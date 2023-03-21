« previous next »
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
March 21, 2023, 02:10:28 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on March 21, 2023, 01:03:47 pm
I have a note on my Comcast/Xfinity bill that from June 23rd Peacock Premium will no longer be free in my package. $2.99 a month for 12 months at that point IF I subscribe by late August. Presumably it'll cost more after that.

If you want to subscribe to Peacock, it's $49.99 per year.
Premium, no commercials, is more.

So, you're getting a bit better deal for a year. You know it will probably go up after that year, when you'll need to compare plans again.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
March 21, 2023, 02:12:45 pm
Honestly Peacock is the worst streaming service I have. If it didn't have the premier league I wouldn't have it.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
March 22, 2023, 05:10:21 pm
Quote from: Chakan on March 21, 2023, 02:12:45 pm
Honestly Peacock is the worst streaming service I have. If it didn't have the premier league I wouldn't have it.
That's the thing. I only have it to see Liverpool games. Not interested in any other team or any other content.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
March 24, 2023, 01:17:29 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 16, 2023, 12:24:08 am
No football for us this weekend as we would have played Fulham but they are involved in the FA Cup.

Saturday April 1st
Man City v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
Peacock TV


Update of channel.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
March 24, 2023, 01:40:41 am
Quote from: 4pool on March 20, 2023, 06:03:32 pm
Liverpool Legends match

Saturday March 25th
Liverpool v Celtic
11:00 Am Eastern

Supporters can also watch the match live via the club's official Facebook and YouTube channels, while existing subscribers can also tune in on LFCTV and LFCTV GO.

Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld.

Defenders: Fabio Aurelio, Sami Hyypia, Ragnar Klavan, Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Gregory Vignal.

Midfielders: Charlie Adam, Salif Diao, Steven Gerrard, Mark Gonzalez, Gary McAllister, Steve McManaman, Albert Riera, Momo Sissoko.

Forwards: Djibril Cisse, Luis Garcia, Robbie Keane, Dirk Kuyt.

Management: Sir Kenny Dalglish, John Aldridge, John Barnes, Ian Rush.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 1, 2023, 02:29:44 pm
Tuesday April 4th
Chelsea v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 5, 2023, 02:09:40 am
Sunday April 9th
Liverpool v Arsenal
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock Tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 9, 2023, 06:44:45 pm
Monday April 17th
Leeds v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 17, 2023, 10:01:15 pm
Saturday April 22nd
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 17, 2023, 10:35:27 pm
Thank God today I was able to quickly switch from Tyler on USA to Univision and my Spanish guys. I can't understand much but they always speak with so much joy.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 17, 2023, 10:53:07 pm
Quote from: quasimodo on April 17, 2023, 10:35:27 pm
Thank God today I was able to quickly switch from Tyler on USA to Univision and my Spanish guys. I can't understand much but they always speak with so much joy.

Didn't even know Tyler was on.

I always use LFCTV audio to listen to the match and sync it up with the video feed.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 22, 2023, 08:55:55 pm
Wednesday April 26th
West Ham United v Liverpool
2:45 Pm Eastern
Peacock Premium.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 27, 2023, 02:25:35 am
Sunday April 30th.
Liverpool v Tottenham
11:30 Am Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
April 30, 2023, 06:30:51 pm
Wednesday May 3rd
Liverpool v Fulham
3:00 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
May 3, 2023, 10:32:25 pm
Saturday May 6th
Liverpool v Brentford
12:30 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
May 6, 2023, 07:33:09 pm
Monday May 15th
Leicester City v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern.
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
May 13, 2023, 04:50:12 pm
FYI,live from Liverpool,Eurovision song contest is on Peacock at 3 this afternoon.Might get the bartender to stick it on when i go out later.
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
May 15, 2023, 10:02:15 pm
Saturday May 20th
Liverpool v Aston Villa
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock Tv
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
May 20, 2023, 05:52:11 pm
Sunday May 28th
Southampton v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
TBD.

As all 10 matches start the same time and are all televised, will update with the channel later.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
May 23, 2023, 10:09:38 pm
Sunday May 28th
Southampton v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
Peacock TV



Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7260 on: Yesterday at 08:50:03 pm »
All Matches 11:30 Am Eastern

Everton v Bournemouth     USA

Leeds United v Tottenham   CNBC

Leicester City v West Ham   SYFY

Man United v Fulham           Bravo

Arsenal v Wolves                Peacock

Aston Villa v Brighton          Peacock

Brentford v Man City           Peacock

Chelsea v Newcastle           Peacock

Palace v Nottingham Forest Peacock

Southampton v Liverpool   Peacock
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #7261 on: Today at 02:33:41 am »
Literally the first thread I look at after a game.  Thanks for keeping this updated all year.
