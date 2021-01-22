« previous next »
Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 22, 2021, 04:57:43 pm
Quote from: Devon Red on January 22, 2021, 04:47:53 pm
Definitely go for a rescue. Getting an 8 week old puppy is playing the genetic lottery. As other have said; rescue dogs come with behavioural assessments and often a lot of history. Many end up in rescue because of bad luck such as owners dying, others just get dumped when people get bored of them. Many have no or minimal behavioural 'issues'.

I mean you play just as much genetic lottery with a rescue. Possibly more so given you can often be totally unsure of its lineage.
Devon Red

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 22, 2021, 05:11:26 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 22, 2021, 04:57:43 pm
I mean you play just as much genetic lottery with a rescue. Possibly more so given you can often be totally unsure of its lineage.

Disagree. You know it's health (hip dysplasia, eye sight, hearing etc) and you know it's behaviour. Some behaviour changes might emerge in a new home, for sure, but there's much more data to go on than with an 8 week puppy. A decent rescue will have a behavioural report, plus you get to 'try before you buy' with meetings before committing.

With a puppy from a genuinely good breeder (and there are not enough of those) you can have certain expectations, but variations within litters can be huge, and within breeds as well.
Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 22, 2021, 05:50:53 pm
Quote from: Devon Red on January 22, 2021, 05:11:26 pm
Disagree. You know it's health (hip dysplasia, eye sight, hearing etc) and you know it's behaviour. Some behaviour changes might emerge in a new home, for sure, but there's much more data to go on than with an 8 week puppy. A decent rescue will have a behavioural report, plus you get to 'try before you buy' with meetings before committing.

Which rescues do the likes of a full hip score? We've been looking to adopt for the last 9 months, and I've yet to see a rescue (and I've spoken to/looked at 20+) which goes beyond dealing with immediate health issues. They'll note behaviour obviously - but then if you've an 8wk old puppy it's behaviour is down to your own training and it's often easier to teach good from the off than to try and train out bad.


With a puppy from a genuinely good breeder (and there are not enough of those) you can have certain expectations, but variations within litters can be huge, and within breeds as well.

Of course, but again, that's still the same for getting a rescue. Not all health issues are obvious, and a lot will not come to light until later in life as the dog ages. There's little info to go on if parents tested negative for various health issues which can be passed down, if there was severe inter breeding, etc.


At the end of the day there are 100% benefits to both options though, and I'd not say either is particularly worse or better than the other when all is weighed up.
Devon Red

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 22, 2021, 07:26:37 pm
I see what you mean on health issues, especially late developing issues which are highly predictable from genetic tests. Having said that, the rescue I have most knowledge of does full vet checks and will regularly get x-rays and use other diagnostics for anything concerning.

It's mostly on behaviour that I disagree. Genetics sets the boundaries for possibilities, life experiences (including training etc) influences within those set boundaries. Behaviour/personality is really not down to training to the degree that most people think. Personality is malleable to an extent, but only within a limited range of possibilities. There's no such thing as a blank slate. That's why organisations like Guide Dogs get so many rejects after training, even within a fairly small group of breeders. 

I'm not saying training isn't important, it's very important, but it can only shift behaviour/personality within a limited range. If I was looking for a specific personality type then I would 100% search rescues for the right adult dog over searching breeders for the potentially right puppy.

Anyway, I feel I'm nit-picking a bit at this point. I meant to write something pro-rescue rather than anti-breeder.
Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 22, 2021, 08:08:34 pm
Quote from: Devon Red on January 22, 2021, 07:26:37 pm
I see what you mean on health issues, especially late developing issues which are highly predictable from genetic tests. Having said that, the rescue I have most knowledge of does full vet checks and will regularly get x-rays and use other diagnostics for anything concerning.

Yeah theyll certainly all get checks on anything concerning that shows up from an initial vet check, but thats normally pretty much only things they are suffering with there and then. Its certainly not things like hip or eye scoring (the former needs a GA to carry out I believe, not sure on the latter). So as said, youre more in the dark than if you get a puppy as you can at least see their parents health test results (which most good breeders will do).

It's mostly on behaviour that I disagree. Genetics sets the boundaries for possibilities, life experiences (including training etc) influences within those set boundaries. Behaviour/personality is really not down to training to the degree that most people think. Personality is malleable to an extent, but only within a limited range of possibilities. There's no such thing as a blank slate. That's why organisations like Guide Dogs get so many rejects after training, even within a fairly small group of breeders. 

I'm not saying training isn't important, it's very important, but it can only shift behaviour/personality within a limited range. If I was looking for a specific personality type then I would 100% search rescues for the right adult dog over searching breeders for the potentially right puppy.

Anyway, I feel I'm nit-picking a bit at this point. I meant to write something pro-rescue rather than anti-breeder.

Im not sure using guide dogs as an example is that great. They are dogs which carry out a highly trained job and which require the right dog in the first place. Same goes for other specialist jobs dogs do (sheep dogs, for one).

What were on about is training a puppy to be a good pet - and there are very very very few dogs who if brought up correctly from 8 weeks (and before) wouldnt turn in to this. It is harder to train some breeds over others, and harder to breed some within any breed over others, but all have the capability.
Devon Red

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 23, 2021, 10:20:43 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 22, 2021, 08:08:34 pm
Im not sure using guide dogs as an example is that great. They are dogs which carry out a highly trained job and which require the right dog in the first place. Same goes for other specialist jobs dogs do (sheep dogs, for one).

What were on about is training a puppy to be a good pet - and there are very very very few dogs who if brought up correctly from 8 weeks (and before) wouldnt turn in to this. It is harder to train some breeds over others, and harder to breed some within any breed over others, but all have the capability.

The point with the guide dog example is that even with the most careful puppy selection plus dedicated long-term training/socialisation input from professionals the dropout rate is still pretty high, because personality/temperament is not as easy to influence by training as most people think. Puppy selection is one of the biggest challenges with training guide dogs, picking the right puppy is just not that reliable. This is one reason why other specialists like police dog handlers are increasingly recruiting from shelters. Key traits like working drive are easy to asses in an adult dog, and breed is less important than previously thought. Hence dogs like rescue staffies now being chosen for scent work.

On pet dogs the principle is the same. If I was choosing a dog for a specific personality trait/temperament then I would look for a rescue adult dog with that trait/temperament. Of course genetics, early life experience, training etc are all important, I'm not discounting any of those things, but it seems self-evident to me that an adult dog with a proper assessment is a safer bet in terms of temperament than an 8 week old puppy and the word of the breeder.
Naby Lad

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 01:24:36 pm
The price of puppies right now is another pro in the rescue box as well. I mean everything seems to be £2500 right now.
Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 01:34:26 pm
Quote from: Devon Red on January 23, 2021, 10:20:43 am
The point with the guide dog example is that even with the most careful puppy selection plus dedicated long-term training/socialisation input from professionals the dropout rate is still pretty high, because personality/temperament is not as easy to influence by training as most people think. Puppy selection is one of the biggest challenges with training guide dogs, picking the right puppy is just not that reliable. This is one reason why other specialists like police dog handlers are increasingly recruiting from shelters. Key traits like working drive are easy to asses in an adult dog, and breed is less important than previously thought. Hence dogs like rescue staffies now being chosen for scent work.

On pet dogs the principle is the same. If I was choosing a dog for a specific personality trait/temperament then I would look for a rescue adult dog with that trait/temperament. Of course genetics, early life experience, training etc are all important, I'm not discounting any of those things, but it seems self-evident to me that an adult dog with a proper assessment is a safer bet in terms of temperament than an 8 week old puppy and the word of the breeder.

I agree with all those example... for specialist jobs. Of course youre going to need to find very specific traits for guide dogs, police dogs, scent dogs, etc. And youre likely to find these traits easier in adult dogs than you will a puppy (but at the same time I highly doubt youll see a guide dog being trained from an adult dog because you also need to train those traits from a young age).

Once again though for someone wanting a pet dog, to simply be a pet, then picking out certain traits is really not so important unless youre looking for something specific (say a pet dog you can do agility with, or who you want to take mountaineering you with, etc). Simple training and socialisation will turn 99.9% of puppies into very good pets, as much as finding an adult rescue dog would (and without the worry of unknown past life experiences triggering an unwanted reaction from a rescue dog).
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 04:06:28 pm
I tried training Floyd to do agility. He could do all the things in isolation but fuckin ell, trying to get him to do a string of things when there's a good treat on offer, he just cheats to get it quicker ;D
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 04:17:10 pm
Quote from: Claire. on January 24, 2021, 04:06:28 pm
I tried training Floyd to do agility. He could do all the things in isolation but fuckin ell, trying to get him to do a string of things when there's a good treat on offer, he just cheats to get it quicker ;D

Our old dog used to do that,I told myself it was a sign of great intelligence.
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
Quote from: Slippers on January 24, 2021, 04:17:10 pm
Our old dog used to do that,I told myself it was a sign of great intelligence.
Our very first border collie hated playing fetch, his look would say, if you think I'm going to get that for you to throw it away again, think again. 

Then when we were with other dogs that did like to play he'd get it first then nonchalantly wander into the undergrowth, drop it, piss on it then walk off.

He was far too clever to play

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 08:17:04 pm
Quote from: reddebs on January 24, 2021, 04:52:50 pm
Our very first border collie hated playing fetch, his look would say, if you think I'm going to get that for you to throw it away again, think again. 

Then when we were with other dogs that did like to play he'd get it first then nonchalantly wander into the undergrowth, drop it, piss on it then walk off.

He was far too clever to play

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Meg would fetch a ball in the garden but if we brought one on our walks we'd have to fetch it ourselves.
Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 24, 2021, 08:29:32 pm
Arnie would fetch a football if I booted it far enough, but would then drop if 5m in front of me and walk to me. Like he was saying if he had to run 40m to go and get it then my lazy ass can do some of the work too.
Devon Red

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 25, 2021, 12:24:51 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 24, 2021, 01:34:26 pm
Simple training and socialisation will turn 99.9% of puppies into very good pets

With every possible variable absolutely optimal (genetics, breeder, early life experience, environment, owner commitment, owner knowledge, etc etc) you might get near that kind of figure. On average, much lower unfortunately.

But anyway, point being, if anyone is looking for a new dog first port of call should be your local rescue websites. Keep an eye on them, check every day as at the moment dogs are moving pretty quickly. If you see a dog that might match your requirements (think what is the dog bred to do and can I provide an outlet for the behaviour, and do I have the time/space/money to accommodate it's needs) then go along for a meeting, see if it clicks. Always meet a dog at least twice, make sure the rescue gives you thorough background info, and make sure they offer ongoing support with behaviour/training. Put the time in to finding the right dog for you and you won't go too far wrong.
redbyrdz

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 27, 2021, 04:08:09 pm
Just read this on the beeb about people getting "pandemic puppies" they can't cope with and are now looking to sell. Realky sad, but predictable. Just hope people think twice before getting a puppy, they can be a lot mote time consuming than an adult dog.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-55719338
Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 03:52:43 am
Failed with our 7th application in nearly a year with the bulldog charity wed hoped to adopt from. This was despite them ringing me in Dec to say not to worry our application was great and as soon as one close comes available wed likely get it.... so when a 2yr old male came available around 20mins away we thought we were the sure fire choice but nah.

So we bit the bullet and bought a puppy instead. We had hoped to adopt a bulldog but honestly the desire for a dog in the house is bigger than this and waiting a year to adopt was long enough.

So in 10 days well be picking him up. No name yet... Im pushing for Norbert.
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 06:31:18 am
Awe Craig it's really tough isn't it when you know adopting is the right way to go but constantly missing out when they do come up is heartbreaking.

Little Norbert is the winner though 😁

My son and his family are getting their first puppy on the 19th, a female border terrier.  She's gorgeous 🥰
Craig 🤔

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 06:49:14 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:31:18 am
Awe Craig it's really tough isn't it when you know adopting is the right way to go but constantly missing out when they do come up is heartbreaking.

Its just weird really as the excuse theyve given this time is there were two applications closer, but given I was 20, 25 max, mins away then it would seem likely that the people who did adopt him could only be a matter of minutes closer.

Youd have thought theyd give a bit of grace to someone who had applied for 6 dogs already with them, who has contributed to their group helping others for 12 months, who contributes to their fundraising, and who they personally rang in Dec to apologise for not having a foster closer and to ask me to please stick with it as one will come closer soon.

It was clear we simply werent going to be able to adopt via them any time soon, and honestly its been too long already without having a dog in my life, so buying was the only option.
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:22:25 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:31:18 am
Awe Craig it's really tough isn't it when you know adopting is the right way to go but constantly missing out when they do come up is heartbreaking.

Little Norbert is the winner though 😁

My son and his family are getting their first puppy on the 19th, a female border terrier.  She's gorgeous 🥰


Our friends have a border terrier,he's lovely.

Incredibly daft mind.
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:23:10 am
They don't do themselves any favours sometimes and I agree 12mths without a dog is too long. 

It's a good time to be getting a puppy too with summer just round the corner, he'll just about be ready to go out for walks.
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:26:32 am
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 08:22:25 am

Our friends have a border terrier,he's lovely.

Incredibly daft mind.

Yeah they are cute and not too big which is what they wanted as Kat isn't keen on dogs at all.
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:28:24 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:52:43 am
Failed with our 7th application in nearly a year with the bulldog charity wed hoped to adopt from. This was despite them ringing me in Dec to say not to worry our application was great and as soon as one close comes available wed likely get it.... so when a 2yr old male came available around 20mins away we thought we were the sure fire choice but nah.

So we bit the bullet and bought a puppy instead. We had hoped to adopt a bulldog but honestly the desire for a dog in the house is bigger than this and waiting a year to adopt was long enough.

So in 10 days well be picking him up. No name yet... Im pushing for Norbert.

Congratulations,Norbert's a great name. :)
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:30:27 am
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:23:10 am
They don't do themselves any favours sometimes and I agree 12mths without a dog is too long. 

It's a good time to be getting a puppy too with summer just round the corner, he'll just about be ready to go out for walks.

When we lost Meg one of my cousins suggested we wait a year before getting another dog.

I'd have gone out of my mind.
Tsar Kastik

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:34:01 am

An anti ear-cropping petition here,


https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/574305
Slippers

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 08:37:12 am
reddebs

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 09:03:59 am
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 10:01:29 am
Quote from: Tsar Kastik on Today at 08:34:01 am
An anti ear-cropping petition here,


https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/574305

wtf I thought that was illegal already!

Okay it does say it is illegal, is to make it a criminal offence?
Claire.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 10:07:35 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 03:52:43 am
Failed with our 7th application in nearly a year with the bulldog charity wed hoped to adopt from. This was despite them ringing me in Dec to say not to worry our application was great and as soon as one close comes available wed likely get it.... so when a 2yr old male came available around 20mins away we thought we were the sure fire choice but nah.

So we bit the bullet and bought a puppy instead. We had hoped to adopt a bulldog but honestly the desire for a dog in the house is bigger than this and waiting a year to adopt was long enough.

So in 10 days well be picking him up. No name yet... Im pushing for Norbert.

Aww, shame about the adoption but it seems everyone is after a dog at the moment, it's doubly shitty because a lot of those dogs will come back in 3-6 months when people realise that working and having one is actually quite hard. What breed is he?
