhere till maybe 6pm unless like yesterday when I ended up putting my lounger in the border.

Hopefully I'll have my massive 3mtr brolly by Wednesday so I can stay out all day without frazzling.  I'm already like a crisp 🙄

The bottom half of the garden's quite shaded thanks to two massive sycamores on a patch of grass behind next door's garden but Scout prefers to lie on the deck.

There's only a tiny patch of shade there until mid afternoon and it also happens to be the cat's favourite spot.
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4618 on: July 18, 2021, 11:13:47 am »
Quote from: Slippers on July 18, 2021, 10:17:20 am
The bottom half of the garden's quite shaded thanks to two massive sycamores on a patch of grass behind next door's garden but Scout prefers to lie on the deck.

There's only a tiny patch of shade there until mid afternoon and it also happens to be the cat's favourite spot.

We had a cat audaciously saunter across the garden the other night.  I really thought Lucas would get it as it didn't seem to appreciate the dangers of not running but thankfully it escaped.

He hates anything that trespasses on or near his property.  Cats, rabbits, sheep, birds, squirrels, he can smell them from a mile off and goes round the boundaries barking and snarling.
Offline bigbonedrawky

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,012
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4619 on: July 26, 2021, 02:26:46 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 16, 2021, 01:45:24 pm
Let the puppy fun begin!
He's a terror Craig chewing, biting, tearing and digging and of course a couple of other things ending in ing... I'd forgotten how exhaustive it can all be.
He had 2nd jab today so another week of his lockdown and the fun begins... 
Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,850
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4620 on: August 2, 2021, 02:20:21 pm »
We're now at the stage where my missus won't go on holiday without our fog. In 2019 my parents minded her (the dog, not 'the wife') and she was fine, but my mum's Alzheimer's has got worse and my couldn't cope with looking after a dog for a week as well.

Trouble is, she's really clingy. We used to leave here home alone for 2 days a week and she was *alright* but since lockdown and me working mostly from home (with kids also at home for 5 and half months last year), she's got really bad. If we have to leave her for a few hours, she'll have collected items of ours around her by the time we return (socks, pyjamas, shoes, etc), then goes proper nuts when we return. It's cute and everything, but it makes us worry about her mental state when we leave her. The last couple of times she's stayed at my parents for just a day or night-day, she's pined all the time she's been there.

Kennels are rules out, as are dog hotels really. I know you can get dog-minders, but I don't know if she'd take to one. And my wife would fret all the time we were away.

Took her to France in a villa on the west coast with us last year and it was great, but I'm worried now we won't get another family holiday that needs a flight.

What does everyone else do?

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4621 on: August 2, 2021, 02:27:27 pm »
We both work from home but we made sure he was left from the moment we got him, building up from just a few mins to a few hours. Also helps we've both got dog loving parents who are more than happy to have him so he's gone to both of theirs numerous times.

I'd def try and work on leaving her for periods of time even if you're not really having to go anywhere. Crate training really helps with this too. Leave her with entertaining stuff to do like frozen kong toys, etc.
Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,164
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4622 on: August 4, 2021, 11:51:50 pm »
Where's Rox when you need him?


Bought a border collie pup recently but having a few issues with her. I am not a dog person but 'The Fam' wanted one for years. It would take too long to describe it all but in case there's a border collie expert out there I'd love an IM!
Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,894
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4623 on: August 5, 2021, 12:00:55 am »
Quote from: Filler. on August  4, 2021, 11:51:50 pm
Where's Rox when you need him?


Bought a border collie pup recently but having a few issues with her. I am not a dog person but 'The Fam' wanted one for years. It would take too long to describe it all but in case there's a border collie expert out there I'd love an IM!

We've had border collies for 25yrs I'm no expert but happy to help if I can mate.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,074
  • YNWA
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4624 on: August 5, 2021, 12:02:46 am »
Quote from: Filler. on August  4, 2021, 11:51:50 pm
Where's Rox when you need him?


Bought a border collie pup recently but having a few issues with her. I am not a dog person but 'The Fam' wanted one for years. It would take too long to describe it all but in case there's a border collie expert out there I'd love an IM!

I mean dogs are dogs and there are plenty in here who can help. Ask away.

Ive grown up with an Old English Sheepdog, had a Bulldog and Bullmastiff and now have a bulldog pup. Plenty of others are experienced owners too.
Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,164
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4625 on: August 5, 2021, 12:42:39 am »
cheers all. May ping an update one day soon  :thumbup
Offline hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,406
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 01:16:22 am »
Dog Attack Spray... Repellent.. any advice... (sorry if been asked before)

i have a jack russell 12 yrs old, lately round my area there have been a couple of nasty attacks by pitbull type dogs (owners fault-not the dogs)
one small dog died (terrible) and a large St Bruno nearly had an ear almost torn off  :no

I take dog out everyday, woodlands etc.. but my missus takes him out at weekends, long walk and mentions the amount of young lads with these kind of dogs (the lads are generally good)
I'd like to get some kind of protection for our dog & her... after looking all over the web the main one to buy is:

First Strike K9 Spray dog attack deterrent spray £16.50   Ebay .. any thoughts, recomendations etc... Thanks.. Hixx .. (I wanted Pepper Spray by Sabre USA - but illegal here)
