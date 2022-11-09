« previous next »
Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
November 9, 2022, 10:12:25 pm
Saturday Nov. 12th
Liverpool v Southampton
10:00 Am Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
November 12, 2022, 05:04:57 pm
Date and time TBD.
Dec 20th-22nd
Man City v Liverpool
ESPN+
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
November 15, 2022, 01:44:29 am
Thursday December 22nd
Man City v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN Plus
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
December 1, 2022, 01:05:59 am
Reds friendlies against Olympique Lyonnais (December 11) and AC Milan (December 16) in Dubai to be shown live on LFCTV GO.

Edit:

Olympique Lyonnais (December 11)--- Sunday 9:00 Am Eastern

AC Milan (December 16)--- Friday 10:30 Am Eastern
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
Today at 01:19:07 am
If you want to watch the preseason friendlies and don't have LFCTVGO..


Never miss a moment
Try LFCTV GO FREE for one month


Use code GOFREE23


Obviously, if you want to cancel so you are not charged, set a reminder.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
