My 8.5 month old lab has a retained testicle (unilateral chryptorchid).



We will get him neutered as advised by our vet. But there seems to be conflicting advice about the timing of getting this done. We were told to see how he is at six months (see if the testicle had dropped) and if it hadn't happened by then, we should get him done. But the vet also said at this point we could wait a little while if we needed/wanted to before getting the op done.



I'm scared about getting him put under the knife of course, but the main worry for me is the apparent increased risk of joint problems in dogs neutered young. As labs are a breed which have an increased risk of the dreaded hip dysplasia for example, I'm really wary about getting him done prematurely. My thinking is to allow him to grow as much as possible when he's intact, and then get the op done.



Does anyone have any relevant experience, maybe of neutering their dog early (before puberty)?



I know the simple answer is to do as the vet recommends, but I'm very scared about increasing his chances of getting something which will decrease his quality of life, especially if it's not a big deal to wait until he's closer to fully developed. I've read about people in the same situation waiting until a year old, 18 months, etc.