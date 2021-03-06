Craig, can you please post some more pictures of the Norbmeister please.



Mrs. Spion keeps pestering me for an updated picture now he's settled in. The cuter the better if you will, as it will earn me some brownie points.



How weird, I was literally going through my pics looking for some good ones. Will get some up shortly.Hes settled so well. Ive never met a puppy who is phased by so little like he is - hes so laid back its untrue. Hes put on 0.5kg in the 6 days weve had him, up from 4.4kg to 4.9kg, and he looks like a proper little bulldog now (all be it with a small head, but hes got the broad shoulders starting).Hes started to pick things up really quick too. Hes 9wks tomorrow and hes already nailed sit and down. He gives eye contact when you call his name and his leave it is getting there as well - hes obsessed with slippers though!Really not a fan of his crate being shut over though. Goes in there of his own accord during the day if its open, and will happily sleep away, but if I shut it over he whines and whines. So nights are still me sleeping on the sofa with his crate facing me - which is working as Im taking him out at around 1am before I sleep, 4am ish then he wakes sometime between 7-8am - with no mess between.