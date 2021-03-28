« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4560 on: March 28, 2021, 08:46:23 am
He looks like he's laughing his bits off in that last photo. :)
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4561 on: March 28, 2021, 11:46:23 am
Slippers on March 28, 2021, 08:46:23 am
He looks like he's laughing his bits off in that last photo. :)

Yeah he absolutely loves his belly being tickled and pulls a weird bat face when you do  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4562 on: March 28, 2021, 01:52:54 pm
That pic of him in the shelf reminds me of when Floyd was a puppy and he kept climbing in the shelves in my office 🥰
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4563 on: March 28, 2021, 01:57:22 pm
Claire. on March 28, 2021, 01:52:54 pm
That pic of him in the shelf reminds me of when Floyd was a puppy and he kept climbing in the shelves in my office 🥰

Yeah hes obsessed with that shelf and the bottom shelf on the TV cabinet. Continually gets on them and falls asleep.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4564 on: March 28, 2021, 02:38:24 pm
Slippers on March 28, 2021, 08:46:23 am
He looks like he's laughing his bits off in that last photo. :)
I have to update Mrs. Spion with the latest pictures of Norbert, and when she saw that one last night she said "aww, he's laughing his head off there." 😄

I think she loves Norbs more than she loves me these days. 😤
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4565 on: March 28, 2021, 02:47:53 pm
Son of Spion＊ on March 28, 2021, 02:38:24 pm
I have to update Mrs. Spion with the latest pictures of Norbert, and when she saw that one last night she said "aww, he's laughing his head off there." 😄

I think she loves Norbs more than she loves me these days. 😤

Yeah Ive def fallen into second place with my missus.

Just taken him on a walk down Albert Dock and hes such a fucking flirt. Sitting nicely to be stroked then rolling on his back to have him belly tickled.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4566 on: April 2, 2021, 09:59:30 am
I hope all of you with pups weren't woken up too early this morning 😊
The Mrs and I have decided we are going to adopt a rescue dog, rather than go for a puppy.
We were 50/50 before, but after reading this article we've decided to adopt (we don't live in Scotland, but I can see things being similar in England). https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/amp/uk-scotland-56546206

I was recently told about a friend of a friend who returned his Beagle puppy bought during lockdown to the breeder after a week as it was "barking too much", but I suppose atleast it wasn't just dumped at a shelter.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4567 on: April 2, 2021, 10:14:09 am
Cant even read those stories cos they make me so angry, just selfish c*nts.

We never get a sleep in with ours, he wakes you up religiously at 7 cos he wants his breakfast, best advice I can give anyone is dont even entertain feeding your dog early if youre not a morning person, once theyre in a routine youve got no hope of a lie in ever again!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4568 on: April 2, 2021, 10:28:49 am
Claire. on April  2, 2021, 10:14:09 am
Cant even read those stories cos they make me so angry, just selfish c*nts.

We never get a sleep in with ours, he wakes you up religiously at 7 cos he wants his breakfast, best advice I can give anyone is dont even entertain feeding your dog early if youre not a morning person, once theyre in a routine youve got no hope of a lie in ever again!

I have three kids, the days of a lie in are long gone for me 😭
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4569 on: April 2, 2021, 10:37:36 am
Ha, get the kids to do the dogs breakfast!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4570 on: April 2, 2021, 10:42:35 am
Claire. on April  2, 2021, 10:37:36 am
Ha, get the kids to do the dogs breakfast!

Claire you are a genius!!!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4571 on: April 6, 2021, 10:03:31 pm
Our little 4.2kg bulldog is now 9.2kg and growing fast.

Stayed at my gfs parents this weekend (she helps with her mums business) and he got some nice walks in Heaton Park. It was packed with people and dogs - took it all in his stride. Met dogs much smaller and wayyyyy bigger without a problem, walked off lead and ignored people, kids, dogs and kept relatively close, met kids and sat there as they stroked him and met adults and rolled on his back more excited.

His nipping has got harder but less often - hes def teething quite badly I think. Its really his only fault at the moment though, hes a proper relaxed lad.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4572 on: April 17, 2021, 04:36:36 pm
Embarrassed to say but had my first visit to Formby beach yesterday, having lived in Liverpool years ago and regularly visiting the in-laws in Manchester/Bolton over the years since. Great beach, cant believe weve never taken the dogs up there before. Any way we did it properly, had 5 dogs with us in total all off the lead was good fun! No surprises the dogs have been pretty quiet today ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4573 on: April 17, 2021, 04:53:17 pm
Broad Spectrum on April 17, 2021, 04:36:36 pm
Embarrassed to say but had my first visit to Formby beach yesterday, having lived in Liverpool years ago and regularly visiting the in-laws in Manchester/Bolton over the years since. Great beach, cant believe weve never taken the dogs up there before. Any way we did it properly, had 5 dogs with us in total all off the lead was good fun! No surprises the dogs have been pretty quiet today ;D

When we bought our now dearly departed dog as a puppy his first proper walk was up there. We parked up near Freshfield station then walked alongside the railway line then crossed the tracks at Fisherman's Crossing. You then get on Fisherman's Path, which takes you through pine woods to the dunes then the beach. Once on the beach we walked south again and came off at the car park that leads you back to Victoria Road.

He loved the entire day, and he had plenty of good socialising encounters. Another dog had a bit of a snarl at him too, but he stood his ground and toddled off full of confidence afterwards, so we knew he was going to be a feisty one. That was 15 years ago now, but we still remember it as a lovely day with our boy. Priceless memories.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4574 on: April 17, 2021, 06:50:59 pm
Weird you say that, Im staying at my parents tomorrow / Mon which is that way and said wed go for a walk there one or the days.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4575 on: April 17, 2021, 07:19:35 pm
Craig 🤔 on April 17, 2021, 06:50:59 pm
Weird you say that, Im staying at my parents tomorrow / Mon which is that way and said wed go for a walk there one or the days.
It's a nice walk. Norbert will love it if you are taking him.  :)
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4576 on: Today at 04:46:45 pm
Cracking deal on Premium Dog Food here guys.

Sign up and get 50% first box of food, then 25% off your second.

All natural food for your dog, first box less than £10, Human-quality meat and vegetables, gently cooked to create simple, tasty, and complete meals. All created with the right balance of vitamins and minerals for dogs of every age.

butternutbox.com/David1079

I get 50% off my next box if you sign up, then you can share with your friends and get the same if they sign up.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4577 on: Today at 04:49:53 pm
Nothing but raw food for Norbo!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4578 on: Today at 04:54:31 pm
Craig 🤔 on Today at 04:49:53 pm
Nothing but raw food for Norbo!

Unfortunately raw doesn't agree with my 2
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Reply #4579 on: Today at 04:57:35 pm
Scottish-Don on Today at 04:54:31 pm
Unfortunately raw doesn't agree with my 2

Oh really? Were you switching them from another type to raw? As it can take a while for their digestive systems to adapt to raw and it can get messy in the meantime!!
