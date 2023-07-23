« previous next »
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 23, 2023, 01:54:12 pm
From NBC, how YNWA became our Anthem.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAEJ0GKfkl8
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 24, 2023, 07:02:41 pm
Sunday July 30th
Liverpool v Leicester
5:00 Am Eastern
LFCTVGO

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 25, 2023, 04:28:13 pm
I was back in UK not too long ago and there seem to be widespread use around my friends of use of firesticks which connect to hookie streaming services, which I now have.

I have dumped Youtube TV and Peacock. Nuff said.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
July 30, 2023, 03:34:37 pm
Wednesday August 2nd
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
7:30 Am Eastern
CBS Sports network, Paramount +, LFCTVGO
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
August 2, 2023, 06:38:54 pm
Last preseason match

Monday August 7th
Liverpool v Darmstadt 98
2:00 Pm Eastern
LFCTVGO, CBS Sports network, Paramount +
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 01:19:11 am
Sunday August 13th.
Chelsea v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock Premium
