I appreciate having it in here. Thanks
Wish this was back in the General sports thread.

Just kidding ;)

Thanks
Was I the only one that messaged John? :D

(Thanks for moving it back - really appreciate it).
Quote from: Chakan on February 19, 2021, 07:17:04 pm
Wish this was back in the General sports thread.

Just kidding ;)

Thanks

Okay, that was funny...
Quote from: newterp on February 19, 2021, 07:23:25 pm
Was I the only one that messaged John? :D

(Thanks for moving it back - really appreciate it).

If that had been the case, the thread would have been moved to the super-secret Al & Fordy forum...
Glad its back. Thanks 4pool and others.
Glad to see this is back on the main page. 
Sunday Feb. 28th
Sheffield United v Liverpool
2:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv
Thank you for putting this back on the main page.

Although with the form were in, maybe I regret being so vociferous about wanting to watch us.
Quote from: 4pool on February 20, 2021, 08:54:22 pm
Sunday Feb. 28th
Sheffield United v Liverpool
2:15 Pm Eastern
Peacock tv

These fuckers put us on Peacock once a month just so we have to keep the stupid subscription to the service. 
FYI - CBS All Access, soon to become Paramount +, has acquired the rights to some USMNT and USWNT World Cup Qualifiers, the Argentine Primera Division, Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, and more then 200 games from CONCACAF.  They already obviously have Champions League and Europa League games as well as NWSL games. 

http://worldsoccertalk.com/2021/02/24/paramount-adds-usmnt-and-uswnt-world-cup-qualifiers-plus-brasileirao-and-argentine-league/
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February 23, 2021, 11:55:31 am
These fuckers put us on Peacock once a month just so we have to keep the stupid subscription to the service.

They fucking suck so hard.
Peacock became a no-brainer for me once The Office and Parks and Rec switched from Netflix to Peacock. But I can absolutely see how someone with little to no interest in those shows (or any of NBC's offerings) would be pretty upset with them.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on February 25, 2021, 11:44:00 pm
Peacock became a no-brainer for me once The Office and Parks and Rec switched from Netflix to Peacock. But I can absolutely see how someone with little to no interest in those shows (or any of NBC's offerings) would be pretty upset with them.

My problem is that I live outside the city, and while satellite TV is perfectly fine, satellite internet is dogshit, making streaming extremely difficult when not impossible.
Thursday March 4th
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv
Quote from: 4pool on February 28, 2021, 09:08:04 pm
Thursday March 4th
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv

Fuck my life.
Quote from: red mongoose on March  1, 2021, 04:02:23 am
Fuck my life.

You need to either find a good wifi hotspot or get mates with better internet.. :P
Today is the day CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus.

So you'll need to update your various devices.

For Firestick, go to your search function. Type Paramount and you'll see Paramount plus. Choose that. Then make sure you click on the light blue Paramount plus Ap, there is one from Amazon as well, that ain't it.. From there just re-log in and you're good to go. You might also restart your firestick go to Settings: then My Fire Tv: Then restart.
Quote from: 4pool on February 28, 2021, 09:08:04 pm
Thursday March 4th
Liverpool v Chelsea
3:15 Pm Eastern
Peacocktv

Is there a way to watch this on Peacock later tonight without the platform spoiling the score in any way? One of the big pluses of NBC Sports (Plus? Gold? I can't keep up anymore!) was that all matches were archived for a few days almost immediately afterwards without plastering the final scores all over them.
Quote from: 4pool on March  4, 2021, 06:18:25 pm
Today is the day CBS All Access becomes Paramount Plus.

So you'll need to update your various devices.

For Firestick, go to your search function. Type Paramount and you'll see Paramount plus. Choose that. Then make sure you click on the light blue Paramount plus Ap, there is one from Amazon as well, that ain't it.. From there just re-log in and you're good to go. You might also restart your firestick go to Settings: then My Fire Tv: Then restart.

FYI - the app on my Roku updated automatically.  On first look it seems to be the same exact app, just a different name with some more shows added. 
Sunday March 7th.
Liverpool v Fulham
9:00 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Wednesday March 10th
Liverpool v RB Leipzig
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount Plus
Quote from: 4pool on March  7, 2021, 04:03:13 pm
Wednesday March 10th
Liverpool v RB Leipzig
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount Plus

Looks like its free for a month if anyone is fussed about one more streaming service
The USA rolls clocks forward this Sunday. The UK does this the last Sunday of the month. So starting Sunday it's 4 hours time difference from Eastern to UK. Match starting times will be an hour later for a bit.
Quote from: AndyInVA on March  9, 2021, 10:09:50 pm
Looks like its free for a month if anyone is fussed about one more streaming service

Thanks - works for past subscribers too....uses a Promo code : MOUNTAIN
Monday March 15th.
Wolverhampton v Liverpool
4:00 Pm Eastern
NBCSN
Sunday April 4th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Eastern
NBCSN 
Quote from: 4pool on March 16, 2021, 10:11:41 pm
Sunday April 4th
Arsenal v Liverpool
11:30 Eastern
NBCSN 

The above match has been changed to Saturday because we play Real Madrid on Tuesday.

No match time assigned yet. So stay tuned for an update on kick off time and channel.
Saturday April 3rd
Arsenal v Liverpool
3:00 PM Eastern
Peacock Premium
Quote from: 4pool on March 23, 2021, 01:47:56 am
Saturday April 3rd
Arsenal v Liverpool
3:00 PM Eastern
Peacock Premium

Updated:

Saturday April 3rd
Arsenal v Liverpool
3:00 PM Eastern
NBCSN
Tuesday April 6th
Real Madrid v Liverpool
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount+
I also see it listed (En Espanol) on something called TUDN (Univision Sports Channel)

Univision Deportes Network
Organization
Univision Deportes Network
TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes Network, is an American Spanish language sports channel.

TUDN is available on satellite in USA on DISH Network channel 856, and DirecTV channel 464, in both HD and SD. It is available on various cable systems, including Comcast Xfinity; however, the channel number is dependent on the location.

I'd rather watch it in Spanish rather than a dodgy internet connection with buffering, etc.
Quote from: NYCRedsFan on April  6, 2021, 06:27:41 pm
I also see it listed (En Espanol) on something called TUDN (Univision Sports Channel)

Univision Deportes Network
Organization
Univision Deportes Network
TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes Network, is an American Spanish language sports channel.

TUDN is available on satellite in USA on DISH Network channel 856, and DirecTV channel 464, in both HD and SD. It is available on various cable systems, including Comcast Xfinity; however, the channel number is dependent on the location.

I'd rather watch it in Spanish rather than a dodgy internet connection with buffering, etc.

Watch TUDN all the time. they often have English commentary too.....
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on April  6, 2021, 06:36:17 pm
Watch TUDN all the time. they often have English commentary too.....

Agree. Coverage is good on these Spanish channels.
Saturday April 10th
Liverpool v Aston Villa
10:00 Am Eastern
NBCSN
Wednesday April 14th
Liverpool v Real Madrid
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount Plus
Quote from: 4pool on April 10, 2021, 05:09:48 pm
Wednesday April 14th
Liverpool v Real Madrid
3:00 Pm Eastern
Paramount Plus

It's only $6 per month. I joined last week. There is nothing but junk on the whole streaming channel it seems. I will certainly drop it before the final. It seems the final is on network CBS.
It is stupid that the frikken CL is only on subscription.
