Rox's Dog Advice Thread

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 26, 2019, 10:38:33 AM
Quote from: debs the kinky red bauble tickler on December 26, 2019, 09:45:31 AM
Wow that's hell of a surprise Andy and although I can understand the thought behind it maybe it was a little presumptuous of them.

Right so my puppy training experience  starts with house training, that's the easiest bit. 

As soon as she opens her eyes get her outside asap for her to pee.  Pick her up and carry her to begin with as she'll panic if you're shooing her or shouting.  Keep a coat and shoes next to the door for the middle of the night.

Lots and lots of praise with a treat once she's performed and she'll soon get the message.

Crate training whether you agree with a crate or not they need their safe place.  Somewhere they can go for peace and quiet and where they feel safe if they're stressed, scared or alone.

Puppy classes are a must for socialising and basic commands, obedience. 

Best of luck Andy.

Thanks debs. She is doing well going the toilet on her puppy pads at the minute, she is due her second needle in 2 weeks then she is allowed out.

Ive had her in her crate the past 2 nights but shes cried none stop so we have felt horrible and got her out and shes slept in her bed or our bed.

Ive now brought the crate down today, put it in a nice quiet corner in the living room with a pillow in and left the door open so she can go in and out as she pleases to get used to it.

Hard graft this!
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 26, 2019, 11:57:21 AM


Quote from: AndyMuller on December 26, 2019, 10:38:33 AM
Thanks debs. She is doing well going the toilet on her puppy pads at the minute, she is due her second needle in 2 weeks then she is allowed out.

Ive had her in her crate the past 2 nights but shes cried none stop so we have felt horrible and got her out and shes slept in her bed or our bed.

Ive now brought the crate down today, put it in a nice quiet corner in the living room with a pillow in and left the door open so she can go in and out as she pleases to get used to it.

Hard graft this!

Like being new parents again

That's the best way to crate train mate leaving the door open so it becomes their own space, I'd even do that at night in your room so she's close but not necessarily on or in your bed.

If she's using training pads then have one in your room at night too. 

For daytime start moving them towards the door and everytime you catch her about to use them, take her out so it becomes the natural place to pee.  Eventually she'll start letting you know she needs to go out if she's not going for walks.

I'd start the separation stuff soon too as the last thing you want is not be able to leave her.  5 minutes is all it needs, do it regularly so several times a day, then increase the time and reduce the frequency.

Leave toys and treats in her crate to distract her but the idea is they have no understanding of time and by changing how long she's left she doesn't know whether to freak out or not.  All she's bothered about is you coming home so make a big fuss even if it's only been seconds.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 28, 2019, 02:02:43 AM
We've had this little bundle of joy / piss / poop (delete as appropriate) for a week now.

She's a 4-month old lab / mini pinscher mix and we're made up with her.

She's doing alright with house training most days, and sleeps in a crate in our room for now. If she needs to go out at night she scratches the cage til we take her out and goes right back to bed.

Absolutely loves to try and eat cat shit, though.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 28, 2019, 11:00:01 PM
Was out for a walk today and met, amongst others: an English bulldog puppy, a Westie puppy and a Newfoundland/Old English Sheepdog cross. Nearly melted.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 28, 2019, 11:04:53 PM
I think Im allergic to our new puppy which is odd as she is the same breed (Shih Tzu) as my previous dog who I wasnt allergic to.

Can this happen? My eyes have watered none stop, running nose and been using my blue asthma inhaler a lot more ever since we got her. Worst comes to worst we will have to give her back.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 30, 2019, 04:08:08 PM
My 8.5 month old lab has a retained testicle (unilateral chryptorchid).

We will get him neutered as advised by our vet. But there seems to be conflicting advice about the timing of getting this done. We were told to see how he is at six months (see if the testicle had dropped) and if it hadn't happened by then, we should get him done. But the vet also said at this point we could wait a little while if we needed/wanted to before getting the op done.

I'm scared about getting him put under the knife of course, but the main worry for me is the apparent increased risk of joint problems in dogs neutered young. As labs are a breed which have an increased risk of the dreaded hip dysplasia for example, I'm really wary about getting him done prematurely. My thinking is to allow him to grow as much as possible when he's intact, and then get the op done.

Does anyone have any relevant experience, maybe of neutering their dog early (before puberty)?

I know the simple answer is to do as the vet recommends, but I'm very scared about increasing his chances of getting something which will decrease his quality of life, especially if it's not a big deal to wait until he's closer to fully developed. I've read about people in the same situation waiting until a year old, 18 months, etc.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
December 31, 2019, 11:02:02 AM
Ours (16 month old Cavachon) dislocated the knee of one of her back legs a couple months ago - just running on the park with another dog, she changed direction suddenly, went over, yelped, and limped back with her ears and tail down, poor little thing. Vet put her on anti-inflammatories for 3 weeks to see if it would settle on its own and thankfully it has - we've only just started letting her off the long lead again. If it hadn't healed, she'd have to have had an operation (kerching!  :( , although we do have insurance)

We're really struggling to find a groomer that's consistently good. Four have been a bit rubbish for varying reasons so we never went back, whilst two did a good job first cut, then the second hardly cut her at all - the latest, after us thinking we'd found a good one, was particularly poor, but we only really noticed once we got her home (like, she'd got a couple of small matted clumps that we mentioned, and they just left them), and it was Xmas Eve so we were haring around finishing off Xmas preparations. Been recommended another so we'll give them a go next up.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 12, 2020, 03:58:19 PM
When do puppies stop being arseholes?
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 12, 2020, 10:43:18 PM
We picked this little fella up on Friday.

I've aged about 10 years already  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 13, 2020, 12:54:31 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 12, 2020, 03:58:19 PM
When do puppies stop being arseholes?

They dont  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 13, 2020, 07:59:22 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on January 13, 2020, 12:54:31 AM
They dont  ;D

Haha I love her to bits obviously shes just a pain in the arse at times!  ;D
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 13, 2020, 09:39:48 AM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on December 31, 2019, 11:02:02 AM
Ours (16 month old Cavachon) dislocated the knee of one of her back legs a couple months ago - just running on the park with another dog, she changed direction suddenly, went over, yelped, and limped back with her ears and tail down, poor little thing. Vet put her on anti-inflammatories for 3 weeks to see if it would settle on its own and thankfully it has - we've only just started letting her off the long lead again. If it hadn't healed, she'd have to have had an operation (kerching!  :( , although we do have insurance)

We're really struggling to find a groomer that's consistently good. Four have been a bit rubbish for varying reasons so we never went back, whilst two did a good job first cut, then the second hardly cut her at all - the latest, after us thinking we'd found a good one, was particularly poor, but we only really noticed once we got her home (like, she'd got a couple of small matted clumps that we mentioned, and they just left them), and it was Xmas Eve so we were haring around finishing off Xmas preparations. Been recommended another so we'll give them a go next up.

Our dog doesn't have long hair like but we used a mobile one and he was great - https://www.facebook.com/DogGroomingVan
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 13, 2020, 09:43:24 AM
Quote from: Jon G on January 12, 2020, 10:43:18 PM
We picked this little fella up on Friday.

I've aged about 10 years already  ;D


How cute?

 :wave
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 13, 2020, 09:44:34 AM
Quote from: Claire. on January 13, 2020, 09:39:48 AM
Our dog doesn't have long hair like but we used a mobile one and he was great - https://www.facebook.com/DogGroomingVan

Thanks, I'll look into it
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 14, 2020, 04:56:21 PM
Just had a call from the missus to say the dog's found and eaten a jar of Vaseline today whilst we've been at work/school.

Big pile of poo in the hall, two small and Vaseliney poos on the window ledge and another on the footstool.

As my missus is cleaning up, the dog's stood next to her watching. Then the dog does a wet-sounding fart and Vaseline squirts out of her arse. Shortly after, when the dog is sat down and does another wet fart, Vaseline smeared over the floor and her backside.

Stupid. Fucking. Dog.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 14, 2020, 05:01:06 PM
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 14, 2020, 04:56:21 PM
Just had a call from the missus to say the dog's found and eaten a jar of Vaseline today whilst we've been at work/school.

Big pile of poo in the hall, two small and Vaseliney poos on the window ledge and another on the footstool.

As my missus is cleaning up, the dog's stood next to her watching. Then the dog does a wet-sounding fart and Vaseline squirts out of her arse. Shortly after, when the dog is sat down and does another wet fart, Vaseline smeared over the floor and her backside.

Stupid. Fucking. Dog.



:lmao sorry that's hilarious

Glad he's ok.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 16, 2020, 07:37:09 PM
Quote from: Chakan on January 14, 2020, 05:01:06 PM
:lmao sorry that's hilarious

Glad he's ok.
That is actually hilarious

Just got back from the vets, Lucas not been well all day.  Started being sick early this morning, not eaten or even entertained eating his most favourite of treats all day then started vomiting blood tonight.

Off to the vets for anti vomiting jab, antacid tabs and bloods taken to check liver, kidneys and for pancreatitis with follow up visit tomorrow.

Still looking sorry for himself and not entertaining food yet but will try him with some scrambled eggs later to try and get the antacids in him

How could you refuse this face anything though



Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 16, 2020, 09:27:39 PM
What a beautiful dog Lucas is.  ;D

Fingers crossed he's ok.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 16, 2020, 09:34:33 PM
Quote from: Sons of pioneerS on January 16, 2020, 09:27:39 PM
What a beautiful dog Lucas is.  ;D

Fingers crossed he's ok.
Thank you but yes he's such a cutie and butter wouldn't melt

He should be fine although he's still not interested in eating he's  now fast on on the sofa so going to leave him now and try him with some scrambled eggs in the morning.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 16, 2020, 09:38:36 PM
We always make some chicken and rice when Mia is having digestive issues, seems to sort her out right away.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
January 16, 2020, 09:44:32 PM
Quote from: Chakan on January 16, 2020, 09:38:36 PM
We always make some chicken and rice when Mia is having digestive issues, seems to sort her out right away.
Yeah that's another option mate. 

I'll just be glad to get him through the night with no more issues and then be given the all clear by the vets tomorrow.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 08:03:45 AM
Happy to say Lucas seems a bit perkier this morning and has at least had some scrambled eggs.  Hopefully the blood tests show everything's fine and he's just eaten something he shouldn't have.

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 08:03:52 AM
Hope he's okay Debs
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 08:29:56 AM
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 08:03:52 AM
Hope he's okay Debs
Thanks Claire

Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Yesterday at 12:55:30 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:03:45 AM
Happy to say Lucas seems a bit perkier this morning and has at least had some scrambled eggs.  Hopefully the blood tests show everything's fine and he's just eaten something he shouldn't have.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


Good to hear - and agree with others; a gorgeous looking dog.


Ours was under the weather for a couple of days after Vaseline, moping about and off her food - although no problem pooing... Now she's right as rain.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 12:40:40 AM
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 12, 2020, 03:58:19 PM
When do puppies stop being arseholes?

Just as soon as you do, I've found its a very long time!....unfortunately but it is great fun.
Re: Rox's Dog Advice Thread
Today at 03:05:32 AM
Lost my best friend (Lexie) last September. Arrived in Naples for the match to the news she had died that morning. She had a seizure the day before and it was first one we'd ever known her to have. Took her to the vets who said everything appeared to be fine.
Tried to take some bloods but they where unable to find a vein so girlfriend was taking her next day for them to try again.
Sadly she died the next morning and we don't quite know the cause.
Still feel like I abandoned her in her moment of need. Honestly was the best thing to happen to me in life, I miss her still so much.

