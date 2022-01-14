If you want to watch the Champions League:





Well, thank goodness for Paramount+'s birthday, because from now through March 7, the streaming service is offering a huge discount for its annual subscription plans.



Annual subscriptions are 16 percent off, ﻿meaning you only pay up to $2 per month for the first three months (depending on which plan you choose), and up to $10 per month for the remaining nine months of the year with coupon code 'BIRTHDAY'. So you can enjoy streaming everything from CBS and Paramount Plus original shows to live soccer games and more for an entire year. In other words, get ready to host a Big Brother premiere party or a movie night with your kids. All you have to do is decide between the Essential or Premium plan. It's a $50 difference, with Premium offering more benefits like no ads (except live TV and a few shows), streaming access to your local CBS station and downloading features to watch your favorite shows and movies on the go, making it perfect for travel. But really, you can't go wrong with either.