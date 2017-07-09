« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your favourite cheese?  (Read 7010 times)

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #120 on: November 25, 2019, 06:29:20 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 25, 2019, 05:18:46 pm
Me too

Nothing better than sitting on the settee in front of a movie with a gigantic box of assorted crackers, cheese knife and a variety of cheeses.

How insistent are you that guests try some?



Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,045
  • Scrubbers
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #121 on: November 26, 2019, 12:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on November 25, 2019, 04:15:09 pm
Anyone recommend a good site to buy a selection of nice cheeses? Quick google and there's bloody loads of specialty sites. This thread has inspired me to get a whopping selection box in for Crimbo.  Fucking love cheese me.

The Cheese Society in Lincoln.
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,280
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #122 on: November 26, 2019, 01:28:39 pm »
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,927
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #123 on: November 26, 2019, 01:41:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 25, 2019, 06:29:20 pm
How insistent are you that guests try some?


Wondered how long before that GIF appeared.  I did consider posting it myself :)
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,727
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #124 on: November 26, 2019, 03:02:22 pm »
Quote from: kavah on November 24, 2019, 06:15:23 am
I'm hooked on Cheddar on oat cakes/oat crackers at the moment - proper morish


Was given a box set the other christmas with that in,with caramelised onion jam and some different chutneys. Was gorgeous
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,260
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #125 on: November 29, 2019, 11:03:51 am »
If I was putting together a small,selection I would go for

Lancashire (but its hard to find in OZ, so Id go Wensleydale)
Le Dauphin
Shropshire Blue
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,924
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #126 on: November 29, 2019, 11:10:27 am »
I had a piece of Stilton once in 1992 and was nearly sick.   I stay well away from it.  Horrid stuff.    :P
Logged

Offline Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,543
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #127 on: November 29, 2019, 12:25:35 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on November 29, 2019, 11:10:27 am
I had a piece of Stilton once in 1992 and was nearly sick.   I stay well away from it.  Horrid stuff.    :P
Youd probably like it now.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #128 on: November 29, 2019, 01:12:15 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November 29, 2019, 12:25:35 pm
Youd probably like it now.

Definitely. It's amazing how much your palette changes as you age. Love Stilton, Brie de Meaux, Blue Wensleydale.

For brekkie, I love a good scoop of marinated goats cheese dropped into the hole in an avocado served with a couple of poached eggs on toast.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #129 on: November 29, 2019, 04:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on November 25, 2019, 02:35:43 pm
The wife's favourite




Has see been to the Wensleydale Creamery where they make it? You can have a tour of the factory if you want (we did it once, and it was fairly interesting, but wouldn't bother again) but the highlight is the Cheesery shop. You walk through a glass door into a refrigerated room,sanitise your hands, and file around the outside as a load of different cheese - all varaiations of Wensleydale plus others (Cheddar, Double Gloucester, etc) are arranged along the counter in the middle. Each cheese has a bowl/plate of cubes to sample, along with wrapped portions to buy.

If you like cheese, you'll love it.

Coverdale is one of my 3 favourites they do with Abbot's Gold (Cheddar with caramalised onions), Garsdale (Wensleydale with roasted garlic & chives)
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #130 on: November 29, 2019, 04:36:42 pm »
No mention of Roule?

It's fantastic spread on a digestive.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,045
  • Scrubbers
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #131 on: November 30, 2019, 07:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on November 29, 2019, 04:36:04 pm

Has see been to the Wensleydale Creamery where they make it? You can have a tour of the factory if you want (we did it once, and it was fairly interesting, but wouldn't bother again) but the highlight is the Cheesery shop. You walk through a glass door into a refrigerated room,sanitise your hands, and file around the outside as a load of different cheese - all varaiations of Wensleydale plus others (Cheddar, Double Gloucester, etc) are arranged along the counter in the middle. Each cheese has a bowl/plate of cubes to sample, along with wrapped portions to buy.

If you like cheese, you'll love it.

Coverdale is one of my 3 favourites they do with Abbot's Gold (Cheddar with caramalised onions), Garsdale (Wensleydale with roasted garlic & chives)

I'm from Yorkshire what do you think? 😁

I've visited about 5 or 6 times, usually go around a couple of times. The chippy down the road to deep fried Wensleydale, gorgeous.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,403
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #132 on: Today at 12:33:12 pm »

Carried this over from the other thread.


Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 07:30:36 pm
It's too much like actual cheese for the Yanks tastes.


umm. Parmigiano-Reggiano.

Gouda.
Gruyere.
Roquefort.
Feta.
Halloumi.
Ricotta.
Burrata.
Tulma.
Comte.
Edam.
Cotija.
Minas Frescal.
Cantal.


Stilton.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,513
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #133 on: Today at 12:38:28 pm »
Bouche daffinois
Manchego
Cashel Blue
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,940
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:17:22 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:38:28 pm
Manchego


Possibly my favourite cheese. Nutty and delicate. Great on a platter with slices of Serano and Chorizo, and fresh crusty bread.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,991
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:06:31 pm »
There isn't a bad cheese. It's one of mankind's greatest achievements.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #136 on: Today at 04:32:31 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:06:31 pm
There isn't a bad cheese. It's one of mankind's greatest achievements.

Fomunda cheese?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 99,171
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #137 on: Today at 04:35:08 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:06:31 pm
There isn't a bad cheese. It's one of mankind's greatest achievements.

Cottage cheese? Never actually eaten it, just gives me the heebie jeebies looking at it.
Logged

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #138 on: Today at 04:43:54 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:35:08 pm
Cottage cheese? Never actually eaten it, just gives me the heebie jeebies looking at it.

It actually tastes fine but if you've ever puked up milk it's very hard to go back.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,256
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Your favourite cheese?
« Reply #139 on: Today at 06:18:56 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 02:06:31 pm
There isn't a bad cheese. It's one of mankind's greatest achievements.
American supermarket cheese.

The prosecution rests Mlud
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 