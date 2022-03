There's definitely a pause feature even if you're watching the game live on Peacock. Have had to use it quite a bit in recent times due to taking care of our newborn.



And if the game has started and you log into Peacock, you can also watch it from the start as 4pool mentions. You just have to be careful with the options on the screen because the default option is to go to the live view, which will spoil the score. This is also something I've had to use with watching 4am games in California!