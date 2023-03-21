I have a note on my Comcast/Xfinity bill that from June 23rd Peacock Premium will no longer be free in my package. $2.99 a month for 12 months at that point IF I subscribe by late August. Presumably it'll cost more after that.



If you want to subscribe to Peacock, it's $49.99 per year.Premium, no commercials, is more.So, you're getting a bit better deal for a year. You know it will probably go up after that year, when you'll need to compare plans again.