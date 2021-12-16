Anyone else getting "Coverage to begin soon" When you click on the link in Peacock?
Appears to be working now
Peacock is shit.
Never seen a streaming service so bad, just the fact that you pay for a service and still have commercials is mind boggling to me.
Hulu does the same unless you pay for their premium subscription.
If this goes ahead.Sunday Dec. 19th11:30 Am EasternTottenham v LiverpoolPeacock TV ...unless switches due to other matches being cancelled.
I think it's already been moved.
