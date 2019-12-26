Thanks debs. She is doing well going the toilet on her puppy pads at the minute, she is due her second needle in 2 weeks then she is allowed out.
Ive had her in her crate the past 2 nights but shes cried none stop so we have felt horrible and got her out and shes slept in her bed or our bed.
Ive now brought the crate down today, put it in a nice quiet corner in the living room with a pillow in and left the door open so she can go in and out as she pleases to get used to it.
Hard graft this!
Like being new parents again
That's the best way to crate train mate leaving the door open so it becomes their own space, I'd even do that at night in your room so she's close but not necessarily on or in your bed.
If she's using training pads then have one in your room at night too.
For daytime start moving them towards the door and everytime you catch her about to use them, take her out so it becomes the natural place to pee. Eventually she'll start letting you know she needs to go out if she's not going for walks.
I'd start the separation stuff soon too as the last thing you want is not be able to leave her. 5 minutes is all it needs, do it regularly so several times a day, then increase the time and reduce the frequency.
Leave toys and treats in her crate to distract her but the idea is they have no understanding of time and by changing how long she's left she doesn't know whether to freak out or not. All she's bothered about is you coming home so make a big fuss even if it's only been seconds.
