Paramount and Peacock are $4.99 a month. ESPN+ I think is $7.99? I have it as part of the Disney bundle so really not sure. So that’s not $25 on its own. Though I’m sure all 3 will be increasing due to new CFB and NFL deals. About done with cable. My wife and kids don’t watch it at all. Have it more for my dad who is too old to figure out the Roku when he’s over.