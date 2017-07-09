The wife's favourite







Has see been to the Wensleydale Creamery where they make it? You can have a tour of the factory if you want (we did it once, and it was fairly interesting, but wouldn't bother again) but the highlight is the Cheesery shop. You walk through a glass door into a refrigerated room,sanitise your hands, and file around the outside as a load of different cheese - all varaiations of Wensleydale plus others (Cheddar, Double Gloucester, etc) are arranged along the counter in the middle. Each cheese has a bowl/plate of cubes to sample, along with wrapped portions to buy.If you like cheese, you'll love it.Coverdale is one of my 3 favourites they do with Abbot's Gold (Cheddar with caramalised onions), Garsdale (Wensleydale with roasted garlic & chives)