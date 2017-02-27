« previous next »
Topic: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 08:44:24 pm
Worth twice more then whatever they are paying him and not just for the goals.
Simply because he is a fighting asshole and a winner - he's basically a trophy magnet.

He's the kind of player (in terms of experience and mentality) our team is starved for, also the least likely kind of transfer you could see us doing.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 08:48:14 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 27, 2017, 08:44:24 pm
Worth twice more then whatever they are paying him and not just for the goals.
Simply because he is a fighting asshole and a winner - he's basically a trophy magnet.

He's the kind of player (in terms of experience and mentality) our team is starved for, also the least likely kind of transfer you could see us doing.

Wouldn't suit a Klopp team. He simply doesn't do enough of the ball work.

Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 08:54:51 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 27, 2017, 08:48:14 pm
Wouldn't suit a Klopp team. He simply doesn't do enough of the ball work.

I wasn't suggesting we get him or anything - but I admire him as a player, because he's a bastard who wants to win and has been there, done that.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 09:16:46 pm
Quote from: Zlen on February 27, 2017, 08:54:51 pm
I wasn't suggesting we get him or anything - but I admire him as a player, because he's a bastard who wants to win and has been there, done that.

I hear you. He one of my favourite players.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 09:17:14 pm
Hate that he is manc but some of our lot could learn from him who go missing on the big stage. Ibra is just pure quality you know he will deliver in these moments what a fantastic signing.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 09:36:14 pm
Quote from: Greatness on February 27, 2017, 09:17:14 pm
Hate that he is manc but some of our lot could learn from him who go missing on the big stage. Ibra is just pure quality you know he will deliver in these moments what a fantastic signing.
fawning over a manc while we are losing, jesus wept.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 09:42:49 pm
for all the talk about how he turns up when it matters, his teams in the past could have done with that in the CL knockout stages
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
February 27, 2017, 09:42:55 pm
Quote from: Greatness on February 27, 2017, 09:17:14 pm
Hate that he is manc but some of our lot could learn from him who go missing on the big stage. Ibra is just pure quality you know he will deliver in these moments what a fantastic signing.

Our players are currently playing, fuck that egotistical donkey.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 27, 2019, 10:51:05 pm
https://www.svt.se/sport/fotboll/zlatan-blir-delagare-i-hammarby

Has just bought 25 % of Hammarby, which is the equivalent of a Scouser buying 25 % of Spurs! Scanians (Southerners) and Stockholmers don't see eye to eye for sure and Zlatan has just burned the only bridge he had left to any group of supporters...

Needless to say, Malmö supporters, stunned about being the last ones waking up to Zlatan being a merciless mercenary are in furious protests and his statue outside of the stadium has been vandalized, a toilet seat was hung on the arm and a garbage bag placed on the head. The rest of the world of course knows that Zlatan only cares about himself and after his grandstanding after Malmö's title in 2017 when he gatecrashed the party and took it over this makes it even more remarkable.

This also comes after an autumn where he has accused Sweden's national team coach of being a racist, when in fact Zlatan was captain of the team while under Janne Andersson and also meglomaniac comments regarding the MLS.

Oh dear. He just can't help himself, can he? If there was a 50-50 split on him before in this country, this autumn will definitely have tipped public opinion over the edge. While it's hard to become a prophet in your own backyard, Zlatan really has gone out of the way to burn every bridge he can. Now both national team fans and his club of origin's fans can't stand him. Yikes. All this for a non-controlling stake of a rival club of the club that he played for all his childhood?
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 06:16:15 am
Quote from: Linudden on November 27, 2019, 10:51:05 pm
https://www.svt.se/sport/fotboll/zlatan-blir-delagare-i-hammarby

Has just bought 25 % of Hammarby, which is the equivalent of a Scouser buying 25 % of Spurs! Scanians (Southerners) and Stockholmers don't see eye to eye for sure and Zlatan has just burned the only bridge he had left to any group of supporters...

Needless to say, Malmö supporters, stunned about being the last ones waking up to Zlatan being a merciless mercenary are in furious protests and his statue outside of the stadium has been vandalized, a toilet seat was hung on the arm and a garbage bag placed on the head. The rest of the world of course knows that Zlatan only cares about himself and after his grandstanding after Malmö's title in 2017 when he gatecrashed the party and took it over this makes it even more remarkable.

This also comes after an autumn where he has accused Sweden's national team coach of being a racist, when in fact Zlatan was captain of the team while under Janne Andersson and also meglomaniac comments regarding the MLS.

Oh dear. He just can't help himself, can he? If there was a 50-50 split on him before in this country, this autumn will definitely have tipped public opinion over the edge. While it's hard to become a prophet in your own backyard, Zlatan really has gone out of the way to burn every bridge he can. Now both national team fans and his club of origin's fans can't stand him. Yikes. All this for a non-controlling stake of a rival club of the club that he played for all his childhood?
Malmo fans have responded enthusiastically to this.
By setting the Zlatan statue on fire: https://twitter.com/AkerbergMax/status/1199776717579137024
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 07:04:19 am
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on November 28, 2019, 06:16:15 am
Malmo fans have responded enthusiastically to this.
By setting the Zlatan statue on fire: https://twitter.com/AkerbergMax/status/1199776717579137024

Spurs aren't our rivals in any sense of the word so I'm not getting the comparison but judging from the tweet I guess it's like a Scouser buying into one of the manc clubs? More City than Utd
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 07:08:57 am
Quote from: Zlen on February 27, 2017, 08:54:51 pm
I wasn't suggesting we get him or anything - but I admire him as a player, because he's a bastard who wants to win and has been there, done that.

Never won a CL though.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 09:07:52 am
Had a quick read of the 'controversies' section of his Wiki page. He really is a complete and utter arsehole, isn't he?
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 09:39:34 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on November 28, 2019, 07:04:19 am
Spurs aren't our rivals in any sense of the word so I'm not getting the comparison but judging from the tweet I guess it's like a Scouser buying into one of the manc clubs? More City than Utd
Malmö and Hammarby are not rivals in any sense of the word either, more than that they play in the same league. There is no particular history between them as far as I'm aware, both competed for the title this year, but that's about it. Of course Ibrahimovic is closely linked with his hometown Malmö and their team, so him wanting Hammarby to be the biggest scandinavian club is not welcome I suppose, but the reactions to him buying a stake in Hammarby seems overblown.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 10:27:57 am
Quote from: Roger Federer on November 28, 2019, 09:39:34 am
Malmö and Hammarby are not rivals in any sense of the word either, more than that they play in the same league. There is no particular history between them as far as I'm aware, both competed for the title this year, but that's about it. Of course Ibrahimovic is closely linked with his hometown Malmö and their team, so him wanting Hammarby to be the biggest scandinavian club is not welcome I suppose, but the reactions to him buying a stake in Hammarby seems overblown.

It's more of a Malmö-Stockholm thing rather than any particular club. Scania has a complicated historical relationship with the capital, dating back centuries to the way Scania was annexed from Denmark, so anything "Stockholm" equals "bad" in the eyes of Malmöites, but even more for rural Scanians that are very conservative unlike the more left-wing and multi-ethnic urban Malmöites. The only thing unifying modern-day Malmö and rural Scania is the common repulsion for Stockholm and the support for "Di Blåe" (the blues, Malmö FF). They're nicknamed "Skånelaget" (the Scanian team) for a reason.

Malmö-Stockholm may be a bit like Liverpool-Manchester in a way, but the geographical distance makes it a bit more complicated than that, especially since where "Manchester" lays, is one gigantic "Cheshire plain" with only small towns. The regional rivals Helsingborg are rather irrelevant as a club nowadays as well, overachieved their size some to win the 1999 and 2011 titles, but are in perpetual financial meltdown and a bottom feeder in the top-flight. That means Malmö fans don't regard them as a threat no more, looking towards Stockholm and close to a one-hour flight away instead.

I'd say it's more the symbolism of the whole thing, that a club that have crawled on their knees for Zlatan, he spits in the eye like that and buys a Stockholm club of all things. Had he invested in a club not from Stockholm or one of Helsingborg/Gothenburg, I don't think anyone would've cared much at all.

Another thing that has made people see red is the timing of the whole thing.

Tonight, Malmö's captain and fellow attacker Markus Rosenberg makes his final home appearance for the club against Dinamo Kyiv. He's one year younger than Zlatan and also got through the youth ranks. After he returned home at 31, he was the star man in three league titles and two Champions League group stages, so his status among Malmö fans was already higher than Zlatan's, which makes people suggest that Zlatan chose this week just to rain on Rosenberg's parade. It really was released in the worst manner and time possible to make me suspect that too. Zlatan definitely is a very fickle individual and much smarter than people give him credit for. I'd say it was on purpose to do it this week.

Think of it a bit as some Scouse player buying into Spurs, Chelsea or maybe Man City the very day before Stevie's final Anfield game.

The thing about Hammarby is that as a club they're historical underachievers. Besides their shock 2001 league title they've won nothing at all, but they have a fanbase that's very large and really high average attendances by Swedish standards. It's not like a club that's vastly smaller than Malmö in terms of those things.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 10:47:57 am
I'm swedish, even if I don't follow Allsvenskan that closely, I'm aware of the things you mention there, apart from the timing of Rosenberg's final appearance.  I wouldn't be surprised if that was deliberate, Zlatan's ego is gigantic.

Still don't think Hammarby and Malmö are rivals in the true sense of the word, and there is more "animosity" between Göteborg and Stockholm than Malmö and Stockholm, surely? Never heard anyone from Stockholm that cares that much about Malmö, but maybe it's different the other way around? Hammarby seems more harmless than both DIF and AIK at least.

Would anyone be upset if Fowler bought a share in Birmingham or something like that? Don't think so, but may be mistaken.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 10:59:30 am
Quote from: Roger Federer on November 28, 2019, 10:47:57 am
I'm swedish, even if I don't follow Allsvenskan that closely, I'm aware of the things you mention there, apart from the timing of Rosenberg's final appearance.  I wouldn't be surprised if that was deliberate, Zlatan's ego is gigantic.

Still don't think Hammarby and Malmö are rivals in the true sense of the word, and there is more "animosity" between Göteborg and Stockholm than Malmö and Stockholm, surely? Never heard anyone from Stockholm that cares that much about Malmö, but maybe it's different the other way around? Hammarby seems more harmless than both DIF and AIK at least.

Would anyone be upset if Fowler bought a share in Birmingham or something like that? Don't think so, but may be mistaken.

Okej, hej!

As for Rosenberg and Malmö, this translator-generated article should make non-Swedish viewers understand a bit more why you just can't rain on that guy's parade in Malmö FF: https://translate.google.se/translate?sl=sv&tl=en&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.expressen.se%2Fkvallsposten%2Fsport%2Ffotboll%2Fallsvenskan%2Fgjorde-att-jag-fick-ett-speciellt-band-till-mff%2F

Gothenburg/Stockholm is a huge animosity, but Malmö/Stockholm is much the same thing because of the very special history of Scania and it's a very one-sided rivalry in that Scanians historically are very upset about Stockholm not giving regional autonomy, whereas Stockholmers usually don't give a damn and just pretend they don't understand Scanian accents and stuff. Stockholm is also seen as "the government" since it's the capital so that Scania is the region that most frequently has voted against sitting governments, there might be a thing to that. Nothing more hopeless than being the incumbent there.

So, while Hammarby among Malmöites usually are mocked as "Leksand fans" (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Leksands_IF) since a rural hockey team somehow have more fans in Stockholm than in their own backyard, they're mostly seen as just "Stockholm", that will change now. Any club based in Stockholm has a very short leash before becoming hated in Malmö, it's a very asymmetrical dynamic but it is what it is. The reason Malmö haven't had a main rival in the capital up until now is primarily that Helsingborg have been a bit overachieving last few decades as well as there being three of them so there could be no-one to focus on. As a Malmö (sort-of*) supporter living near the capital region, self-identifying as a Sörmlander and absolutely not Stockholm, I've never cared one bit about Helsingborg myself, just AIK since that's the main rival of everyone living near Stockholm who don't support AIK  ;D Even though I don't watch Allsvenskan, I hope AIK lose every game.

* I followed Malmö a lot when I was a kid, less so as an adult.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
November 28, 2019, 01:38:42 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on November 28, 2019, 09:07:52 am
Had a quick read of the 'controversies' section of his Wiki page. He really is a complete and utter arsehole, isn't he?
Ego the size of Mount Everest, although he'd argue it's bigger, you know, just to be bigger.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
January 9, 2020, 03:07:01 pm
Honestly I have sympathy for the Malmo fans when it comes to vandalising and chopping down his statue.  End of the day its just a statue and I would argue the way a club legend like Zoltan has twisted the knife into a home town supporter base that loved him is more brutal than chopping down a bloody statue.

Article on the Beeb: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/51038945
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
January 10, 2020, 01:32:21 am
He's a complete weapon. They shouldn't have a statue for the twat in the first place... ;)
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
January 11, 2020, 03:59:30 pm
Scored for AC Milan today, the massive twat.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
September 26, 2022, 12:05:15 am

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/JLVJMiFy_Cc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/JLVJMiFy_Cc</a>

He is the "Astérix and Obélix : The Middle Kingdom"  movie.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Yesterday at 10:30:46 pm
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Utter c*nt.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Yesterday at 10:35:08 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 10:31:12 pm
Utter c*nt.

True.

He was never going to slag em off they paid him millions for years at PSG !
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Yesterday at 10:37:40 pm
Used to like him back in the day.

Now he is a 10 point c*nt.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 08:03:12 am
Never liked him, but I think he might be taking the piss on this.
Re: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Today at 08:06:31 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:03:12 am
Never liked him, but I think he might be taking the piss on this.

That's how I saw it as well.
