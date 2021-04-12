Preseason is upon us. I haven't seen where our preseason matches will be shown on tv here in the USA, yet.
However, LFCTV is letting you sign up for LFCTV Go for one month free. Which means you can watch all the preseason matches there. I'm already signed up for the year. You'll probably need to provide a credit card, but be sure to cancel before the month is up.
Watch Liverpool's first matches of pre-season this Tuesday live and exclusive on LFCTV GO.
Jürgen Klopps side will face FC Wacker Innsbruck (5pm BST kick-off) and VfB Stuttgart (5.45pm BST kick-off) in two 30-minute mini-games out at their Austria training camp.
And you can see all of the action in both friendlies with our live coverage on LFCTV GO, which begins at 4pm on Tuesday. ( 11 am Eastern)
Visit www.liverpoolfc.com/watch
now for full information on how to subscribe for access and get your first month FREE by using the code 2122GOFREE. T&Cs apply.