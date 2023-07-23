Please
Author
Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info (Read 749705 times)
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,397
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7280 on:
July 23, 2023, 01:54:12 pm »
From NBC, how YNWA became our Anthem.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAEJ0GKfkl8
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,397
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7281 on:
July 24, 2023, 07:02:41 pm »
Sunday July 30th
Liverpool v Leicester
5:00 Am Eastern
LFCTVGO
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
AndyInVA
Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,913
Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7282 on:
July 25, 2023, 04:28:13 pm »
I was back in UK not too long ago and there seem to be widespread use around my friends of use of firesticks which connect to hookie streaming services, which I now have.
I have dumped Youtube TV and Peacock. Nuff said.
I have dumped Youtube TV and Peacock. Nuff said.
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,397
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7283 on:
July 30, 2023, 03:34:37 pm »
Wednesday August 2nd
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
7:30 Am Eastern
CBS Sports network, Paramount +, LFCTVGO
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,397
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7284 on:
August 2, 2023, 06:38:54 pm »
Last preseason match
Monday August 7th
Liverpool v Darmstadt 98
2:00 Pm Eastern
LFCTVGO, CBS Sports network, Paramount +
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
4pool
Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 51,397
Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
«
Reply #7285 on:
Today
at 01:19:11 am »
Sunday August 13th.
Chelsea v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock Premium
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
FAO: US Reds----tv info
