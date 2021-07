Does anybody elseís dog love watching sports on tv? My 18 month old loves watching Footy, Snooker and now sheís watching Wimbledon! I think itís the balls on screen that she loves watching haha.



Our dog who died in 2015 used to love watching Crufts, The Bill and Wheeler Dealers.It was surprising that he liked Crufts because he'd normally kick off if he saw a dog on the telly, but he used to lie down in front of the box and watch Crufts from start to finish without a peep out of him.