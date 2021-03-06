Cheers for the reply Craig.
The Mrs and I aren't too fussed, as we individually have had a variety of dog breeds before we got together (Keeshond, Patterdale, Cretan Hound, Pomeranian and Old English Sheepdog to name a few) but nothing for the last 12 or so years and we've never owned a dog together.
We were looking for local rescue dogs in our area, but there wasn't anything suitable for re-homing with kids our age (we have a 9, 7 and 6 year old).
My daughter really wants a Cockapoo, but I'm not sure that would be a good idea as I've heard they aren't the best dogs to leave at home alone even for only a few hours.
Our house isn't the biggest (post war ex-council terrace), but we do have an enclosed garden and back yard and are a 2 minute walk from a huge park and woodland nature reserve and we go walking a lot with the kids.
I know it's a personal choice, but we're just struggling a bit with breeds at the moment as there is so much choice and we want to make the right one.
Any advice or recommendations would be greatly appreciated from anyone on here.