« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 658461 times)

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6960 on: January 14, 2022, 04:09:26 pm »
Quote from: kavah on January 14, 2022, 04:00:11 pm
Nice one, they have it in my hotel room, can't believe it  :scarf  (is it the same for the Palace game, do you know 4 pool?)

Looks like Peacock for Palace.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6961 on: January 14, 2022, 05:53:52 pm »
Quote from: kavah on January 14, 2022, 04:00:11 pm
Nice one, they have it in my hotel room, can't believe it  :scarf  (is it the same for the Palace game, do you know 4 pool?)

Yes, today's Brighton v Palace game is on USA.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6962 on: January 14, 2022, 07:36:45 pm »
Ahh, I thought he meant our match with Palace the following Sunday on the 23rd.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6963 on: January 14, 2022, 09:09:26 pm »
^ Yes, I did mean our game , but all good, just putting the 2nd half of the Brighton Palace game on now - cheers  :wave

Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6964 on: January 19, 2022, 09:31:13 pm »
I didnt see 4pool post for the PPD match for tomorrow so barring any last minute PPD it is
Thursday Jan. 20th
Arsenal v Liverpool
2:45 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6965 on: January 20, 2022, 12:33:43 am »
 :duh

Ooopppss.. ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6966 on: January 20, 2022, 09:48:40 pm »
Sunday Jan. 23rd
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
9:00 Am Eastern
Peacock TV
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6967 on: January 23, 2022, 07:35:41 pm »
Sunday Feb. 6th
Liverpool v Cardiff City
7:00 Am Eastern
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6968 on: January 31, 2022, 12:41:46 pm »
If you're bothered about the Transfer Deadline Day coverage, it's on Peacock tv today.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6969 on: February 6, 2022, 01:59:26 pm »
Thursday Feb 10th
Liverpool v Leicester City
2:45 Pm Eastern
USA Network
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6970 on: February 10, 2022, 09:53:31 pm »
Sunday Feb. 13th
Burnley v Liverpool
9:00 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6971 on: February 10, 2022, 10:20:51 pm »
Looks like CBS is putting the CL games on the main channel for next week.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6972 on: February 10, 2022, 11:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on February 10, 2022, 10:20:51 pm
Looks like CBS is putting the CL games on the main channel for next week.

Well that would be cool as f.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,578
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6973 on: February 11, 2022, 01:01:48 am »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6974 on: February 13, 2022, 04:01:47 pm »
Wed. Feb. 16th
Inter v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS and Paramount Plus.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,150
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6975 on: February 13, 2022, 04:14:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on February 13, 2022, 04:01:47 pm
Wed. Feb. 16th
Inter v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS and Paramount Plus.

Thats nice I can watch it with my Youtube Tv subscription and not have to get Paramount Plus just for CL
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6976 on: February 16, 2022, 11:57:05 pm »
Saturday Feb. 19th
Liverpool v Norwich City
10:00 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6977 on: February 19, 2022, 05:02:49 pm »
Wed. Feb. 23rd
Liverpool v Leeds
2:45 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6978 on: February 22, 2022, 07:07:13 pm »
Does anyone know what channel/platform the cup final is going to be shown on?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6979 on: February 22, 2022, 07:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on February 22, 2022, 07:07:13 pm
Does anyone know what channel/platform the cup final is going to be shown on?


Same as the previous rounds.... ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6980 on: February 22, 2022, 08:49:04 pm »
Thanks, 4pool!
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6981 on: February 23, 2022, 09:50:38 pm »
Sunday Feb. 27th
League Cup Final
Chelsea v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
ESPN +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online Boston always unofficial

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 229
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6982 on: February 23, 2022, 11:17:18 pm »
If ESPN had an ounce of sense they'd move this to one of the proper channels.What do they have on sunday lunchtime,fishing,bull riding,or some such shite.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6983 on: February 23, 2022, 11:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on February 23, 2022, 11:17:18 pm
If ESPN had an ounce of sense they'd move this to one of the proper channels.What do they have on sunday lunchtime,fishing,bull riding,or some such shite.
We knew this was the deal when they got the cups. Also on Sunday they have College Basketball starting at 1230 pm and Women Basketball on ESPN U and ESPN2. MLS starts at 430pm on ESPN with 2 lead in College basketball games. Basketball probably higher ratings too.
Logged

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,438
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6984 on: February 23, 2022, 11:34:06 pm »
Others might know this already but you can get a free trial of a Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, which allows you the stream the final. So as long as you have a Smart TV/Smart device like Roku that gets you the ESPN Plus app, you should be good for the final.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6985 on: February 27, 2022, 08:00:41 pm »
Wed. March 2nd
Liverpool v Norwich City
3:15 Pm Eastern
ESPN +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6986 on: March 2, 2022, 10:17:38 pm »
Saturday March 5th
Liverpool v West Ham
12:30 Pm Eastern
NBC
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6987 on: March 5, 2022, 01:51:05 am »
If you want to watch the Champions League:


 Well, thank goodness for Paramount+'s birthday, because from now through March 7, the streaming service is offering a huge discount for its annual subscription plans.

Annual subscriptions are 16 percent off, ﻿meaning you only pay up to $2 per month for the first three months (depending on which plan you choose), and up to $10 per month for the remaining nine months of the year with coupon code 'BIRTHDAY'. So you can enjoy streaming everything from CBS and Paramount Plus original shows to live soccer games and more for an entire year. In other words, get ready to host a Big Brother premiere party or a movie night with your kids. All you have to do is decide between the Essential or Premium plan. It's a $50 difference, with Premium offering more benefits like no ads (except live TV and a few shows), streaming access to your local CBS station and downloading features to watch your favorite shows and movies on the go, making it perfect for travel. But really, you can't go wrong with either.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6988 on: March 5, 2022, 07:34:44 pm »
Tuesday March 8th
Liverpool v Inter
3:00 Pm Eastern
CBS and Paramount +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,413
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6989 on: Today at 10:42:42 pm »
I think we have the early saturday game
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6990 on: Today at 10:45:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:42:42 pm
I think we have the early saturday game
Correct and Looking at my TV Guide real quick looks like it on Peacock as USA has the Paralympics
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,293
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6991 on: Today at 10:59:55 pm »
Sat. March 12th
Brighton v Liverpool
7:30 Am Eastern
Peacock Tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 170 171 172 173 174 [175]   Go Up
« previous next »
 