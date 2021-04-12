« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Down

Author Topic: FAO: US Reds----tv info  (Read 616014 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6760 on: April 12, 2021, 10:23:33 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 12, 2021, 07:58:17 pm
Game is also on TUDN; along with others in this thread, I tend to prefer commentary in Spanish to the dreck that passes for such an CBS...

What's funny though is I think the CBS studio show is pretty good.  Think most UK viewers would be surprised how different Cara is on this, Roberto Martinez has always been good on TV and Micah isn't so bad that he ruins it.  He's got a decent sense of humor at least.  Their EL stuff is excellent in my opinion with Poyet and Honigstein.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6761 on: April 14, 2021, 11:34:08 pm »
Monday April 19th
Leeds v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
NBCSN
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6762 on: April 20, 2021, 01:48:04 pm »
Saturday April 24th
Liverpool v Newcastle United
7:30 Am Eastern
Peacock tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6763 on: April 24, 2021, 03:43:33 pm »
Sunday May 2nd.
Man Utd v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6764 on: April 30, 2021, 06:56:09 pm »
Late news..

Right now live on ESPN+ is the Liverpool U18's v Arsenal U18's in the Youth FA Cup Quarter Finals.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6765 on: May 5, 2021, 01:20:23 pm »
Saturday May 8th.
Liverpool v Southampton
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6766 on: May 6, 2021, 08:14:17 pm »
A heads up if you're interested:

Wednesday May 12th
Ipswich Town U18's v Liverpool U18's
1:00 Pm Eastern
ESPN+
FA Youth Cup Semi Final


The winner will face the winner between Aston Villa or West Bromwich Albion in the final.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6767 on: May 8, 2021, 10:30:19 pm »
Thursday May 13th
Man Utd v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
NBCSN
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6768 on: May 12, 2021, 02:31:25 am »
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6769 on: May 12, 2021, 02:56:30 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 12, 2021, 02:31:25 am
Not Liverpool or PL related but big news for us for next season.

https://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/05/11/espn-expected-to-announce-laliga-rights-acquisition-this-week-say-sources/

Personally, not that arsed over a three team league in Spain. Messi on his last legs. Real Madrid a spent force that can't spend. And Atletico who love to win 1-0 with Simeone.

Did read to the end of the article:

The U.S. rights to the English Premier League will be coming up for bidding in the next few months. CBS Sports, ESPN and other broadcasters are expected to battle for the rights along with incumbent NBC Sports.

And of course it's fish on with us suckers who follow our team to be charged extra for streaming..oh well.
In the streaming wars between the major media giants (Disney/ESPN+, NBCUniversal/Peacock, ViacomCBS/Paramount+), the race is on to try to acquire the rights to the available major soccer leagues and competitions. Both NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have publicly shared how soccer has played a key role in generating many of the new signups to their streaming services. NBCUniversals CEO credited the Premier League as the number one driver of subscriptions and engagement to Peacock Premium before The Office moved to Peacock. And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.
« Last Edit: May 12, 2021, 02:59:12 am by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6770 on: May 12, 2021, 12:42:19 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 12, 2021, 02:56:30 am
Personally, not that arsed over a three team league in Spain. Messi on his last legs. Real Madrid a spent force that can't spend. And Atletico who love to win 1-0 with Simeone.

Did read to the end of the article:

The U.S. rights to the English Premier League will be coming up for bidding in the next few months. CBS Sports, ESPN and other broadcasters are expected to battle for the rights along with incumbent NBC Sports.

And of course it's fish on with us suckers who follow our team to be charged extra for streaming..oh well.
In the streaming wars between the major media giants (Disney/ESPN+, NBCUniversal/Peacock, ViacomCBS/Paramount+), the race is on to try to acquire the rights to the available major soccer leagues and competitions. Both NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS have publicly shared how soccer has played a key role in generating many of the new signups to their streaming services. NBCUniversals CEO credited the Premier League as the number one driver of subscriptions and engagement to Peacock Premium before The Office moved to Peacock. And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.

Yes, I noticed the end of that article as well.  I'm really hoping that CBS gets the rights to the Premier League and puts the games on Paramount+.  That gets rid of one subscription needed to watch Liverpool play and I think CBS has done a great job with the Champions League.  If they don't get it I'm hoping for ESPN since I'll likely get ESPN+ anyway to watch La Liga. 
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6771 on: May 12, 2021, 04:00:50 pm »
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,664
  • Never Forget
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6772 on: May 12, 2021, 04:04:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 12, 2021, 02:56:30 am
And over at Paramount+, the Champions League has been the main driver of new subscribers outside of the NFL.[/i]

My Paramount subscription lasted one month. As soon as we were dumped out of the CL. I found other programs were unwatchable due to getting used to no adverts on Netflix or Amazon and being able to fast forward through them on YoutubeTV. I dont even watch anything else on Peacock except Premier League.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6773 on: May 14, 2021, 01:20:00 am »
Sunday May 16th
West Brom v Liverpool
11:30 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6774 on: May 16, 2021, 06:43:21 pm »
Wednesday May 19th
Burnley v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6775 on: May 18, 2021, 09:13:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 16, 2021, 06:43:21 pm
Wednesday May 19th
Burnley v Liverpool
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock Tv.

Switched to NBCSN.   :wave
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,468
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6776 on: May 19, 2021, 02:30:21 am »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on May 12, 2021, 12:42:19 pm
Yes, I noticed the end of that article as well.  I'm really hoping that CBS gets the rights to the Premier League and puts the games on Paramount+.  That gets rid of one subscription needed to watch Liverpool play and I think CBS has done a great job with the Champions League.  If they don't get it I'm hoping for ESPN since I'll likely get ESPN+ anyway to watch La Liga.

NBC Sports Network is shutting down at the end of this calendar year, so it would be strange if they won the Premier League rights again. Unless the shit c*nts were planning to put one game on NBC on Saturdays (like now) and everything else on f***ing Peacock. ESPN recently got half of the rights to the NHL, so if we have to get a subscription to something for Liverpool it would be nice to have it on something that is also useful for another sport.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,852
  • 11,053ft up
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6777 on: May 19, 2021, 05:40:31 am »
I guess money talks but I can't see the PL signing back up with NBC due to Peacock's pretty terrible rollout.  ESPN will have La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A starting next season.  I guess the wildcard would be with Warner/Discovery merging I could see Viacom/Universal doing the same which would merge Paramount+ and Peacock.  Would at least give it something worthwhile then with UEFA, Premier League and NWSL.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6778 on: May 19, 2021, 02:16:34 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on May 19, 2021, 02:30:21 am
NBC Sports Network is shutting down at the end of this calendar year, so it would be strange if they won the Premier League rights again. Unless the shit c*nts were planning to put one game on NBC on Saturdays (like now) and everything else on f***ing Peacock. ESPN recently got half of the rights to the NHL, so if we have to get a subscription to something for Liverpool it would be nice to have it on something that is also useful for another sport.


Basically, NBCSN is going to be discontinued because it is put on other package deals which require more money. NBC will go to Peacock, NBC, and USA network. USA network is on more basic plans, so more affordable. Especially if you drop some of the extra package if your focus was NBCSN.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,164
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6779 on: May 19, 2021, 06:55:12 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on May 19, 2021, 05:40:31 am
I guess money talks but I can't see the PL signing back up with NBC due to Peacock's pretty terrible rollout.  ESPN will have La Liga, Bundesliga and Serie A starting next season.  I guess the wildcard would be with Warner/Discovery merging I could see Viacom/Universal doing the same which would merge Paramount+ and Peacock.  Would at least give it something worthwhile then with UEFA, Premier League and NWSL.

Seria A is on paramount + starting next year
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6780 on: May 19, 2021, 10:09:38 pm »
Sunday May 23rd
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
11:00 Am Eastern
NBC
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6781 on: May 19, 2021, 10:12:09 pm »
Also:

FA Youth Cup Final

Monday May 24th
Aston Villa U18's v Liverpool U18's
2:00 Pm Coverage may start, Kickoff is 2:45 Pm.
ESPN+
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6782 on: May 20, 2021, 11:14:33 pm »
Full tv lineup Sunday

All  10 games streamed on Peacock Premium, plus five games available across our family of channels

Arsenal v Brighton  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Aston Villa v Chelsea  USA  STREAM LIVE
Fulham v Newcastle United  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Leeds United v West Brom  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Leicester City v Spurs  NBCSN  STREAM LIVE
Liverpool v Crystal Palace  NBC  STREAM LIVE
Man City v Everton  CNBC  STREAM LIVE
Sheffield United v Burnley  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
West Ham v Southampton  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Wolves v Manchester United  Golf  STREAM LIVE
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6783 on: May 21, 2021, 03:44:46 am »
Quote from: 4pool on May 20, 2021, 11:14:33 pm
Full tv lineup Sunday

All  10 games streamed on Peacock Premium, plus five games available across our family of channels

Arsenal v Brighton  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Aston Villa v Chelsea  USA  STREAM LIVE
Fulham v Newcastle United  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Leeds United v West Brom  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Leicester City v Spurs  NBCSN  STREAM LIVE
Liverpool v Crystal Palace  NBC  STREAM LIVE
Man City v Everton  CNBC  STREAM LIVE
Sheffield United v Burnley  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
West Ham v Southampton  Peacock Premium  STREAM LIVE
Wolves v Manchester United  Golf  STREAM LIVE

Thanks, 4pool! Dumb question -  as I haven't been following the whole Peacock thing - but does our game being on NBC mean that it won't be available on the Peacock app?
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6784 on: May 21, 2021, 01:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on May 21, 2021, 03:44:46 am
Thanks, 4pool! Dumb question -  as I haven't been following the whole Peacock thing - but does our game being on NBC mean that it won't be available on the Peacock app?


It will be on Peacock Premium as well as NBC.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6785 on: May 21, 2021, 04:16:59 pm »
Thank you!
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6786 on: May 21, 2021, 08:48:49 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on May 21, 2021, 04:16:59 pm
Thank you!

No problem.

Years ago I used to do training seminars for the product we sold. I used to always mention at the beginning of the seminar that I had a quote on my desk pad in the office that said:

It's better to ask a dumb question , than correct a stupid mistake.

I would always tell people, there is no such thing as a dumb question. That any question asked, others in the room want to know as well.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6787 on: May 23, 2021, 11:44:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on May 19, 2021, 10:12:09 pm
Also:

FA Youth Cup Final

Monday May 24th
Aston Villa U18's v Liverpool U18's
2:00 Pm Coverage may start, Kickoff is 2:45 Pm.
ESPN+

Now let's win a trophy..
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6788 on: May 24, 2021, 06:30:57 pm »
Coverage for the Youth Cup Final starts  approximately five minutes before kickoff at 2:40 Pm Eastern on ESPN +
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6789 on: July 1, 2021, 10:38:04 pm »
Has there been anything announced regarding who is covering Premier League and Champions League games next season? Is it still going to be NBC and CBS respectively? I think I heard something about ESPN getting involved? Need to sort out the appropriate streaming apps and such.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6790 on: July 1, 2021, 10:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Angelius on July  1, 2021, 10:38:04 pm
Has there been anything announced regarding who is covering Premier League and Champions League games next season? Is it still going to be NBC and CBS respectively? I think I heard something about ESPN getting involved? Need to sort out the appropriate streaming apps and such.

CBS Sports is now the new rights-holder for both the UEFA Champions League and Europa League in the United States. The English-language broadcaster has the rights through the end of the 2023/24 season with every single game being available via the Paramount+ streaming platform.


Premier League:

Still NBC for one more season. NBCSN will be no more, so expect matches to be on NBC, USA Network, and Peacock tv.

FA Cup, League Cup: I think they are still on ESPN+.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Angelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,363
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6791 on: July 1, 2021, 11:58:20 pm »
Thank you so much, 4pool. I guess my Peacock subscription continues!
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,182
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6792 on: July 2, 2021, 01:06:55 am »
Its such a pain keeping up with all these changes.  Thanks 4pool.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6793 on: July 2, 2021, 04:29:13 am »
No problem lads. I need to know as well..lol.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline MinnyRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 532
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6794 on: July 6, 2021, 10:28:09 pm »
Anyone watching the Euros with YouTubeTV?  Its awful for me - poor quality, lots of buffering.

It may be my internet but Ive got like 150 mbps
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6795 on: July 6, 2021, 11:15:42 pm »
Quote from: MinnyRed on July  6, 2021, 10:28:09 pm
Anyone watching the Euros with YouTubeTV?  Its awful for me - poor quality, lots of buffering.

It may be my internet but Ive got like 150 mbps

Well if you have over the air Univision, they have it as well. So you can watch the England v Denmark match and Final there.

They also have today, Argentina v Colombia at 9 Pm Eastern. As well as Fox Sports 1 in English.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6796 on: July 8, 2021, 09:51:31 pm »
Saturday July 10th, Brazil v Argentina Copa America Final 8 Pm Eastern, Fox Sports 1.

Sunday July 11th, England v Italy European Final 3 Pm Eastern, ESPN and Univision.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline lucabrasi

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 128
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6797 on: July 11, 2021, 04:59:52 pm »
Actually at Jamies place now in NYC. Quite nice even has a rooftop. I hope the fans back at home dont tear up the place.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,552
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FAO: US Reds----tv info
« Reply #6798 on: Today at 02:43:09 am »
Preseason is upon us. I haven't seen where our preseason matches will be shown on tv here in the USA, yet.

However, LFCTV is letting you sign up for LFCTV Go for one month free. Which means you can watch all the preseason matches there. I'm already signed up for the year. You'll probably need to provide a credit card, but be sure to cancel before the month is up.



Watch Liverpool's first matches of pre-season this Tuesday live and exclusive on LFCTV GO.

Jürgen Klopps side will face FC Wacker Innsbruck (5pm BST kick-off) and VfB Stuttgart (5.45pm BST kick-off) in two 30-minute mini-games out at their Austria training camp.

And you can see all of the action in both friendlies with our live coverage on LFCTV GO, which begins at 4pm on Tuesday. ( 11 am Eastern)

Visit www.liverpoolfc.com/watch now for full information on how to subscribe for access and get your first month FREE by using the code 2122GOFREE. T&Cs apply.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 165 166 167 168 169 [170]   Go Up
« previous next »
 