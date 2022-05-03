« previous next »
May 3, 2022, 10:39:17 pm
Saturday May 7th
Liverpool v Tottenham
2:45 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 4, 2022, 12:14:55 am
Just want to make any Liverpool fans based in New England (Maine specifically) aware that a group of fans now get together for big games and will be watching the upcoming finals in Kennebunk, Maine. We have a venue with a large screen and are looking to get as many reds together to enjoy the upcoming FA and Champions League finals. We are also looking to start an "official" LFC fan club based here and are looking for members. Anyone who is interested drop me a PM.
May 4, 2022, 09:56:14 am
Hey 4Pool

I watched the game yesterday afternoon with Univision on and the commentary from LFCTV. It was brilliant. I would never have thought to do that. I don't speak a word of Spainish and would have to watch is silence as 5 Live is blocked in the States for CL games. I enjoyed listening to Lawros sarcasm and the listening to a commentator who had actually watched all the Liverpool games and could speak intelligently on the team was refreshing. Once you get the streams synched, it worked out great.

Thanks mate. Owe you a beer.
May 7, 2022, 03:57:35 pm
Quote from: Dowahwiddy on May  4, 2022, 12:14:55 am
Just want to make any Liverpool fans based in New England (Maine specifically) aware that a group of fans now get together for big games and will be watching the upcoming finals in Kennebunk, Maine. We have a venue with a large screen and are looking to get as many reds together to enjoy the upcoming FA and Champions League finals. We are also looking to start an "official" LFC fan club based here and are looking for members. Anyone who is interested drop me a PM.
 

Bangor?..................................
May 7, 2022, 07:24:41 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on May  4, 2022, 09:56:14 am
Hey 4Pool

I watched the game yesterday afternoon with Univision on and the commentary from LFCTV. It was brilliant. I would never have thought to do that. I don't speak a word of Spainish and would have to watch is silence as 5 Live is blocked in the States for CL games. I enjoyed listening to Lawros sarcasm and the listening to a commentator who had actually watched all the Liverpool games and could speak intelligently on the team was refreshing. Once you get the streams synched, it worked out great.

Thanks mate. Owe you a beer.

No worries. It's the best way to watch/listen to us play. Imho.

Enjoy.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 7, 2022, 09:42:12 pm
Tuesday May 10th
Aston Villa v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 10, 2022, 10:06:54 pm
Saturday May 14th
Chelsea V Liverpool
11:45 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 10, 2022, 10:45:04 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 10, 2022, 10:06:54 pm
Saturday May 14th
Chelsea V Liverpool
11:45 Am Eastern
ESPN+

How annoying is it that they can't throw this on ESPN2 or something??
May 10, 2022, 10:47:31 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 10, 2022, 10:45:04 pm
How annoying is it that they can't throw this on ESPN2 or something??
The deal for the Cups is all on ESPN plus. College Softball is on ESPN2 conference tournaments, College Lax on ESPNU and 1pm for ESPN has NHL Playoffs.
May 10, 2022, 10:50:51 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on May 10, 2022, 10:47:31 pm
The deal for the Cups is all on ESPN plus. College Softball is on ESPN2 conference tournaments, College Lax on ESPNU and 1pm for ESPN has NHL Playoffs.

I know - it just sucks.

No one wants to watch college softball - that for sure.

(Lax...well the Terps are fantastic - so I may have to tune in)
May 10, 2022, 10:51:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 10, 2022, 10:50:51 pm
I know - it just sucks.

No one wants to watch college softball - that for sure.

(Lax...well the Terps are fantastic - so I may have to tune in)
College Softball get pretty good rating irc.
May 11, 2022, 07:14:31 pm
Anywhere to watch the FA Cup final in Santa Cruz, CA?
May 11, 2022, 07:30:09 pm
Quote from: dodgiebloke on May 11, 2022, 07:14:31 pm
Anywhere to watch the FA Cup final in Santa Cruz, CA?

Yeah , on your computer. Or hook it up to a tv with a HDMI cable...

ESPN+ subscription for $6.99 per month
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 12, 2022, 04:02:57 pm
Quote from: dodgiebloke on May 11, 2022, 07:14:31 pm
Anywhere to watch the FA Cup final in Santa Cruz, CA?

Ignoring the smart ass answer above...Getting up to San Jose, if you can, might be your best bet. Or if you got a Tweeter machine, you might ask @LFCSF.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

May 12, 2022, 05:41:51 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on May 12, 2022, 04:02:57 pm
Ignoring the smart ass answer above...Getting up to San Jose, if you can, might be your best bet. Or if you got a Tweeter machine, you might ask @LFCSF.

I honestly don't think he'll have to go anywhere. Santa Cruz is very touristy for a beach town on the Central Coast and it's a Saturday morning to boot. Should be plenty of breakfast spots around, at least one will be a bar and I don't doubt they could put it on for him as nothing else will be on at that time.
May 12, 2022, 06:56:56 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 12, 2022, 05:41:51 pm
I honestly don't think he'll have to go anywhere. Santa Cruz is very touristy for a beach town on the Central Coast and it's a Saturday morning to boot. Should be plenty of breakfast spots around, at least one will be a bar and I don't doubt they could put it on for him as nothing else will be on at that time.

so long as they subscribe to ESPN+
May 12, 2022, 07:53:50 pm
That's the problem. I did look to see if there were any pubs in Santa Cruz that showed the match. All I saw were places that open near Noon. No good for our match. So then for the 8:45 am kickoff, one would have to drive to San Fran or San Jose.  If you're in Santa Cruz you could call the local English pub that normally shows "soccer" and see if they have a recommendation. Call to confirm any place first to confirm the match will be on, as it will depend on having an ESPN+ sub by the pub. Otherwise, for $7, watch it on your laptop.

Smart ass answer explained.   :P
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 12, 2022, 07:55:24 pm
BTW.. Prematch starts at 11 Am Eastern on ESPN+.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 12, 2022, 10:07:43 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 12, 2022, 06:56:56 pm
so long as they subscribe to ESPN+

True, though then worst case he's by the beach eating a nice breakfast with a beverage and watching on his phone or tablet. Could be worse.

Quote from: 4pool on May 12, 2022, 07:53:50 pm
That's the problem. I did look to see if there were any pubs in Santa Cruz that showed the match. All I saw were places that open near Noon. No good for our match. So then for the 8:45 am kickoff, one would have to drive to San Fran or San Jose.  If you're in Santa Cruz you could call the local English pub that normally shows "soccer" and see if they have a recommendation. Call to confirm any place first to confirm the match will be on, as it will depend on having an ESPN+ sub by the pub. Otherwise, for $7, watch it on your laptop.

Smart ass answer explained.   :P

I just looked on yelp for Breakfast/Brunch, has TV, full bar and open by 8am. There's at least a dozen places in Santa Cruz he can call and ask if they'd put on the game.
May 13, 2022, 03:08:56 am
For those who stream via Fubo TV:

FuboTV Cannot Recover
Douglas A. McIntyre - Monday

Revenue in the most recent quarter was tiny at $242 million, up 102%. The company lost $141 million. Subscribers in North America were just shy of 1.1 million, higher by 81%. Subscribers outside North America were 305,000, up by 102%. FuboTV is too small to compete in the streaming world, and perhaps too small to survive. Some proof of this was that the company lowered its expectations for North America, which is its largest market.

FuboTV posted remarkably poor earnings, although, at first glance, its revenue growth was impressive. Its stock has fallen 80% this year, and the drop accelerated recently.
FuboTV does not have a niche, as some smaller companies do. As streaming becomes more competitive, FuboTV's program lineup is not sufficient, which this writer can attest to. And its monthly fees are extremely high.

In a world in which there are doubts about the growth of giants like Netflix, FuboTV has no way to take meaningful market share.

As the stock continues to drop further, there is only one question about the company's future. Will it be bought or will it disappear?
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 14, 2022, 08:13:44 pm
Tuesday May 17th
Southampton v Liverpool
2:45 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 17, 2022, 10:10:22 pm
Sunday May 22nd
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
11:00 Am Eastern
TV to be decided. We're either on NBC or USA Network,

Will update.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 17, 2022, 10:41:00 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 17, 2022, 10:10:22 pm
Sunday May 22nd
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
11:00 Am Eastern
TV to be decided. We're either on NBC or USA Network,

Will update.

We should be on NBC - from my point of view. The bigger team and the bigger draw.
May 18, 2022, 05:10:22 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 17, 2022, 10:10:22 pm
Sunday May 22nd
Liverpool v Wolverhampton
11:00 Am Eastern
TV to be decided. We're either on NBC or USA Network,

Will update.

Looks like we are on USA Network.

Man City v Villa on NBC
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 18, 2022, 05:41:11 pm
Quote from: 4pool on May 18, 2022, 05:10:22 pm
Looks like we are on USA Network.

Man City v Villa on NBC

boooooo
May 18, 2022, 05:55:12 pm
Quote from: newterp on May 18, 2022, 05:41:11 pm
boooooo

I think we get the pitch side desk with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Tim Howard at Anfield while Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graham Le Saux calls the ManC game. Just from a karma perspective I'll take that as the thought of Tim Howard literally weeping on national TV at Anfield as we win the title and Everton are relegated is so good it has to happen.
May 18, 2022, 08:41:10 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 18, 2022, 05:55:12 pm
I think we get the pitch side desk with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle and Tim Howard at Anfield while Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graham Le Saux calls the ManC game. Just from a karma perspective I'll take that as the thought of Tim Howard literally weeping on national TV at Anfield as we win the title and Everton are relegated is so good it has to happen.
This is what Arlo said was the plan during the Liverpool game
May 20, 2022, 07:31:03 pm
Sunday, May 22
11:00 am EDT

Arsenal vs. Everton
CNBC, Peacock Premium

Brentford vs. Leeds United
Peacock Premium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. West Ham United
Peacock Premium

Burnley vs. Newcastle United
Golf Channel, Peacock Premium

Chelsea vs. Watford
Peacock Premium

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester United
Peacock Premium

Leicester City vs. Southampton
Peacock Premium

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
USA Network, NBC Universo, Peacock Premium

Manchester City vs. Aston Villa
NBC, Peacock Premium

Norwich City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
SYFY, Peacock Premium
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 22, 2022, 07:15:29 pm
Saturday May 28th
Liverpool v Real Madrid
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS, Paramount +, Univision

Prematch on CBS starts at 1:30pm Eastern.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

May 28, 2022, 01:49:28 am
Just an FYI. Tonight on CBS SPORTS is the full 1981 final starting at 9PM EST.
May 28, 2022, 02:23:55 am
Quote from: 4pool on May 22, 2022, 07:15:29 pm
Saturday May 28th
Liverpool v Real Madrid
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS, Paramount +, Univision

Prematch on CBS starts at 1:30pm Eastern.
https://www.viacomcbspressexpress.com/cbs-sports/releases/view?id=59787
FYI is all the Studio Hosts and Commentators for the game
June 11, 2022, 12:32:42 pm
Seems Arlo White has quit NBC Soccer to be a commentator on the Saudi golf tour. Money talks of course.
June 11, 2022, 12:34:25 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 11, 2022, 12:32:42 pm
Seems Arlo White has quit NBC Soccer to be a commentator on the Saudi golf tour. Money talks of course.

Wasn't a huge fan of his anyway. 
June 11, 2022, 12:37:47 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 11, 2022, 12:32:42 pm
Seems Arlo White has quit NBC Soccer to be a commentator on the Saudi golf tour. Money talks of course.

pathetic. he wasn't bad at all.

on the positive side:

Quote
Multiple reports have stated that after nine years, White has been replaced by Peter Drury as the lead commentator for NBC's coverage of the English Premier League.

YES!!
June 11, 2022, 02:51:26 pm
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 11, 2022, 12:32:42 pm
Seems Arlo White has quit NBC Soccer to be a commentator on the Saudi golf tour. Money talks of course.
He was decent. Still, it'll be interesting how he will work in his constant Jose Mourinho mentions when talking about golf.
June 11, 2022, 04:20:19 pm
I thought he was a decent comms dude, kinda surprised he went for the golf blood money.Peter Drury is o.k a bit flowery sometimes.
« Reply #7116 on: June 11, 2022, 05:59:54 pm »
Shame he's been bought.

He has a pretty good understanding of the game. Follows other Leagues. His wife is from Peru, so he stays current on South American footy.

But greed is a powerful drug.

Not going to watch any Liv golf stuff as I've said in the golf thread.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Today at 02:11:19 pm
And here we go again. Another preseason/

Tuesday July 12.
Manchester United v Liverpool
9:00 Am Eastern
LFCTVGO


Watch all of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies this summer live and exclusive on LFCTV GO*.

The Reds are set to face Manchester United (July 12), Crystal Palace (July 15), RB Leipzig (July 21), Red Bull Salzburg (July 27) and RC Strasbourg Alsace (July 31) in the coming weeks as they build up to the start of 2022-23.

And you can see every kick of every game on LFCTV GO  sign up at liverpoolfc.com/watch before July 12 and get your first two weeks free.

In addition to live streams of all five fixtures, youll be able to enjoy behind-the-scenes training access throughout pre-season, as well as exclusive interviews with the manager and players, and more.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Use code PRESEASON22 to get a two-week free trial plus 30% off annual subscription/

Or you can just pay for one month.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
