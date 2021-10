I would love to go to 11th street but that places gets rammed.



Maybe FF then. Thanks!



Wouldn't Carraghers place show the match?Also:For 15 years, LFCNY have been based at the 11th Street Bar in the East Village, and this is still our home. It will be open for every LFC game, crammed to the rafters with devoted reds, singing their hearts out. Please join us there for a truly unique experience.As well as the 11th Street Bar, we also partner with the following bars. Our aim is to serve as many reds in the tri-state area as possibleBrooklynThe Monro (Park Slope – 5th Ave & 11th – 718-499-2005). Our home in the borough of Kings. Owned by a scouser, tell Vinny we said hello!QueensThe Shillelagh Tavern, 47-22 30th Ave, Long Island City, NY 11103East VillageThe Grafton – a short walk from the 11th Street, they do a mean breakfast, and take in any overflow from the 11th Street Bar.Upper East SideMad River, located at 1442 3rd Avenue (83rd Street & 3rd Avenue)Westchester CountyMickey Spillane’s, 431 White Plains Rd, Eastchester, NY 10709Long IslandProst Grill and Garten (Garden City- 652 Franklin, Ave – 516-427-5215)New JerseyThe Cottage Bar (178 Cedar Lane, Teaneck, NJ – 201-692-0016)